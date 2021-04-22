Pride's Back for 2021: Here's What It Will Look Like

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Denver Pride returns June 26 and 27, with a mix of in-person and virtual offerings. For the second year in a row, though, COVID-19 has forced the annual parade, which typically brings out 450,000 revelers, entirely online.

The blockbuster gathering that normally takes place at Civic Center Park will be dispersed throughout the city in 2021. The hub locations include the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, which will be a family-friendly Pride destination with outdoor music, storytimes and booths for children, along with discounted tickets for DMNS's indoor offerings. The parking lot at the Center on Colfax will host a mini-fest with food trucks, a DJ and other rooftop entertainment. The Jewish Community Center Denver will hold festivities over two days, including a Saturday night pool party with a DJ. Pride & Swagger will host the Smirnoff Dance World, and the Sie FilmCenter will offer movie-related programming.

All of these in-person events will be free, though there will be a cap on how many people can participate and the events will follow the city and state's COVID-19 guidelines.

There will also be an online marketplace and an in-person and remote 5K, which is a fundraiser.

Last year's virtual edition of the parade brought in 400,000 viewers, and the organizers hope this year's is even bigger.

“We believe it’s crucial to provide the community with a range of options to safely connect and celebrate PrideFest this year," notes Rex Fuller, CEO of the Center on Colfax, which organizes Pride. "While some people might feel comfortable interacting in small gatherings, others may feel safer staying at home. We hope our hybrid approach offers something for everyone."

For more information, go to the Denver Pride website.