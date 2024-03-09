 Photos of Jurassic Quest at Colorado Convention Center | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

Photos: Welcome to Jurassic Quest

The Colorado Convention Center is full of dinosaur dynamite!
March 9, 2024
Jurassic Quest is a roaring good time.
Jurassic Quest is a roaring good time. Evan Semón Photography
Share this:
Giant teeth, thirty-foot-high inflatable T. rex jaws, and a newborn baby Dino greeting you at the entrance. Who could ask for more?

Jurassic Quest is a parade of life-sized dinosaurs that have been meticulously created and animated to be more real than real life.

As you walk among them in the Colorado Convention Center, you can stop at educational stations to learn about dinosaurs; you can also take breaks in bouncy houses in the shape of dinosaurs. Although the experience will thrill kids, it's fun for adults, too.

Jurassic Quest is at the Colorado Convention Center through Sunday, March 10.
click to enlarge child meets T-Rex
Meeting up with a baby T. rex.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge child pats T-Rex
Baby T. rex teeth are very sharp!
Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge
Strangely similar to that other Jurassic theme park entrance.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge giant T-Rex
A giant T. rex bellows out a roar.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge child on father's shoulders at dinosaur show
A father's shoulders provide a perfect viewing platform at Jurassic Quest.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge dinosaur display
Photo ops are at every stop.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Alvarezsaurus lived 83 million years ago and ate meat....a lot of meat.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge dinosaur ride
Only at Jurassic Quest can you hop on the back of an electric dino.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge T-Rex model
One of three giant T. rex creations on display.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge spiked lizard dinosaur
The Styracosauras, or "spiked" lizard, lived over 75 million years ago in what is now Alberta, Canada.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge a T-Rex slide
A thirty-foot inflatable T. rex slide.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge dinosaur bouncy houses
Dinosaur games, themed food and bouncy houses.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge children by dinosaur eggs
Robert and Bria visited Dinosaur Quest from Brighton.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge mother and child wave at dinosaur
Candice and her two-year-old wave to the Plateosarus.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge dinosaur model
Jurassic Quest is a roaring good time.
Evan Semón Photography
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
New Comedy A Jukebox for the Algonquin Hits Golden With Heart and Humor

Theater

New Comedy A Jukebox for the Algonquin Hits Golden With Heart and Humor

By Toni Tresca
Married at First Sight Recap: One Couple Sticks Together on Decision Day...Immediately on Verge of Divorce

Film & TV

Married at First Sight Recap: One Couple Sticks Together on Decision Day...Immediately on Verge of Divorce

By Hannah Metzger
Nick Swardson Joins List of Comedians With Calamitous Colorado Sets

Comedy

Nick Swardson Joins List of Comedians With Calamitous Colorado Sets

By Bennito L. Kelty
Charlotte Hot Springs Is the Newest Place to Take a Dip in Buena Vista

Outdoors

Charlotte Hot Springs Is the Newest Place to Take a Dip in Buena Vista

By Abigail Bliss
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation