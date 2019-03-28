Immerse Yourself in the Immersive Arts This Weekend

Ever since Meow Wolf announced that it would create a massive project in Denver, this city has been immersed in the immersive arts.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, Parsons School of Design professor John Sharp and University of Colorado Denver professor David Thomas (co-founder of the Denver Immersive Summit) will tackle the topic of "Aesthetics of Immersion," the latest in a series of workshops on the immersive fields.
This talk is based on their recently released book: Fun, Taste and Games: And Aesthetics of the Idle, Unproductive and Otherwise Playful, published by MIT Press. From escape rooms and haunted houses to no- proscenium theater and virtual reality, the authors argue that the Fun, Taste and Games framework connects the immersive arts in a way that the more traditional beauty aesthetics of fine art can't.
The event is at the enchanting Enchantment Society on West Colfax in Lakewood. It's a private residence, so the address will be given out when you register, which you can do here until the free seats run out. And don't forget to sign up for the Denver Immersive Summit listserv, so that you can find out about more events in the months to come.
Although you won't find it on that list, there's another immersive event in town on Saturday, March 30: "Immersive Storytelling 101 With Meow Wolf." Set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee Street, the program will be led by Jonna Garner, the director of exhibition narrative for Meow Wolf, along with artists from her team, who will teach participants how their stories can “transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration.” Tuition is $50; learn more and sign up at Bonanno Concepts.
