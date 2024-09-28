 Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns Takes Over Hudson Gardens Near Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns Takes Over Hudson Gardens

Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns will be at Hudson Gardens in Littleton until early November.
September 28, 2024
A ferris wheel-like attraction near the end of the trail.
A ferris wheel-like attraction near the end of the trail. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Fall is here, which means it's time for leaf peeping, apple picking and, of course, all things spooky. With its immersive displays of glowing, themed pumpkins, Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns is becoming an annual tradition, and it's returned to Hudson Gardens in Littleton, where it will be through November 2.

Take a preview of the show and its many family-friendly photo opportunities below:
click to enlarge
Attendees enter the Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A jack-o'-lantern carving of the event name, Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Pumpkin carvings covered every corner of Hudson Gardens.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A carving of Beetlejuice.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Attendees can expect a night of illumination as they walk through a glowing trail of thousands of magnificent, hand-carved pumpkins.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Pumpkin carvings and art displays were a vital part of the attendee experience.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A pumpkin carving of a Denver Broncos logo.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns delights all ages on a glowing trail of thousands of magnificent, hand-carved pumpkins.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
There was no end to the pumpkin-carving imagination and creativity.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A large display of jack-o'-lanterns.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Attendees walk through a tunnel wrapped in lights.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns included numerous art displays.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A large art display including band names in carvings and a pumpkin figure on a stage.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A Metallica display.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Guests came face-to-face with their favorite characters.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The event included various culturally iconic characters in displays.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A giant inflatable pumpkin was on display.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A large row of pumpkin carvings and art displays near the end of the trail.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
This not-so-spooky event is for all ages and provides a family-friendly atmosphere.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Find more events in Denver on our calendar.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
The Ten Best Mini Golf Spots in Denver

Lists

The Ten Best Mini Golf Spots in Denver

By Abigail Bliss
Reader: There Have to Be Better "Dateless in Denver" Submissions, Right?

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: There Have to Be Better "Dateless in Denver" Submissions, Right?

By Westword Readers
Naughty Nostalgia: Mister Rogers and More PBS Classics Get a Raunchy Revival in Denver Burlesque Show

Burlesque

Naughty Nostalgia: Mister Rogers and More PBS Classics Get a Raunchy Revival in Denver Burlesque Show

By Toni Tresca
Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

Events

Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation