Ginny Williams Collection's First Sotheby's Auction Exceeds $59 Million

Sotheby’s scored big, selling off what would have been the collection of a never-opened Denver art museum.

The New York auction house mounted The Ginny Williams Collection Evening Sale on Monday, June 29, to liquidate the first eighteen lots of 450 pieces from the Denver art patron’s estate. These first offerings were meant to be the keystones for a never-opened Denver museum that had been on the horizon for Williams — and for us — for decades.

Williams had been an early collector of art by women and had acquired some very important pieces as a result. Her forward thinking rewarded her heirs with every work selling at least within its estimate, but with several star pieces going way, way beyond what was anticipated.

EXPAND Helen Frankenthaler, “Royal Fireworks,” 1975. Courtesy of Sotheby's

Among the sweepstakes winners was Helen Frankenthaler’s “Royal Fireworks,” a color-field abstraction created in 1975. The painting is the size of a small billboard, at five feet by thirteen feet. Exemplifying her classic staining method, in which thinned-out pigments bleed into raw canvas, the Frankenthaler had a pre-sale estimate of $2 million to $3 million, but it ultimately doubled the high end of the estimate, selling for $7.89 million.

Joan Mitchell, “Garden Party,” 1961-62. Courtesy of Sotheby's

Two of the Joan Mitchell works were also exceptionally strong, though it was surprising to see that one sold only within its estimate. “Straw,” from 1976, a characteristic action painting that’s ten feet high by six feet across, covered in slashing stokes of various colors, was appraised between $5 million and $7 million but sold for $8.8 million, nearly $2 million over the high end of the estimate.

Likewise performing beyond expectations was “Garden Party” of 1961 to ‘62, the smallest of the three at just over five feet by four feet and having the least expensive estimate of $4 million to $6 million. It also went for nearly $2 million over estimate, selling for $7.89 million. The third, 1956’s “Liens Colorés,” measuring slightly over four feet by six feet, must have been a slight disappointment when it was hammered down within the $5 million to $7 million estimate, but at the low end of it at $5.95 million.

EXPAND Lee Krasner, “Re-Echo,” 1957. Courtesy of Sotheby's

One of the two paintings by Lee Krasner did extremely well, with “Re-Echo” from 1957 measuring a little less than five feet by five feet, which was projected to sell for between $4 million to $6 million; it shot up to $9 million. The other Krasner, also from 1957, “Earth Green,” at approximately eight feet by six feet, so bigger than “Re-Echo,” was the only piece in the group to sell below the low end of its estimate of $2.5 million to $3.5 million, changing hands for $2.25 million.

Agnes Martin, “Mountain Flowers I,” 1985. Courtesy of Sotheby's

The Agnes Martin was surprisingly strong with “Mountain Flowers I,” a classic minimalist grid measuring six foot by six foot from 1985 that brought nearly twice the high end of its $2 million to $3 million estimate, selling for $5.2 million.

Louise Bourgeois, “Eye Benches I,” 2010. Courtesy of Sotheby's

Also performing beyond expectations was the mammoth installation, “Eye Benches I,” one of the last pieces by Louise Bourgeois, from 2010, which was expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million, but instead bidders drove it up to $3.3 million.

Bourgeois’s “Observer” went for just over the high end of its $1.5 million to $2 million, selling for $2.2 million.

The total made from the eighteen Williams pieces was slightly over $59 million, and that’s just the start of the bounty her heirs are set to receive, with many other future Sotheby’s auctions to include Williams material. The next batch goes on the block on July 14, when Photographs from the Ginny Williams Collection is scheduled.

If you were wondering if COVID-19 was going to stifle high-end art sales, the answer is apparently not.

For the complete list of prices realized, go to the Sotheby’s website.