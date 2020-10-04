Ten Safe and Scary Ways to Celebrate Halloween in 2020

Not all of Halloween is canceled in Colorado in 2020 — even if most people are still trying to figure out what the holiday is going to look like during a pandemic that's already causing nightmares. With COVID-19 limiting our ability to get together, many people are on the hunt for safe events to celebrate the spooky season. Luckily for them, there are still plenty of haunted attractions this year, from corn mazes to drive-ins, all with social distancing and health guidelines in place.

Here are ten things to do to celebrate Halloween this year in Denver and beyond:

Denver Botanic Gardens Corn Maze

Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

Fridays through Sundays, through October 31

For those interested in celebrating the changing season, a corn maze is a perfect activity. The Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms location will have its seven-acre corn maze available to the public. There will also be a mini maze for children, and visitors will have the opportunity to pick out a pumpkin from the ten-acre pumpkin patch. Ticket prices vary by age, and festivities are free for children two and under. The last entry will be at 5:30 p.m. and events will close at 6:30 p.m.

EXPAND 13th Floor Entertainment Group

City of the Dead Drive-In Haunted House

13th Floor, 3400 East 52nd Avenue

Through October 31, nights vary

If you're worried about how you'll get your haunted-house fix in this year while also following COVID-19 restrictions, fear not: The 13th Floor has created a drive-in haunted house where you can shiver, shake and shriek from the safety of your own car. This haunted show will be displayed on a screen along with sets, lighting and sound effects, while characters from City of the Dead interact with the story all around you. Tickets are available at the City of the Dead website and will sell out quickly; they range from $39.99 to $59.99 (VIP).

EXPAND Denver Zoo

Boo at the Zoo

Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street

Through October 31

Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari is a continuous Halloween celebration happening every day in October. The zoo will have characters in costume, seasonal food, and fun animal experiences for kids. Pre-game on candy, though, because there won't be any trick-or-treating. Health measures such as timed tickets and one-way walking paths will be implemented, and all visitors ages three and older will be required to wear a mask. This event is included with general admission tickets.

Fright Acres

11321 Dransfeldt Road, Parker

Weekends through October 31

For those feeling safer at outside events, Fright Acres is Colorado's largest outdoor haunted attraction. There are four walking experiences involved, including Reapers Hollow, the Dead End Motel, Goblin Grove and the Fright Zone. Fright Acres will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every weekend in October; admission is $30 for general admission and $45 for a fast pass. Tickets are available at the Fright Acres website.

Haunted Field of Screams

Thornton, 10451 McKay Road, Thornton

Fridays through Sundays, through October 31

Riverdale Road in Thornton boasts being the most haunted road in Colorado, so a nearby forty-acre cornfield is the perfect site for the shriek-inducing Haunted Field of Screams. There, guests will encounter haunted houses and a haunted hay ride to the Riverdale Gates of Hell. This attraction is not recommended for children. Ticket prices vary for different days and times; get the details at the Haunted Field of Screams website.

EXPAND Clowns are forever creepy, especially at the 13th Floor. Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

The 13th Floor Haunted House

3400 East 52nd Avenue

Through November 13

The 13th Floor will still be open this year for events. With attractions such as the Dead End District, Creature Feature and Deadly Reflections, there are plenty of activities to choose from. Tickets must be reserved in advance and will be available at the 13th Floor website. All staff members and guests are required to wear masks, the number of people allowed in at a time will be limited, and surfaces will be cleaned regularly. The 13th Floor has time slots from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. almost every day in October and a few select dates in November.

Downtown Pumpkin Festival

The Foundry Plaza, 246 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland

Saturday, October 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you're looking for pumpkin picking or another celebratory fall event, the Downtown Pumpkin Festival in Loveland may be of interest. Local artists and vendors will be there, and pumpkins from local farmers' markets will also be featured. Attendees will receive a pumpkin to decorate. This event requires online registration beforehand, and tickets are on sale now for varying prices here.

Zombies are coming. Miles Chrisinger

Loveland Zombie Crawl

Downtown Loveland, Loveland Aleworks 118 West 4th Street, Loveland

October 24 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The streets of Downtown Loveland will by invaded by zombies this October, and you don't want to miss it! Attendees and zombies will be wearing masks, and drive-in food trucks will be available. This is a 21-plus event, and tickets are $10, including your first beer provided by Aleworks. Prizes will also be awarded for those who can creatively incorporate a face mask into their costume; other costume contests will be held, as well

Rialto Ghost Tour

The Rialto Theatre, 228 East 4th Street, Loveland

October 26 to 30

The Rialto Theatre is known as one of Loveland's most haunted places. This event takes guests on a walking tour of the building, highlighting the place's haunted past, including its haunted dressing rooms and projection booth. Tickets are $15 and available here.

Centerra Halloween Hullabaloo Drive-In

The Marketplace at Centerra, Fall River Drive, Loveland

October 30 and 31

This free, ticketed drive-in is offering family-friendly Halloween movies, including Hotel Transylvania, The Addams Family and another yet to be announced. Movies will be shown at 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on October 30 and 31, and there will be an extra morning showing at 10 a.m. on October 31. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and bring their pets to this outdoor event as well! Reserve your tickets here.

Do you have a Halloween event you want Westword readers to know about? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.