Frozen Fever Hits Denver: Disney Musical Extended at DCPA Due to Popular Demand

Get ready to let it go when Disney's Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, returns to the Buell Theatre in Denver from June 19 through July 3. The musical was only supposed to be in the Mile High City from June 19 to 30, but tickets have been selling so fast, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced seven additional performances to meet the incredible demand.
The musical invites audiences to join Elsa, the snow queen with a frosty attitude, her fearless sister Anna and a quirky snowman named Olaf on a heartwarming adventure in the chilling kingdom of Arendelle. It's a tale of sisterly love, magical mishaps and one unforgettable quest to thaw some frozen feelings.
Following the success of The Little Mermaid's out-of-town tryout and the start of The Lion King's national tour, Disney's Theatrical Division chose the Mile High City to fine-tune the creative aspects of Frozen before hitting Broadway. Frozen: The Musical was a labor of love, with a reported development cost of $25-$30 million. The production made its highly anticipated Broadway debut in 2018, capturing the hearts of audiences with its captivating performances.
This captivating production boasts a creative dream team, with Oscar winner Jennifer Lee as the writer, Tony and Olivier award winner Michael Grandage as director, and Tony winner Rob Ashford as the choreographer. Together they have a combined total of sixteen Tony awards, ensuring that Frozen is a feast for the senses, with sensational special effects and stunning sets and costumes that will delight fans of the film.
Frozen runs Wednesday, June 19, through Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Get tickets at denvercenter.org.