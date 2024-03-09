Photos: Welcome to Jurassic Quest

[
Giant teeth, thirty-foot-high inflatable T. rex jaws, and a newborn baby Dino greeting you at the entrance. Who could ask for more?
Jurassic Quest
is a parade of life-sized dinosaurs that have been meticulously created and animated to be more real than real life.
As you walk among them in the Colorado Convention Center, you can stop at educational stations to learn about dinosaurs; you can also take breaks in bouncy houses in the shape of dinosaurs. Although the experience will thrill kids, it's fun for adults, too.
Jurassic Quest is at the Colorado Convention Center through Sunday, March 10.
click to enlarge
Meeting up with a baby T. rex.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Baby T. rex teeth are very sharp!
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Strangely similar to that other Jurassic theme park entrance.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A giant T. rex bellows out a roar.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A father's shoulders provide a perfect viewing platform at Jurassic Quest.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Photo ops are at every stop.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Alvarezsaurus lived 83 million years ago and ate meat....a lot of meat.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Only at Jurassic Quest can you hop on the back of an electric dino.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
One of three giant T. rex creations on display.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The Styracosauras, or "spiked" lizard, lived over 75 million years ago in what is now Alberta, Canada.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
A thirty-foot inflatable T. rex slide.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Dinosaur games, themed food and bouncy houses.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Robert and Bria visited Dinosaur Quest from Brighton.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Candice and her two-year-old wave to the Plateosarus.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Jurassic Quest is a roaring good time.
Evan Semón Photography
