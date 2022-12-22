Get Outside: Ten Winter Hikes Near Denver

Aside from warm layers and the usual essentials, there’s only one extra thing you need to continue hiking into winter: a traction device. Often referred to as spikes, they’re similar to the snow chains required when driving down snowy I-70. But rather than tires, these products strap onto a pair of hiking boots, allowing you to traverse icy terrain with far fewer chances of slipping. You can find them online for as little as $25, and then go enjoy these ten winter hikes near Denver:
Red Rocks and Morrison Slide Trails
Morrison
Moderate, 3-mile loop
Even in winter, expect relatively more crowds at Red Rocks and Morrison Slide Trails. In part, the popularity is due to its proximity to downtown and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. But hikers are drawn to the incredible views, too. Similar to what you see at the nearby music venue, huge red sandstone slabs point skyward, made even more beautiful with a dusting of snow. It’s a moderate loop if you hike counterclockwise — going in reverse, the first mile ascends a sizable 540 feet. Choose your own adventure!
Chavez and Beaver Brook Trail Loop
Golden
Moderate, 5-mile loop
To reach the Chavez and Beaver Brook Trail Loop, head west on I-70 and veer to the Chief Hosa Exit. You may hear some vehicle traffic at first, but this quickly fades as you hike into the snowy evergreen forest. This trail begins with a descent, followed by a gradual 1,120-foot elevation gain. You’ll cross several wooden bridges over creeks, take in panoramic views, and traverse a few narrow, short ledges. Due to these moments of exposure, it’s especially important to pack spikes in case the trails are icy.
Red Rocks and Morrison Slide Trails
Morrison
Moderate, 3-mile loop
Even in winter, expect relatively more crowds at Red Rocks and Morrison Slide Trails. In part, the popularity is due to its proximity to downtown and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. But hikers are drawn to the incredible views, too. Similar to what you see at the nearby music venue, huge red sandstone slabs point skyward, made even more beautiful with a dusting of snow. It’s a moderate loop if you hike counterclockwise — going in reverse, the first mile ascends a sizable 540 feet. Choose your own adventure!
Chavez and Beaver Brook Trail Loop
Golden
Moderate, 5-mile loop
To reach the Chavez and Beaver Brook Trail Loop, head west on I-70 and veer to the Chief Hosa Exit. You may hear some vehicle traffic at first, but this quickly fades as you hike into the snowy evergreen forest. This trail begins with a descent, followed by a gradual 1,120-foot elevation gain. You’ll cross several wooden bridges over creeks, take in panoramic views, and traverse a few narrow, short ledges. Due to these moments of exposure, it’s especially important to pack spikes in case the trails are icy.
Lake Ladora and Lake Mary Loop Trail
Commerce City
Easy, 2.7-mile loop
The Lake Ladora and Lake Mary Loop Trail is one of Denver’s greatest urban hikes. Set in Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, this one is best to visit in the morning when the animals are active. Enjoy the sunrise, and you'll likely spot white-tailed deer, coyotes, and a large number of bird species, including bald eagles. After your scenic hike, consider taking the 11-mile Wildlife Drive to see bison backdropped by the city skyline.
Mount Falcon Castle Loop Trail
Morrison
Moderate, 7.4-mile loop
Mount Falcon Park is located 30 minutes southwest of downtown and was named the “best Denver mountain park” in 2020. Locals love this park for its vast multi-use trail network, spanning 12.2 miles across 2,252 acres. Mount Falcon Castle Loop Trail is one of visitors’ favorite hikes in the park, namely due to its unique historical features. Here, visitors can admire ruins from the Walker Home and Summer White House. The Eagle Eye Shelter is another interesting site, offering stunning views of the snow-capped Front Range.
Coyote Song Trail
Littleton
Easy, 3-mile loop
Similar to Red Rocks Park and nearby Roxborough State Park, the Coyote Song Trail in South Valley Park features impressive red sandstone formations. But this smaller park draws fewer crowds, and solely features easy, relatively flat trails. This makes the destination a great pick for less experienced hikers, as well as those new to trail running and fat tire biking. The 3-mile Coyote Song Trail provides a great overview of the area, spanning from the north to south end of the park.
Meadowlark Plymouth Creek and Plymouth Mountain Trail Loop
Littleton
Moderate, 6-mile loop
Adjacent to South Valley Park sits Deer Creek Canyon Park, home to 14.5 miles of sprawling trails. One of the more popular routes is Meadowlark Plymouth Creek and Plymouth Mountain Trail Loop, a great winter hike near Denver. Take in both city and mountain views as you gain 1,309 feet of elevation. Portions of this trail see plenty of sunlight, but others are forested and often icy this time of year. Be cautious, especially between the two loops where the trail is most steep.
Commerce City
Easy, 2.7-mile loop
The Lake Ladora and Lake Mary Loop Trail is one of Denver’s greatest urban hikes. Set in Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, this one is best to visit in the morning when the animals are active. Enjoy the sunrise, and you'll likely spot white-tailed deer, coyotes, and a large number of bird species, including bald eagles. After your scenic hike, consider taking the 11-mile Wildlife Drive to see bison backdropped by the city skyline.
Mount Falcon Castle Loop Trail
Morrison
Moderate, 7.4-mile loop
Mount Falcon Park is located 30 minutes southwest of downtown and was named the “best Denver mountain park” in 2020. Locals love this park for its vast multi-use trail network, spanning 12.2 miles across 2,252 acres. Mount Falcon Castle Loop Trail is one of visitors’ favorite hikes in the park, namely due to its unique historical features. Here, visitors can admire ruins from the Walker Home and Summer White House. The Eagle Eye Shelter is another interesting site, offering stunning views of the snow-capped Front Range.
