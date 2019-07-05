 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Esquire is back from the dead — well, a long nap.EXPAND
The Esquire is back from the dead — well, a long nap.
Zoe Yabrove

Midnight Madness Is Back at the Landmark Esquire

Zoe Yabrove | July 5, 2019 | 6:15am
AA

The Landmark Esquire, which shut its doors after sustaining water damage in December 2018, finally reopened in mid-June with the new zombie flick The Dead Don't Die. Now it's bringing back its popular Midnight Madness series this weekend.

Despite a remodel, the historic theater, which dates back to 1927, still offers a nostalgic experience — just with comfier seats and cup holders. To honor its past, the Esquire has booked classic movies that premiered at the theater every Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Midnight Madness Is Back at the Landmark EsquireEXPAND
Zoe Yabrove

The Midnight Madness screening series focuses on more contemporary films. It will return Friday, July 5, with Alien, which will repeat at midnight Friday, July 6. A different movie will be shown at midnight every Friday and Saturday through the month, culminating with the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, July 27. As Colorado's Elusive Ingredient, the troupe that performs along with the movie, notes: "I'll be going home."

Other than the new seats and some modern carpet, the Esquire doesn't look all that different after its six-month closure. But the theater has upgraded its concessions with a few added treats, including gourmet chocolate bars, packaged cookies and chilled Junior Mints. In the near future, the Esquire also plans to offer beer.

For current movie listings and to purchase tickets, visit the Landmark Esquire website.

 
Zoe Yabrove is a Denver native with an undergraduate degree in creative writing and a master’s in special education. She is a teacher in Denver Public Schools and contributes to Westword to get her writing fix.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >