High Plains Comedy Festival Brings Needed Laughs to Denver

"High Plains showcases let you see performers in their natural setting: no gimmicks, no themes, just a microphone, a comedian, and a whole lot of funny," festival organizers promise. "Come see a fantastic mix of local and national comics — catch some of your faves or discover some new ones!"
The annual event brings a mix of podcasters and comedians to the mic all weekend long, and hometown comedy fans will be thrilled to see the return of some of the city's biggest names. For example, comedy supergroup The Grawlix — Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl — will be performing, and The Fine Gentleman's club — Nathan Lund, Chris Charpentier and Sam Tallent — will host Subhah Agarwal, Kevin Fitzgerald, Janae Burris, Akeem Woods and Amy Miller.
Josh Blue, who recently rose in the ranks of America's Got Talent, will be performing at 10 p.m Friday at Mutiny Information Cafe and again at 10 p.m. Saturday at the hi-dive.
Comedy Works Entertainment and High Plains Comedy Festival have booked headliners Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds and their history podcast, The Dollop, at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.
Other podcasts that will be recorded live at the fest include The Grawlix Saves the World, This Might Help, Better Than Heroes, All Fantasy Everything, The Pen Pals, and Chubby Behemoth.
Bring on the laughs. We could use them.
High Plains Comedy Festival runs September 16 through 18. While festival passes are sold out, tickets to individual shows are still available. For more information, visit High Plains Comedy Festival online.