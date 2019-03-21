DAM Announces a Politically Charged Norman Rockwell Exhibit

An exhibit of Norman Rockwell illustrations about freedom is coming to the DAM.

Norman Rockwell may be best known for his quaint illustrations that appeared in The Saturday Evening Post and in ads depicting Santa Claus drinking Coca-Cola, but some of his work was politically charged, addressing racial equality, labor and the fight for freedom.

Inspired by Franklin D. Roosevelt, he joined fellow artists, filmmakers, musicians and other creatives in the 1940s in executing a massive propaganda effort on the part of the United States government to prepare the country to go to war.

Today, March 21, the Denver Art Museum announced a new exhibit, Norman Rockwell: Imagining Freedom. The show highlights the artist's works about Roosevelt's notion of the "four freedoms" that the president described in a 1941 speech: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom of want and freedom from fear.