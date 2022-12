Get Outside: Ten Winter Hikes Near Denver

Red Rocks and Morrison Slide Trails

Morrison

Moderate, 3-mile loop

Even in winter, expect relatively more crowds at Red Rocks and Morrison Slide Trails. In part, the popularity is due to its proximity to downtown and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. But hikers are drawn to the incredible views, too. Similar to what you see at the nearby music venue, huge red sandstone slabs point skyward, made even more beautiful with a dusting of snow. It’s a moderate loop if you hike counterclockwise — going in reverse, the first mile ascends a sizable 540 feet. Choose your own adventure!



Chavez and Beaver Brook Trail Loop

Golden

Moderate, 5-mile loop

To reach the Chavez and Beaver Brook Trail Loop, head west on I-70 and veer to the Chief Hosa Exit. You may hear some vehicle traffic at first, but this quickly fades as you hike into the snowy evergreen forest. This trail begins with a descent, followed by a gradual 1,120-foot elevation gain. You'll cross several wooden bridges over creeks, take in panoramic views, and traverse a few narrow, short ledges. Due to these moments of exposure, it's especially important to pack spikes in case the trails are icy.