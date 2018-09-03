Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

The first week of September is here, sparking dread in many warm-weather fans and freshly matriculating students alike. Luckily, the Mile High City and its surrounding environs offer a bounty of entertainments perfectly suited to overwhelmed, underpaid readers. Whether you fancy classical music, local radio or ribald comedy, the days ahead have cultural riches galore in store. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.
CU Faculty Tuesdays: Passacaglie and Fantasie
Tuesday, September 4, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Grusin Music Hall
A weekly boon to classical music lovers, the University of Colorado's Faculty Tuesdays concert series has returned along with the beginning of the fall semester. Celebrate the swooning sounds of strings at Passacaglie and Fantasie, an evening that pays sonic homage to age-old compositions for the lute and guitar, ably interpreted by Ritter Family Classical Guitar Program Director Nicolò Spera. An intimate presentation of repertoire mainstays, Spera's performance bathes listeners in the sounds of the centuries. Admission is free, but space is limited, so organizers recommend arriving early. Visit the CU Presents events calendar for more details.
Uncorked! September
Wednesday, September 5, 8 to 11 p.m.
The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery
Comedy nerds and oenophiles, unite: Meghan DePonceau's Uncorked! returns to the Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery with another delightful "comedy show for all palates." September's lineup includes a fresh blend of intriguing terroirs, from the sweet pear-like notes of JoAnn McIver, the honeyed headiness of Zach Welch and the earthy richness of Ryan Nowell, plus a surprise flight of fancy from a surprise drop-in comedian. Drink in a barrel full of belly laughs (as well as some of the city's finest wines) at a midweek feast for sommelier-approved senses and comedic sensibilities. Learn more on the Infinite Monkey Theorem's Facebook events page.
Power Move: Comedy in Action
Thursday, September 6, 8 p.m.
Image Brew
Punching up a reliably crushable monthly comedy show with a healthy dose of altruism, Power Move deftly combines a presentation of top-notch local talent with an admirable fundraising objective. Support the kindhearted efforts of the Broken Shovels Farm and Animal Sanctuary while consuming a buffet of belly laughs along with draughts from Stem Ciders and Ratio Beerworks. September's lineup is an embarrassment of comedic riches, including local mirth merchants Kira MagCalen, Rion Evans, Caitie Hannan, Andrew Orvedahl and Al Jackson.
Queen City Companion
Thursday, September 6, 8 to 10 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe
Though the charm of its public-radio namesake has diminished considerably in the wake of the creepy allegations (and mealy-mouthed atonement) of Garrison Keillor, Mutiny Transmissions' Queen City Companion remains a steadfast sonic buffet of Denver's most engaging literary and comedic personalities. Delegated to relatively new co-hosts Jen Kolic and Brian Flynn (who took over for the show's perpetually over-committed progenitor, Christie Buchele), Queen City Companion continues its monthly celebration of oddball storytelling with guests Beth Davies-Stofka, Tara Shea Burke, Cody Spyker and a new feature called "Lord Humphrey Sliptickle's Victorian Erotica." Visit Mutiny Information Cafe's Facebook events page for more information.
Open Music Sessions: KGNU's Fourteenth Anniversary Celebration
Friday, September 7, 7 to 10 p.m.
Denver Open Media
A steadfast survivor of an often unforgiving local media scene, Independent Community Radio station KGNU has presented defiantly offbeat programming to its loyal listeners for fourteen years. KGNU's simpatico studio-mates at Denver Open Media are honoring the outlet's endurance with a special Open Music Sessions variety show headlined by local favorites Wild Love Tigress, following standup sets from Lauren Dufault and Preston Tompkins. Visit Denver Open Media's Facebook events page to learn more.
