Good Vibrations: Sex Shop Shabbat and How to Heat Up the Day of Rest

What do dinner, dildos and Torah have in common? They were all part of a community event titled Good Vibrations: Sex Shop Shabbat.

Held on Friday, May 31, Sex Shop Shabbat aimed to foster community between women who wanted to explore their bodies and their spirituality. The event was hosted by OneTable, a Jewish nonprofit that encourages millennial community-building around the weekly ritual of Shabbat, and Awakening, an independent sex and wellness boutique.

OneTable's Natalie Bergner invited participants to question what Jewish tradition has to say about sex and sexuality and how the two intersect. Participants analyzed passages from Jewish scripture — some of which depict passion and sexual intimacy and others commanding women to be subservient to men. They compared the teachings and dug into the conflicting messages.

After that discussion, Tory Johnson, one of the founders of Awakening, answered questions about sex, toys and her boutique. Participants grilled her about bondage and how to introduce sex toys into a relationship. Johnson answered each question with conviction.

That's no surprise; Awakening was designed to foster a sense of healthy sexual curiosity and desire for play. Johnson and her business partner, Rose Kalasz, created Awakening because they were "struck at how uncomfortable and embarrassing" the average sex shop made them feel. "The only stores available were sleazy and intimidating," they explain on the company's website, so they set out to do better.

EXPAND Ladies exploring the options at Awakening boutique. Lauren Antonoff

This effort was not lost on the ladies of Sex Shop Shabbat, many of whom raved about how comfortable they felt in the space and how they wanted to return to the boutique, both alone and with their partners.

After the sex Q&A and a few glasses of champagne, the group gathered to usher in the Shabbat with prayers over candles, wine and challah, surrounded by an army of dildos.

Then the women — which included rabbis' daughters and sex-industry marketers — packed up and headed to dinner a few doors away at Gozo, where they had the opportunity to get to know one another better.

Beet salad at Gozo on South Broadway. Danielle Lirette

OneTable's mission is to use Shabbat as "an act of rebellion against a constantly moving world," the group's materials explain. "We bring ritual to the table not because we have to, but because disconnecting in order to intentionally connect, separate from the work week, and build community is holy — and really good for you."

OneTable is non-denominational and brings people together to help them slow down and unplug with each other. If you're interested in finding a place to share a meal and welcome the respite of the weekend, explore OneTable events in Colorado and around the world. This week's calendar includes a Farm Fest Shabbat and a Friday night on the town in Aspen. Most OneTable events are free for both hosts and guests.