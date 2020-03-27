Students Slam RMCAD's Handling of COVID-19 Communications

When coronavirus forced the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design to temporarily close its brick-and-mortar location and move classes online, many students wondered why they were paying the same rate for an online class as they were for an on-site class — particularly when the school already offers cheaper web-based options.

Unlike many other colleges that were moving classes into cyberspace for the first time, RMCAD already had a separate online series open to people beyond on-site students.

As RMCAD president Christopher Spohn tells it, the on-site classes that have migrated online are fundamentally different from RMCAD’s standard virtual offerings. He describes the on-site courses now taking place on the Internet as “synchronous,” meaning classes meet at designated times, the lectures are delivered in person, students are expected to be in attendance, and the learning is much more interactive.

Several students who reached out to Westword don't buy that: They say that they paid for in-person classes, and if they can't take those, they should be able to pay the same as other online students.

And they haven't gotten satisfactory answers from the administration, they complain.

“The communication we have gotten has been really shoddy and kind of vague,” says Student Government Association president Denise Zubizarreta.

She points to a recent email from Spohn with the subject line “RMCAD Tuition Increase Notification,” which led students to believe that their tuition was being hiked. But there was not much explanation in the email that followed:



To all on-ground students: We have decided not to make any tuition changes for students that have migrated to an online modality, for the following reasons: -Set-up costs to re-purpose on-ground curriculum for online delivery have been tremendous.

-We have incurred increased LMS (Learning Management System) costs, as we move more students into our online platform.

-We have incurred increased costs for faculty/staff training as they begin to transition to the online modality for instruction.

-We have made additional equipment purchases to accommodate faculty, staff and students.

-We have also increased additional support services for those students migrating to the online modality. These are unprecedented times. Our primary academic goal is to continue to provide you the best quality education possible. I have faith in you and this institution as we work through these very difficult times. Chris Spohn

President



Spohn insists that tuition has not been raised for this year or next. But he acknowledges that students — and their parents — may have been confused by the subject line of his email.

Some students are not just confused, however. They're furious that they did not have the option of dropping classes entirely when those courses shifted online.

"This decision was not ours to make, and many students are not equipped to deal with online course work, be it a lack of a computer, internet, a work inducing environment, and so forth," RMCAD student Khalen McDonnell writes. "Some students are parents who not only now find themselves out of a job, but also have to help their children with online school as well, sitting with them for hours out of the day during the children's own online school hours. The conditions are not conducive for learning, and RMCAD has taken the option away from the students to drop their courses in order to free up time for them to take care of their own families and themselves."

While the add/drop date has passed, Spohn says that students still have the option to petition for a withdrawal. There are different rules regarding reimbursement, depending on whether a student's education is financed privately or paid for through federal or private loans; those will be taken on a case-by-case basis.

"We make sure we are abiding by the federal laws around federal funding," says Spohn. "In every case, we are working with students and parents to do what’s right. If we can refund and do those things in accordance with staying in the policy and federal guidelines, we’re doing that. "

Students would prefer a simpler add/drop scenario with a full refund option, rather than having to petition for a withdrawal, Zubizaretta explains, adding that the school should take the exceptional circumstance of a global pandemic into account.

As the head of student government, she also wishes that the administration had consulted with her group before announcing decisions. "Instead of being proactive and discussing this with the student body, they’ve alienated us, increasing anxiety and stress," she says.

Spohn responds that he and his staff have worked to keep the students informed. And on Friday, March 27, they're urging students to attend an online meeting, where they can ask questions of the administration.

"We’ve been over-communicating from the beginning," Spohn insists. "That's been my motto: Don’t assume anything. Over-communication is the best strategy in this type of situation."

But according to Zubizarreta, clear communication is more important than over-communication. "A lot of the students are confused," she concludes.