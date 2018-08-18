Lauren Ericks Sparkles in Purple and Pink at ThriftCon

All the world's a stage for some fashionistas, and with her full-on purple-and-pink outfit, Lauren Ericks definitely qualifies as one of those creative individuals. Ericks owns the online vintage shop Lil' Bun Girl on Depop and Instagram, and is also an occasional model for fashion photographer Alexander Ablola, among others. We spotted her colorful style at the second Thriftcon, an event organized by Station, the street-wear boutique in Five Points.
Thriftcon brings together local vintage collectors and independent fashion designers, creating a flea-market like set-up offering the best items from Denver's local fashion community. "I would notice all the same people when I would go out thrifting," says David Bywater, co-owner of Station. "So we created this event to bring all the different types of people and styles together.There are some amazing collections here and something for everyone in Denver to shop."
Among the designers and shops at the second Thriftcon wer Dark Denim, Destiny's Closet, Zoid, We Got Next Vintage, Erin Tate Original, Avant-Arium and Station's own in-house designs, among many others. But still, Ericks, who's originally from Seattle and has lived in Denver for a year, was a standout. We stopped to chat with her about what inspires her look and where she likes to shop.
Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style and fashion sense?
Lauren Ericks: I would say just different eras of time. Like the 1970s, '80s, '90s really inspire me a lot. Harijuku [Japan] culture for sure inspires me.
What inspired your look today?
I kind of just thought about it and I haven't worn these pieces together yet, and so I wanted to put this together as an outfit. Also my hair inspired me, because I just did it half pink and half purple, so I wanted to do an all pink-and-purple outfit today.
Do you change your hair color often?
It was all pink for about six months.
What is your profession?
I'm basically a picker and am saving up money so I can move to L.A.
What is your favorite color?
Pink.
What is your favorite accessory?
Honestly, belts; I probably have about thirty belts. I love belts so much. Chain belts, the grommet belt like the ones we sell. But this one is my favorite one.
Do you have a favorite era for fashion?
Yeah, probably the 1970s. I just love the fashion. I like how psychedelic and colorful it is. It inspires me so much.
Where do you shop?
I mostly shop at ARC or Goodwill, the Goodwill outlet. We shop a lot on Dolls Kill, which is pretty bad.
What is your jam of the moment?
This song by Panic at the Disco I'm really into it right now.
What is your favorite film?
I recently went to see this movie called Liquid Sky. It was showing at the Esquire [as part of Midnight Madness]. It was a very club-kid-era type of deal, with so many colors. I encourage everyone to see it. It is really weird, so you have to go into it open-minded. But the way it's filmed and the aesthetics — I am really inspired. I could go on...
What is your style mantra?
The more color, the better.
Is there anything you'd like to add?
I guess I just tell people when they come up to me and are like, "Oh, I wish I could dress like you," l tell them, "You can!" So I just encourage everyone to be themselves. If doesn't matter what other people think of you.
Like Ericks, never be afraid to be your colorful self, Denver.
