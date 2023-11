Frozen Fever Hits Denver: Disney Musical Extended at DCPA Due to Popular Demand

click to enlarge Frozen is about sisterhood. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

click to enlarge The show features stunning sets. Courtesy of Deenvan Meer

click to enlarge Prepared to be transported to the enchanting world of Elsa, Anna and Olaf in a theatrical event that will melt your heart. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Get ready to let it go when Disney's, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, returns to the Buell Theatre in Denver from June 19 through July 3. The musical was only supposed to be in the Mile High City from June 19 to 30, but tickets have been selling so fast, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced seven additional performances to meet the incredible demand.The musical invites audiences to join Elsa, the snow queen with a frosty attitude, her fearless sister Anna and a quirky snowman named Olaf on a heartwarming adventure in the chilling kingdom of Arendelle. It's a tale of sisterly love, magical mishaps and one unforgettable quest to thaw some frozen feelings.With a score that includes songs from the original Oscar-winning film and a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez,promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. This long-awaited adaptation of the 2013 animated Disney movie first graced the stage during its pre-Broadway run at the Buell Theatre in 2017.Following the success of's out-of-town tryout and the start of's national tour, Disney's Theatrical Division chose the Mile High City to fine-tune the creative aspects ofbefore hitting Broadway.was a labor of love, with a reported development cost of $25-$30 million. The production made its highly anticipated Broadway debut in 2018, capturing the hearts of audiences with its captivating performances.The show temporarily closed its curtains in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Althoughnever returned to Broadway, its legacy lives on through international productions and touring versions, bringing the beloved story to audiences worldwide.This captivating production boasts a creative dream team, with Oscar winner Jennifer Lee as the writer, Tony and Olivier award winner Michael Grandage as director, and Tony winner Rob Ashford as the choreographer. Together they have a combined total of sixteen Tony awards, ensuring thatis a feast for the senses, with sensational special effects and stunning sets and costumes that will delight fans of the film.