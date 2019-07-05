Midnight Madness Is Back at the Landmark Esquire

The Landmark Esquire, which shut its doors after sustaining water damage in December 2018, finally reopened in mid-June with the new zombie flick The Dead Don't Die. Now it's bringing back its popular Midnight Madness series this weekend.

Despite a remodel, the historic theater, which dates back to 1927, still offers a nostalgic experience — just with comfier seats and cup holders. To honor its past, the Esquire has booked classic movies that premiered at the theater every Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

EXPAND Zoe Yabrove

The Midnight Madness screening series focuses on more contemporary films. It will return Friday, July 5, with Alien, which will repeat at midnight Friday, July 6. A different movie will be shown at midnight every Friday and Saturday through the month, culminating with the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, July 27. As Colorado's Elusive Ingredient, the troupe that performs along with the movie, notes: "I'll be going home."

Other than the new seats and some modern carpet, the Esquire doesn't look all that different after its six-month closure. But the theater has upgraded its concessions with a few added treats, including gourmet chocolate bars, packaged cookies and chilled Junior Mints. In the near future, the Esquire also plans to offer beer.

