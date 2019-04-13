Photographer Nate Buck Slays in Eyglo at Made in a City

If looks could kill! We spotted photographer Nathan Buck at Zeppelin Station wearing designs from Eyglo, an Icelandic designer, available at Made in a City, the rotating retail space curated by Mathieu Mudie, who also founded Eyes Open, a shop inside the Source Hotel + Market Hall.

Buck was born in Colorado, grew up in Vermont and recently moved back here; he currently works at Eyes Open. "I will start to have more creative roles within the company soon, which I am very excited about," he says.

We stopped to chat with Buck about Made in a City, his fashion sense and where he likes to shop.

EXPAND Buck's shirt and pants are from Eyglo's "Murder She Wrote" collection. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspires your style?

Nate Buck: My style really is all over the place, as clichéd as that sounds. I think I am one to dress for the occasion, which may just be a very slow day at work or a fun Saturday night out on the town. I am a gay man, and I definitely incorporate feminine influences into my own style. From both masculine and feminine ends of the spectrum, my biggest style icons currently would have to be Brooke Candy and Timothee Chalamet. Would I say that I necessarily embody their fashion in my day-to-day outfits? Not exactly, but I definitely try to take some of the key aspects of their style and make it function for myself.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What do you think about the new Made in a City: Reykjavik?

I think this city and the products might be my favorite thus far. Since our first city, I think the company has grown a lot and has found ways to make each city more exciting and better executed. I love the clothing this time around because it's really fun and vibrant.

What is your favorite color?

Emerald green.

EXPAND Shoes are Buck's favorite accessory; this pair is from Zara. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite accessory?

Shoes, always shoes. I own way too many shoes. Honestly, every day when I think about the outfit I am going to put together, it revolves around a pair of shoes.

What is your jam of the moment or favorite song right now?

"Lost," by Boy Harsher.

What is your favorite film?

My favorite film would have to be The Shining.

EXPAND A selection of fashion designs by Eyglo, now available at Made in a City at Zeppelin Station. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your style mantra?

I don't really have my own personal style mantra that I've made up, but I do think this quote by Tom Ford sums up how I feel: "Dressing well is a form of good manners."

Where do you shop for fashion?

I am all about the Arc thrift stores; they have all the good finds. I like to find pieces that you're not going to see on anyone else but me. My favorite corporate store to shop at would be Zara, currently.

Made in Reykjavik runs through May 20 at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street. Find out more about the project on the Eyes Open website.