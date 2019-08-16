An Adult Pokémon Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to Denver

Calling all amateur Pokémon trainers! Internationally touring pop-up bar PokéBar is coming to Denver's Exdo Event Center September 29 for one day only.

Terry Adams of Hyper Public Relations, which is producing the event, says of Pokébar's inspiration: "We wanted to take a beloved brand that we could enhance and expand upon, and Pokémon seemed like the perfect place to start, given that its popularity has only continued to grow in recent years."

With the explosion of the Pokémon Go phone app, new Pokémon video games and the recent release of the movie Detective Pikachu, the Pokémon franchise is back, and Adams says PokéBar is the perfect way to celebrate.

In each of the event's two-hour time slots, guests will compete in various live-action Pokémon-themed games for points and prizes. Attendees will attempt to catch a variety of Pokémon from seven different regions, evolve them, and tally up points on a scorecard.

"As any Pokémon lover will know, 'Gotta catch ’em all' is their tagline," says Adams. "We have taken that concept and brought it to life." There will also be team trivia, card battles, a costume contest, a cash bar with wine and beer, DJs spinning tunes and more.

Each PokéBar ticket will include a Pokémon-themed burger and cocktail. Hyper Public Relations

A $45 event ticket includes a Pokémon-themed burger and cocktail (or two non-alcoholic beverages), and, of course, a scorecard for all the interactive games. There will be tons of prizes to give out for individual games, overall highest score, and best costume.

Denver will be the second stop on PokéBar's U.S. and U.K. tour after its September 7 debut in Los Angeles.

Tickets are going fast, so grab them while you can. PokéBar will be at Tracks at Exdo Event Center Sunday, September 29, with four different time slots from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pokémon fans under 21 must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.