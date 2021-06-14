RiNo Art District Announces No Vacancy Residency Artists

The RiNo Art District has selected the artists who will participate in the residence No Vacancy.

When the RiNo Art District announced that it was cutting ties with Crush Walls late last year, executive director Tracy Weil promised that the district would introduce new programs. "We'll be continuing to provide paid opportunities for artists with our mural programming and new events in 2021," he said.

One of those programs was revealed last month: No Vacancy, a new artist residency program created in collaboration with Menalto Development., which will provide sixteen artists with temporary studio spaces in a 10,000-square-foot, underused warehouse at 3722 Chestnut Place.

Today, June 14, the district announced the artists who've been selected for this first round of residencies: OddKnock Productions, PS.Design, Forge, Deborah Jang, Hanimal, Mar Williams, SPEAKS, Pixel Vision, Johnny Draco, Bzurk, Mitch Hoffman, Chris Haven, Shadows Gather, Andi Todaro, Diana and Jeff Merkel, Ell and Waffle Cone Club.

The group, which includes a mix of photographers, illustrators, multimedia artists and muralists, will be encouraged to collaborate during their one-month residencies. Each will be given a $2,500 stipend and the chance to sell any work they create.

“As a result of this unique partnership with Menalto Development, we’re able to not only bring new to life to this warehouse and provide much-needed space for local artists to create, we will hopefully help broaden the public’s idea of the kinds of art they can find in RiNo Art District,” explains Weil in a statement announcing the artists. “We received more than 100 applications for these residencies, and we can’t wait for the community to experience the diverse talent represented by the sixteen artists selected.”

The community will get its chance on First Friday in July, when the facility will be open. For more information in the meantime, follow the RiNo Art District on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.