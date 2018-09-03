Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

The first week of September is here, sparking dread in many warm-weather fans and freshly matriculating students alike. Luckily, the Mile High City and its surrounding environs offer a bounty of entertainments perfectly suited to overwhelmed, underpaid readers. Whether you fancy classical music, local radio or ribald comedy, the days ahead have cultural riches galore in store. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: Passacaglie and Fantasie

Tuesday, September 4, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

A weekly boon to classical music lovers, the University of Colorado's Faculty Tuesdays concert series has returned along with the beginning of the fall semester. Celebrate the swooning sounds of strings at Passacaglie and Fantasie, an evening that pays sonic homage to age-old compositions for the lute and guitar, ably interpreted by Ritter Family Classical Guitar Program Director Nicolò Spera. An intimate presentation of repertoire mainstays, Spera's performance bathes listeners in the sounds of the centuries. Admission is free, but space is limited, so organizers recommend arriving early. Visit the CU Presents events calendar for more details.

Uncorked! host Meghan DePonceau. Andrew Bray

Uncorked! September

Wednesday, September 5, 8 to 11 p.m.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery

Comedy nerds and oenophiles, unite: Meghan DePonceau's Uncorked! returns to the Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery with another delightful "comedy show for all palates." September's lineup includes a fresh blend of intriguing terroirs, from the sweet pear-like notes of JoAnn McIver, the honeyed headiness of Zach Welch and the earthy richness of Ryan Nowell, plus a surprise flight of fancy from a surprise drop-in comedian. Drink in a barrel full of belly laughs (as well as some of the city's finest wines) at a midweek feast for sommelier-approved senses and comedic sensibilities. Learn more on the Infinite Monkey Theorem's Facebook events page.