Mile High Haunts: Hellscream Is Heaven for Scaredy-Cats

While The Haunted Mines is scare central in Colorado Springs, Hellscream is good for a few frights, too.

The haunt is in a huge, nondescript building in the middle of the city, tucked away on a side street with little traffic other than people heading for the haunt, by a very large, paved parking lot that doesn’t charge for its use. The waiting area is outdoors; fortunately, the queue-line actors are abundant and engaging.

With an over-complicated storyline about a circus train wreck that collided into a manor that also has a medical lab on the upper level, Hellscream is a bit disjointed. We also experienced quite a few “dead” rooms with no movement or props, and found the actors to be relatively quiet, hardly intimidating and not really interested in ad-libbing with us.

Despite all that, Hellscream gets kudos for creative use of its amazing multi-level space, taking us upstairs and downstairs several times during the excursion, and past some very interesting creatures in the stairwells.

In the basement, a neon playground had us meandering through row after row of chain-link fences, slowly getting closer and closer to the menacing clowns watching our every move. With skate ramps, a swing set and a few other realistic props, this toxic play zone was one of the most memorable rooms in the attraction.

But the top level was unquestionably the haunt’s standout: an inexplicable “decontamination and research” lab owned and operated by the manor’s owner, Dr. Von Helton. The lab is one long hall with lots of rooms branching off, and you’re forced to weave in and out of the rooms as you work your way down the hall, thanks to a creative use of barricades. I enjoyed the sneak peeks of rooms to come, and appreciated that those little previews only added to the excitement and never spoiled the surprises.

Overall, Hellscream was much more colorful and well lit than its is sibling haunt, the Haunted Mines, and a much tamer experience than most haunted-house patrons expect. This place is heaven for scaredy-cats. And with a general-admission combo pass for only $36, it's a good warm-up for the main event at the Mines.

Hellscream Haunted House

3021 North Hancock Avenue, Colorado Springs

Tickets: $22 GA, $30 fast pass, $36 GA or $52 VIP combo pass to Hellscream and the Haunted Mines

Open Thursdays through Sundays through October, as well as October 30-31 and November 2-3.

719-650-4483, hellscreamhaunt.com.

