Immerse Yourself in the Immersive Arts This Weekend

Ever since Meow Wolf announced that it would create a massive project in Denver, this city has been immersed in the immersive arts.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, Parsons School of Design professor John Sharp and University of Colorado Denver professor David Thomas (co-founder of the Denver Immersive Summit) will tackle the topic of "Aesthetics of Immersion," the latest in a series of workshops on the immersive fields.

This talk is based on their recently released book: Fun, Taste and Games: And Aesthetics of the Idle, Unproductive and Otherwise Playful, published by MIT Press. From escape rooms and haunted houses to no- proscenium theater and virtual reality, the authors argue that the Fun, Taste and Games framework connects the immersive arts in a way that the more traditional beauty aesthetics of fine art can't.