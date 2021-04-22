 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| LGBTQ |

Pride's Back for 2021: Here's What It Will Look Like

Kyle Harris | April 22, 2021 | 9:05am
Pride had fewer limitations when we posted the "Denver Pride Parade Arrives at Civic Center Park" slideshow.
Pride had fewer limitations when we posted the "Denver Pride Parade Arrives at Civic Center Park" slideshow.
Miles Chrisinger
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Denver Pride returns June 26 and 27, with a mix of in-person and virtual offerings. For the second year in a row, though, COVID-19 has forced the annual parade, which typically brings out 450,000 revelers, entirely online.

The blockbuster gathering that normally takes place at Civic Center Park will be dispersed throughout the city in 2021. The hub locations include the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, which will be a family-friendly Pride destination with outdoor music, storytimes and booths for children, along with discounted tickets for DMNS's indoor offerings. The parking lot at the Center on Colfax will host a mini-fest with food trucks, a DJ and other rooftop entertainment. The Jewish Community Center Denver will hold festivities over two days, including a Saturday night pool party with a DJ. Pride & Swagger will host the Smirnoff Dance World, and the Sie FilmCenter will offer movie-related programming. 

All of these in-person events will be free, though there will be a cap on how many people can participate and the events will follow the city and state's COVID-19 guidelines.

Related Stories

There will also be an online marketplace and an in-person and remote 5K, which is a fundraiser.

Last year's virtual edition of the parade brought in 400,000 viewers, and the organizers hope this year's is even bigger.

“We believe it’s crucial to provide the community with a range of options to safely connect and celebrate PrideFest this year," notes Rex Fuller, CEO of the Center on Colfax, which organizes Pride. "While some people might feel comfortable interacting in small gatherings, others may feel safer staying at home. We hope our hybrid approach offers something for everyone."

For more information, go to the Denver Pride website.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.