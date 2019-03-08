Twenty Must-See Month of Photography Shows

Finding your way through Month of Photography's dozens of exhibitions — some of which launched in January and others yet to come — can be daunting. Perhaps you’ve made your way through Westword’s list of MoP 2019’s Twelve Not-to-Miss Shows. So what about the rest? Here’s our road map to exhibitions both new and in progress:

Super/impositions

NEST gallery space, 1085 18th Street, University of Colorado Boulder

Open Tuesdays and Wednesdays only, 1 to 3 p.m., through April 12

Some artworks make outside-of-the-box statements, but for Super/impositions, curated by Boulder photographer j. gluckstern, it’s all about pictures created inside the box, or as the call-for-entry rules stated: in-camera only, using multiple-exposure photographic techniques. It’s a small show — only the size of a video screen on which the exhibited images flash — with limited viewing hours, but it’s also a gripping show, full of visual surprises. See what kind of alchemy photographers can capture without the advantage of digital technology or a darkroom.

Continue Reading

Settlers

Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden Street

Through March 22

For MoP 2019, Art Gym is hosting Settlers, a view of both the promise and the depredation of Manifest Destiny, which ultimately resulted in co-option of the land, culture and freedoms of Native Americans and members of other disenfranchised cultures. Curated by former Colorado Photographic Arts Center director Rupert Jenkins and showcasing the work of seven photography-based artists (Tya Anthony, Sarah Fukami, Sarah Gjertson, Carl Iwasaki, James Milmoe, Heather Oelklaus and Christopher R. Perez), Settlers takes a neutral approach, with stories to tell from both sides of the cultural gap.

John Bonath, "Eating Udon,” for Storytelling: Through the Lens, at CHAC Gallery. John Bonath

Storytelling: Through the Lens

CHAC Art Gallery, 222 Santa Fe Drive

Through March 30

Awards Presentation: Friday, March 15, 6 p.m.

Find another kind of storytelling at CHAC, in a group show also juried by Rupert Jenkins, along with Geoffrey Shamos of the University of Denver’s Vicki Myhren Gallery. A celebration of the narrative powers of photography, Storytelling: Through the Lens is a departure for CHAC, with a widely multicultural look.

EXPAND Collaboration between Anthony Camera and Andrew Novick, for Articular, at Vertigo Art Space. Anthony Camera and Andrew Novick

Anthony Camera and Andrew Novick, Articular: An Exploration in Lenticular and Stereoscopic Imagery

Vertigo Art Space, 960 Santa Fe Drive

Open Saturdays, March 9 and 16, noon to 3 p.m.

Closing Reception: Saturday, March 23, 1 to 5 p.m.

Frequent Westword cover photographer Anthony Camera and photography hobbyist Andrew Novick play with the lenticular imagery we’d commonly associate with looking through an old-fashioned View-Master toy, which relies on the intermingling of differing information from each eye through a single lens. Is it fun? Given the theme and the purveyors, the answer is yes — a lot.

EXPAND Blind photographer Ted Tahquechi's portrait of his guide dog for Roadside Attractions at Access Gallery. Ted Tahquechi

Roadside Attractions

Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive

Through April 5

Meet the Artist/Community Respite: Friday, March 22, 5 to 9 p.m.

First Friday Closing Reception: Friday, April 5, 5 to 9 p.m.

The photographers of Roadside Attractions form a constellation around the mission of Access Gallery, which serves young adults on the intellectual/developmentally disabled spectrum through art and life-skills training. Muralist Josiah Lopez represents Access’s teaching staff, and Ted Tahquechi, a legally blind photographer who follows the light to make pictures, represents the I/DD community. The last piece of the puzzle involves snapshots of Wayfaring Band director Andrea Moore taken by the nonprofit’s I/DD members, who learn life skills while traveling as a group.

EXPAND Tania Kaaz, “Decadence,” for Spun Sugar at Federal Coffee. Tania Kaaz

Spun Sugar: Same as It Never Was

Federal Coffee, 2307 Federal Boulevard

Through March 30

Spun Sugar takes a look at alternative methods used to arrive at imagery that is, as the promo says, “the same but different.” The opening for this invitational juried coffee-house show is over, but you can still catch the exhibition, minus the pink cotton candy, through the end of the month. Have a cup of joe while you’re there.

