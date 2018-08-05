Butterflies, Rainbows, Pineapples and More at Global Dance Festival

Fashion can allow your imagination to run wild, as evidenced by the crowds at Global Dance Festival at Mile High Stadium in late July. We spotted many different tribes of ravers, decked out to celebrate themes ranging from Super Mario Bros. to Mexico to butterflies; some opted to wear just their underwear or go naked under a splash of body paint. But no matter what they wore (or didn't), they all displayed undeniable creativity and enthusiasm for the hard-hitting music.

EXPAND Students Jessica Dudley, Alyssa Dudley and Ashley Howery spread their wings as butterflies at Global Dance Festival. Mauricio Rocha

A trio of butterflies traveled to Denver from the Midwest for the fest. Ashley Howery accessorized her outfit with gems and jewels around her eyes; she also wore kaleidoscope glasses that turn what you see into a wonderland. Kaleidoscope glasses were definitely on trend at the festival.

Howery completed her look with a bunch of candy bracelets, the go-to accessory for any true raver.