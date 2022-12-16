Get Outside: Ten Scenic Snowshoe Trails Near Denver

Though the air is frigid and trails are slick, winter is a great time to get outside. With a pair of snowshoes, you can access some of Colorado’s most popular outdoor destinations — without the summertime crowds, fees and permits. Bundle up and enjoy the views from these ten scenic snowshoe trails near Denver:
Staunton Ranch, Old Mill, and Border Line Trail Loop
Conifer
Moderate, 7.8-mile loop
Located in Staunton State Park, this snowshoeing trek is less than an hour from downtown. Heading clockwise, the route gradually ascends, gaining a total elevation of 1,220 feet. As you shuffle through the snow, admire geological features, aspen and pine forests, as well as distant mountain views. Although this is one of the park's more popular hikes, it’s less busy this time of year. To enjoy the scenery and solitude, a $10 daily vehicle pass is required.
Snowshoe Hare Trail
Black Hawk
Moderate, 3-mile loop
Golden Gate Canyon State Park is a year-round destination, with wildflower hikes, leaf-peeping trails, and winter recreation. The aptly named Snowshoe Hare Trail is one of the best snowshoeing routes in the park. You'll traverse rolling hills along three forested miles, with views of an iced-over lake and cabin remnants along the way. Though close to Denver, parts of the park reach as high as 10,400 feet above sea level. Dress in warm layers and bring $10 for your daily vehicle pass.
Saint Mary’s Glacier
Idaho Springs
Moderate, 2.4 miles out and back
St. Mary’s Glacier features one of the most stunning alpine lakes in Colorado, and in the winter, it’s a prime spot for backcountry skiing and snowshoeing. Though short, the trail is steep, gaining 1,030 feet in elevation. As you ascend toward the summit, the views of surrounding snowcapped peaks only get better. Most turn around at the Kingston Peak Spur junction, but trails sprawl into the James Peak Wilderness and beyond, as well. Pay a $5 parking fee to explore the area.
Echo Lake Trail
Idaho Springs
Easy, 1.5 miles out and back
The route to Mount Evans — which the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board recently voted to rename Mount Blue Sky — is highly trafficked in the summer months. But given the summit’s seasonal closure, fewer crowds head this way from Idaho Springs. Echo Lake Park remains accessible, though, and is a beautiful spot for shlepping through the snow. Make your way around the frozen lake’s perimeter on a flat, easy trail that suits all skill levels.
Lost Lake via Hessie Trail
Nederland
Moderate, 4 miles out and back
In the summer, this destination becomes so crowded that hikers must often take shuttle buses to the trailhead. Even in below-freezing temperatures, Hessie Trail is one of the more popular winter hikes and backpacking routes. Still, you likely won’t struggle to find parking this time of year. Strap on your snowshoes and enjoy the scenic, gradual ascent. Snow-dusted evergreens, a frozen waterfall and wooden bridges add to the magnificent landscape.
Silver Dollar Lake and Murray Lake Trail
Dillon
Moderate, 4.1 miles out and back
Many disregard trails on Guanella Pass in the winter, believing the route to be inaccessible. But the northern closure appears at the Naylor Lake Road intersection, allowing for winter recreation on a handful of trails. Silver Dollar Lake and Murray Lake Trail make up one of these secluded gems, passing two alpine lakes and panoramic views. Easily tack on a third lake (Naylor) by taking the right fork at the trailhead and adding 0.8 miles to your route.
Lake Isabelle Trail (Winter)
Ward
Hard, 11 miles out and back
Many roads throughout the Brainard Lake Recreation Area are closed from mid-October to late June. However, those willing to put in extra miles can continue to enjoy this popular destination — without fees or timed entry. To reach Lake Isabelle, park at the Brainard Lake Winter Lot, also known as the Gateway Trailhead. Follow Snowshoe Trail #814.3 to Brainard Lake Road, continuing west to Niwot Cutoff and Pawnee Pass Trail. It’s a strenuous route, with a payoff of breathtaking views of alpine lakes, snow-covered valleys and even the occasional moose.
East & West Valley Trails
Bellvue
Easy, 4.7-mile loop
East & West Valley Trails are found in one of the best Colorado state parks, Lory State Park, which is set on the north end of Horsetooth Reservoir and offers a variety of landscapes. Traverse past unique rock formations, icy coves and sweeping valleys covered in frost. This is a relatively flat loop with a 282-foot elevation gain. Given its location in the foothills, the route is best snowshoed after a winter storm; check trail reports before visiting.
Quandary Peak
Blue River
Hard, 6.6 miles out and back
Quandary Peak is one of the most frequently summited Colorado fourteeners. Even in the winter, skiers and snowshoers often fill the lot before sunrise. If new to the backcountry and attempting this peak, don’t be tempted by other routes’ shorter mileages. Follow the East Ridge for the lowest avalanche risk, prepare for cold, windy conditions, and stay on route to avoid a search-and-rescue mission. With proper preparation, this adventure is sure to be memorable.
Emerald Lake Trail
Estes Park
Easy, 3.2 miles out and back
Emerald Lake Trail offers quintessential Colorado views with minimal effort, to boot. It’s one of the best hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park, with alpine lakes, dramatic peaks and local wildlife. Winter is an ideal time to visit, as the Bear Lake Road Corridor is generally packed with tourists during peak season. Take advantage of the solitude or join just a few on a ranger-led snowshoe walk, available from mid-January to mid-March. While this program is free, note that a one-day vehicle entrance pass is $30.