No Boundaries

Sandra Phillips Gallery, 47 West 11th Avenue

Through April 6

Sandra Phillips tips her hat to MoP with a show that mixes the aerial photography of Evan Anderman — whose recent works offer breathtaking views of bare trees left by the 2018 Spring Creek fire in southern Colorado — with new animations by gallery artists Virginia Folkestad, Anna Kaye and John Morrison.

EXPAND Wendi Schneider, “Thoughts of Silence,” for Evenings With the Moon at Mr. Pool. Wendi Schneider

Wendi Schneider, Evenings With the Moon

Mr. Pool Gallery, 2347 South Street, Boulder

Through May 30

Natural forms, creatures and landscapes caught in moonlight set the after-dark mood for Wendy Schneider’s solo at Mr. Pool. Schneider exercises her painting background and love affair with nature in these lovely works by printing imagery on vellum or handmade kozo papers before overlaying them with gold leaf for a lush gossamer effect.

EXPAND Lyle Owerko, "Boombox 24," for The Boombox Project, at Station 16. Lyle Owerko

Lyle Owerko, The Boombox Project

Station 16 Denver, Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Boulevard, #204

March 8 through April 5

Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

The jet-setting filmmaker and photographer Lyle Owerko, a pop-culture champion with a photo-documentarian’s eye, made his name on a whole gamut of projects and lucky shots, including his viral TIME cover image of the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center. But his Boombox Project, an ongoing series of vintage boombox portraits immortalized in Spike Lee’s introduction to a 2010 tome published by Abrams Books, might be his best-known accomplishment. See a set in all their glory and shake Owerko’s hand at the opening.

EXPAND John Boak, “Car Eye,” for John Boak: Paintings at 808 Projects. John Boak

John Boak: Paintings

808 Projects, 808 Santa Fe Drive

Through March 31

Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 5 to 8 p.m.

Whether rendered in oils or created digitally, John Boak’s finished paintings start with a photographic underlay

that he sometimes reorders with a sophisticated sheen and sense of movement and sometimes accentuates with a hyperreal overlay. Think of his process as another way of manipulating photos, which places it squarely in the open-minded MoP milieu.

Joe Kolean, “notitle2,” for Nearer to Thee at JuiceBox. Joe Kolean

Joseph Kolean, Nearer to Thee

JuiceBox Art Space, 3006A Larimer Street

March 8 through April 19

Opening Reception: Friday, March 8, 6 p.m.

Denver-based filmmaker and photographer Joe Kolean juxtaposes his own work with his father’s family snapshots, with no sense of distinction between the divergent imagery each man generates. Like father, like son? Not exactly, but the lesson learned is one about how everything in our lives is connected.

Christopher Empson, “Street Portrait No. 6,” 2018, for Public Domain at Dateline Gallery. Christopher Empson

Public Domain

Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street

Through March 31

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 9, 6 to 11 p.m.

This group show, curated by Estevan Ruiz, is all about the streets of Denver and its places and people, all caught on the lowdown from a personal point of view. Through atmospheric shots of disappearing urban landmarks and ordinary people, Dateline will add a little grit to your Month of Photography agenda.

EXPAND Night photography by Jeff Davenport, for Nights at Leon Gallery. Jeff Davenport

Jeff Davenport, Nights

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

March 9 through April 20

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 9, 7 to 11 p.m.

Los Angeleno Jeff Davenport photographs cityscapes, neighborhoods and portraits both in daylight and in unlit darkness in his practice, but he sticks to the latter for Nights, an after-dark poem to the magic of moonlight and city glow.

Isa Marcelli, silver gelatin print, for Close to Home at Processus. Isa Marcelli

Isa Marcelli and Léa L’Azou, Close to Home

Processus, the Institute for Art and Life, 955 24th Street

March 9 through May 24

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 9, 7 to 11 p.m

Processus partner Christopher R. Perez curated this smart show of work by the French mother-daughter team of Isa Marcelli and Léa L’Azou, aka Les Photographeuses, whom Perez visited in their shared studio. The women work mainly in black and white, using such analog processes as silver printing, cyanotype, pinhole and wet plate to capture haunting portraits and dreamlike imagery.

