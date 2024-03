Photos: Welcome to Jurassic Quest

click to enlarge Meeting up with a baby T. rex. Evan Semón Photography

Baby T. rex teeth are very sharp! Evan Semón Photography

Strangely similar to that other Jurassic theme park entrance. Evan Semón Photography

A giant T. rex bellows out a roar. Evan Semón Photography

A father's shoulders provide a perfect viewing platform at Jurassic Quest. Evan Semón Photography

Photo ops are at every stop. Evan Semón Photography

Alvarezsaurus lived 83 million years ago and ate meat....a lot of meat. Evan Semón Photography

Only at Jurassic Quest can you hop on the back of an electric dino. Evan Semón Photography

One of three giant T. rex creations on display. Evan Semón Photography

The Styracosauras, or "spiked" lizard, lived over 75 million years ago in what is now Alberta, Canada. Evan Semón Photography

A thirty-foot inflatable T. rex slide. Evan Semón Photography

Dinosaur games, themed food and bouncy houses. Evan Semón Photography

Robert and Bria visited Dinosaur Quest from Brighton. Evan Semón Photography

Candice and her two-year-old wave to the Plateosarus. Evan Semón Photography

Jurassic Quest is a roaring good time. Evan Semón Photography

Giant teeth, thirty-foot-high inflatable T. rex jaws, and a newborn baby Dino greeting you at the entrance. Who could ask for more?

Jurassic Quest is a parade of life-sized dinosaurs that have been meticulously created and animated to be more real than real life.As you walk among them in the Colorado Convention Center, you can stop at educational stations to learn about dinosaurs; you can also take breaks in bouncy houses in the shape of dinosaurs. Although the experience will thrill kids, it's fun for adults, too.Jurassic Quest is at the Colorado Convention Center through Sunday, March 10.