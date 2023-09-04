From Burning Man to Denver DeCOmp 2023

An estimated 70,000 people gathered for the Burning Man festival were stranded at Black Rock in Nevada this weekend, after storms turned the desert into mud and the roads were closed to anything but emergency traffic. Attendees have been ordered to shelter — or is that party? — in place. Still, some managed to leave the area; DJ Diplo posted a video to Instagram on September 2 showing him and comedian Chris Rock in the back of a fan’s pickup truck.
“I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out,” wrote Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, and who had a concert in Washington, D.C., that night.
Meanwhile, the Colorado Facebook page for Burning Man, which has over 11,000 members, is full of helpful suggestions for where to get socks (wear them over shoes for better traction in the mud if you can't find duct tape) and how to get vehicles unstuck, as well as a link of the official 2023 Wet Playa Survival Guide.
The latest news on that page includes an update on the scheduled burning of the giant effigy that gave the festival its name: postponed from 10 p.m. MDT September 3 to the same time on September 4. Meanwhile, with the sun coming out, the outlook for the week ahead is looking brighter, with the temple burning moved to September 5.
Assuming everyone ultimately makes it out by then, Denver DeCOmp 2023 is still set for 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, at ReelWorks Denver. The theme this year is "Where the Wilder Things Are."
"Join us for Denver's annual DeCOmpression. Where Denver's burner community and those interested in learning more about Burning Man unite each year to share stories, connect, decompress and celebrate amidst interactive art, workshops, music, performances and oodles of community love."
And there should be plenty of stories to share this year. Find more details here.