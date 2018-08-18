Lauren Ericks Sparkles in Purple and Pink at ThriftCon

Lauren Ericks spotted at the second ThriftCon on August 12.

All the world's a stage for some fashionistas, and with her full-on purple-and-pink outfit, Lauren Ericks definitely qualifies as one of those creative individuals. Ericks owns the online vintage shop Lil' Bun Girl on Depop and Instagram, and is also an occasional model for fashion photographer Alexander Ablola, among others. We spotted her colorful style at the second Thriftcon, an event organized by Station, the street-wear boutique in Five Points.

Thriftcon brings together local vintage collectors and independent fashion designers, creating a flea-market like set-up offering the best items from Denver's local fashion community. "I would notice all the same people when I would go out thrifting," says David Bywater, co-owner of Station. "So we created this event to bring all the different types of people and styles together.There are some amazing collections here and something for everyone in Denver to shop."

Among the designers and shops at the second Thriftcon wer Dark Denim, Destiny's Closet, Zoid, We Got Next Vintage, Erin Tate Original, Avant-Arium and Station's own in-house designs, among many others. But still, Ericks, who's originally from Seattle and has lived in Denver for a year, was a standout. We stopped to chat with her about what inspires her look and where she likes to shop.