Coyote Song Trail
Littleton
Easy, 3-mile loop
Similar to Red Rocks Park and nearby Roxborough State Park, the Coyote Song Trail in South Valley Park features impressive red sandstone formations. But this smaller park draws fewer crowds, and solely features easy, relatively flat trails. This makes the destination a great pick for less experienced hikers, as well as those new to trail running and fat tire biking. The 3-mile Coyote Song Trail provides a great overview of the area, spanning from the north to south end of the park.
Meadowlark Plymouth Creek and Plymouth Mountain Trail Loop
Littleton
Moderate, 6-mile loop
Adjacent to South Valley Park sits Deer Creek Canyon Park, home to 14.5 miles of sprawling trails. One of the more popular routes is Meadowlark Plymouth Creek and Plymouth Mountain Trail Loop, a great winter hike near Denver. Take in both city and mountain views as you gain 1,309 feet of elevation. Portions of this trail see plenty of sunlight, but others are forested and often icy this time of year. Be cautious, especially between the two loops where the trail is most steep.
Green Mountain Loop via Chautauqua Trail
Boulder
Hard, 6-mile loop
Views are hard to beat on the Green Mountain Loop via Chautauqua Trail. Admire the iconic Flatirons, Indian Peaks and City of Boulder as you climb a hefty 2,614 feet. Given the considerable elevation gain, this trail is best suited for experienced hikers, especially in winter. It’s rated as Class 1, meaning no scrambling is required. However, around the 1.5-mile marker (heading clockwise), a short ladder connects the upper and lower portions of the trail. Fun fact: This unique feature was installed following the 2013 floods that heavily affected Boulder County.
Chief Mountain Trail
Evergreen
Moderate, 2.8 miles out-and-back
If you want great views under an hour from Denver, head to Chief Mountain Trail. Following a big storm, it’s one of the best nearby snowshoeing routes. But generally in the wintertime, you won’t need more than spikes, as the heavily trafficked trail often features packed snow. Following a 941-foot elevation gain, hikers are treated to panoramic Rocky Mountain views. After your scenic trek, swing by Westbound & Down Brewing Company, one of the top breweries to visit near hiking trails.
Boulder
Hard, 6-mile loop
Views are hard to beat on the Green Mountain Loop via Chautauqua Trail. Admire the iconic Flatirons, Indian Peaks and City of Boulder as you climb a hefty 2,614 feet. Given the considerable elevation gain, this trail is best suited for experienced hikers, especially in winter. It’s rated as Class 1, meaning no scrambling is required. However, around the 1.5-mile marker (heading clockwise), a short ladder connects the upper and lower portions of the trail. Fun fact: This unique feature was installed following the 2013 floods that heavily affected Boulder County.
Chief Mountain Trail
Evergreen
Moderate, 2.8 miles out-and-back
If you want great views under an hour from Denver, head to Chief Mountain Trail. Following a big storm, it’s one of the best nearby snowshoeing routes. But generally in the wintertime, you won’t need more than spikes, as the heavily trafficked trail often features packed snow. Following a 941-foot elevation gain, hikers are treated to panoramic Rocky Mountain views. After your scenic trek, swing by Westbound & Down Brewing Company, one of the top breweries to visit near hiking trails.
Mount Sniktau Trail
Dillon
Hard, 4 miles out-and-back
Fourteeners take the spotlight, but thirteeners like Mount Sniktau also provide incredible views. To reach the trailhead, drive along Loveland Pass and park at the lot near the elevation sign. Starting at 11,990 feet above sea level, you’ll hike two miles to the 13,240-foot summit. From here, hike back the way you came or plan to pack your skis, as Loveland Pass is one of the best backcountry ski areas. But come prepared if attempting this, as both the Mount Sniktau Schockleys Line and Mount Sniktau Overlook Line are prone to avalanches.
Gem Lake Trail
Estes Park
Moderate, 3.1 miles out-and-back
Gem Lake Trail is one of the best hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park. Many would agree that winter is a prime time to visit, as you’ll see far fewer crowds than during peak season. Still, it draws enough visitors to create a solid snowpack for walking with spikes — which you’ll likely need to ascend the 830 feet. Though this makes for a solid workout, you’ll be rewarded with views of one of the most breathtaking alpine lakes in Colorado. To experience this trail, note that a one-day vehicle entrance pass is required, which costs $30.
Dillon
Hard, 4 miles out-and-back
Fourteeners take the spotlight, but thirteeners like Mount Sniktau also provide incredible views. To reach the trailhead, drive along Loveland Pass and park at the lot near the elevation sign. Starting at 11,990 feet above sea level, you’ll hike two miles to the 13,240-foot summit. From here, hike back the way you came or plan to pack your skis, as Loveland Pass is one of the best backcountry ski areas. But come prepared if attempting this, as both the Mount Sniktau Schockleys Line and Mount Sniktau Overlook Line are prone to avalanches.
Gem Lake Trail
Estes Park
Moderate, 3.1 miles out-and-back
Gem Lake Trail is one of the best hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park. Many would agree that winter is a prime time to visit, as you’ll see far fewer crowds than during peak season. Still, it draws enough visitors to create a solid snowpack for walking with spikes — which you’ll likely need to ascend the 830 feet. Though this makes for a solid workout, you’ll be rewarded with views of one of the most breathtaking alpine lakes in Colorado. To experience this trail, note that a one-day vehicle entrance pass is required, which costs $30.