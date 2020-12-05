Keep It Local: The Best Homegrown Shopping In and Around Denver

COVID-19 may have shut down swaths of the economy and forced you to stay at home, but that doesn't mean you need to spend your money at Amazon when you're buying holiday presents. Homegrown online and in-person shops with unique offerings can meet your gift-buying needs.

Whether you're still going to stores or want to do your shopping online, check out our list of some of the best homegrown options Colorado has to offer.

Be a Good Person team, from left: Darian Simon, Necos Jackson and Julian Donaldson. Lindsey Bartlett

Be a Good Person

1360 27th Street

Based on a "passion for positivity," this upbeat fashion store is a great place to gear up to spread good vibes this holiday season. Be a Good Person launched in 2015. The shop sells shirts, flags, face masks, hats and other apparel emblazoned with the company's name. And Be a Good Person is more than just a business: It has long supported charities like the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Mile High Workshop, and its owners live up to their brand's name.

EXPAND Before the Zoo

Before the Zoo

This Colorado-themed brand's logo includes a state flag and the silhouette of cranes that often define the Denver skyline. Owner Dane Wiederspahn says the line of clothing and accessories was originally intended to be for people who grew up here before the huge population boom turned the state into a "zoo." Enjoy either the online store or a few in-person locations around the state. Customers can use the code holiday2020 for 30 percent off of online purchases during December.

EXPAND Dane and Leigh Pearson of BeHippy. Jessica Luann

BeHippy

1462 South Broadway

Introduced in January 2014, BeHippy is a statewide sustainable clothing brand with a South Broadway shop and four locations at Denver International Airport. One percent of the company's gross sales go back to environmental organizations, and most of those are Colorado-based nonprofits, says co-owner Bart Pearson. "Our goal is to be as sustainable as we possibly can be." The owners also have a big presence at festivals and do what they can to support the local music scene. All of their jewelry and stickers are manufactured in Colorado, and BeHippy releases new products monthly.

Green Guru

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the eco-conscious hyper-local person in your life, look no further than Green Guru. The company creates colorful eco-friendly bags, wallets, and outdoor and cycling gear made out of used equipment that could have just as easily ended up in landfills. Much of it is donated by bigger brands like REI and Patagonia. The company makes all sizes of bags, wallets and more.

Herbs and Arts

2015 East Colfax Avenue

If you're interested in giving oils, incense, crystals, mythological statuary, witchcraft supplies, tarot cards and more to the pagans in your life, take a trip to Herbs and Arts. This metaphysical shop has an online presence and a brick-and-mortar location on Colfax Avenue. Hours run between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Herbs and Arts has been in Denver since 1993.

Hope Tank is one of Denver's gems. Hope Tank Facebook

Hope Tank

64 Broadway

Located on Broadway, this store's motto is "Gifts That Give Back. It sells products by local artists and creators, as well as toys, stickers, mugs, clothes, books and more from all over. Proceeds from every item in the store are donated to a nonprofit. The store is open for in-person shopping from 12 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and open for private shopping from 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Hope Tank also offers free curbside pickup.

Live Beautifully

Are the people you love dried out and dirty? Try shopping at Live Beautifully. Started in Colorado in 2012, this sustainable store offers beauty products from face washes and lip butters to vegan deodorants. All goods are from natural sources and are cruelty free, GMO Free, gluten free, paraben free and phthalate free. Look good, feel good, be good.

Melanzana

716 Harrison Avenue, Leadville

While this Leadville outdoor gear store is closed for in-person shopping, it's offering online sales via a lottery. Each week, Melanzana has a limited number of products available, and people can enter on the website to win an online shopping link. A thousand winners will be picked every Wednesday, and they will have five days to use their links. Melanzana, which has been open since 1994, is known for its outdoor wears. The shop manufactures all goods at the downtown Leadville location.

Mellivora

This legging company was created by Chris Gerardi as a way to put stunning photography on comfortable leggings. Some leggings have mountain landscapes on them, others have cityscapes, and one even boasts a picture of Union Station. The store also sells outdoor bags and gear, T-shirts and face masks.

On The Grind

On the Grind

On the Grind owner Montaser “DJ Victory” Aidah is originally from New York. He and his family moved to Colorado when he was seventeen. Here he hustled to build his business, which he began after he realized that many fashion lines just don't have the right meaning behind them. "We thought there needed to be clothing that had definition," Aidah says. "I wanted to make quality clothing at the right price that everyone can afford." Starting with just a red and gold track suit, On the Grind inspires work ethic and promotes "grind" culture.

