Visit Stonehenge Without Leaving Denver

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Exploring the wonders of Stonehenge usually would take an epic trip overseas. But starting March 12, you can head to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and visit Stonehenge.

"Much mystery and intrigue surrounds Stonehenge,” notes Erin Baxter, Denver Museum of Nature & Science curator of anthropology, in a statement announcing the new exhibit. “This world-class exhibition allows guests to explore and experience all of those questions and encounter the very latest in scientific research.”

The exhibition is curated by Mike Parker Pearson, professor of British Later Prehistory at the Institute of Archaeology, University College London and author of 22 books; it will include 400-plus artifacts.

Visitors will dive into the science, history and mythology of those artifacts. The biggest mysteries of Stonehenge — stones as tall as 23 feet that weigh over 50,000 pounds and were brought to the site in Wildshire, England, from the Preseli Mountains in Wales — will not be making the trip. But there will be plenty more to discover in Denver.

“We’re fortunate to bring this world-class exhibition to Denver and share its wonder with the Colorado community and beyond,” says George Sparks, Denver Museum of Nature & Science president and CEO in the statement. “What is truly remarkable is the depth of knowledge we now have regarding what the silent and massive stones tell us. With the use of cutting-edge technology, we now have answers to questions that have mystified for literally thousands of years. We can’t wait to share this fantastic journey through ancient mysteries and modern discoveries with our guests.”

The exhibition will run through September 6 at the DMNS, in City Park. For more information and tickets, go to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science website.