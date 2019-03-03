 


Skyline by Jeffrey Beal, one of Denver's Best Instagrammers.
Skyline by Jeffrey Beal, one of Denver's Best Instagrammers.
Bring Out Your Best for 303 Day!

Westword Staff | March 3, 2019 | 8:08am
It's March 3: 303 Day! Time to get out there and enjoy everything this area code has to offer. But first, take a few minutes to fill out our Best of Denver 2019 Readers' Poll.

This is our 35th-anniversary edition of the Best of Denver; over the years, we've honored thousands of people, places and things around town, and on March 28 we'll honor hundreds more. But first, we need your help: We'll include readers' choices on more than 160 categories in the final issue, and we'd like your opinion on any and all of them.

But don't stop there: We're looking for categories that we didn't include on the Readers' Poll, but definitely deserve an award in the Best of Denver 2019. What's your favorite spot in the Mile High City? What's the restaurant you can't imagine living without? Who's the person who defines Denver for you?

Time to share. You can make your nominations on the Readers' Poll, post a comment here, or email us at bestofdenver@westword.com.

Thanks. You're the best!