EXPAND Jody Akers, “Union Station,” made using wet 35mm film, for Deconstruction at Studio Altieri. Jody Akers

Deconstruction

Studio Altieri, One Galapago Street

March 14 through April 14

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

The gallery at Studio Altieri debuts with a group exhibition celebrating alternative-photography methods both experimental and classic to deconstruct imagery for out-of-this-world results. And you can get a hands-on taste of some of those processes — chemigram, paper negatives and cyanotype — in a series of $40 workshops at the gallery on March 16 and 31 and April 7; visit Studio Altieri’s Facebook page for details and registration.

EXPAND Kellye Eisworth, “Secret,” for Subject & Surface at Seidel City. Kellye Eisworth

Kellye Eisworth and Forrest Lotterhos, Subject & Surface

Seidel City, 3205 Longhorn Road, Boulder

March 15 through May 2

Opening Reception: Friday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Subject & Surface showcases the duo of Kellye Eisworth and Forrest Lotterhos, who go their separate ways in unflinching explorations of altered and transgender bodies. Kellye Eisworth photographs female-appearing subjects marked by scars, tattoos and body modifications, while Lotterhos’s film phoria delves into the complex trans experience. Together, they force you to look even when it’s difficult, which is the whole point.

EXPAND A film photograph by DAVA students for Edible. Courtesy of DAVA

Edible

Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA), 1405 Florence Street, Aurora

March 21 through June 7, 2019

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 21, 4 to 7 p.m.

At DAVA, which teaches young students of all ages to navigate life and make better choices through art and job-skills training, the latest crop has been working feverishly on multi-disciplinary projects focusing on nutrition. Some of those pods involved growing food, others encouraged healthy living through dance, but the elementary-school-aged children in DAVA’s Open Studio were trained in film photography to create a series of portraits and food imagery, and that’s the tie-in to MoP 2019. See what kids can do behind the lens and what DAVA can do with a roomful of kids.

EXPAND Isabella Rosselini and David Lynch, photographed by Larry Laszlo for Stars in a Flash Quick-Capture Portraiture at the Sie FilmCenter. Larry Laszlo

Larry Laszlo, Stars in a Flash: Quick-Capture Portraiture

Sie FilmCenter Gallery, 2510 East Colfax Avenue

March 21 through April 18

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 21, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Larry Laszlo has never been the face of the Denver Film Festival, because his face has always been hidden behind a camera, shooting red-carpet celebrities and film-world nightlife since the fest’s inception in 1978. It’s one gig for Laszlo in a multitude for the professional, but it’s also a documentation of a glitzy piece of Denver’s cultural history and a great resource for stargazers everywhere. In Laszlo’s life, everyone’s in showbiz. Go gawk.

Mikayla Whitmore, “Violets Are Blue,” for Magic Circle at David B. Smith Gallery. Mikayla Whitmore

Mikayla Whitmore, Magic Circle

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street

March 29 through May 4

Opening Reception: Friday, March 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Las Vegas photographer Mikayla Whitmore takes over the project room at David B. Smith Gallery in deference to MoP, with a series of desert landscapes broken by strategically placed mirrors and other surreal photographic moments.

Daisy Patton, "Untitled Woman With Daisies and Dots," for This Is Not a Photo at the Curtis Center for the Arts. Daisy Patton

This Is Not a Photo

Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

April 6 through May 4

Opening Reception: Saturday, April 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

This Is Not a Photo plays off the surrealist message of Magritte’s painting “The Treachery of Images” (aka “Ceci N’est Pas Une Pipe”) by challenging the notion of what is and what isn’t a photograph. Examples range from Daisy Patton’s blown-up found images overpainted with color and floral details to Maeve Eichelberger’s three-dimensional photo-collages. Expand your horizons.

See a full schedule of MoP exhibitions and events online.