Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Four Free)

After a cyclone bomb that grounded planes, closed highways and kept many Coloradans confined to their powerless houses, an epidemic of cabin fever is spreading across the Front Range. Fortunately, there's plenty to do this weekend as the local creative community gets back to business, and you won't have to shovel out lots of cash to keep yourself entertained. Here are the ten best events for $10 (or under) in Denver this weekend:

Zodiac Killers: Pisces Edition

Thursday, March 14, 8 p.m.

The Knotty Neighbor

$5

If you find astrology to be little more than high-minded funny business, the Pisces edition of the Zodiac Killers comedy show is unlikely to change your mind, but guaranteed to make you laugh. Hosted and curated by local comedian and gadabout Kacy Dahl, Zodiac Killers presents a lineup of standups born under the same sign. If you're fishing for foolishness, look no further than tonight's show, which includes local mirth merchants Roger Haak, Sydney Carrington, Ben Duncan, Preston Tompkins and headliner Caitie Hannan. Admission is $5 at the door; visit the Knotty Neighbor's Facebook events page for further details.

Michael Emery Hecker

Mile High ROLL

Friday, March 15, 7 p.m.

EXDO Event Center

$5

Lace up for the most fun you can have on four wheels when Mile High ROLL returns to the EXDO Event Center for another rink-bound round of merriment. Natives and transplants alike will be skating in the name of Colorado pride at a roller-centric soiree that honors the Centennial State. Come celebrate satanic horses, orange-and-blue Broncos and legal weed. Pre-sale tickets are $5 at the EXDO box-office page, where you can also sign a liability waiver.

Colorado Wind Ensemble: Shades of Blue

Friday, March 15, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Lakewood Cultural Center

$6 to $17

Get wrapped up in "Rhapsody in Blue" with the Colorado Wind Ensemble and guest piano soloist Jooeun Pak of Metropolitan State University at Denver at "Shades of Blue," a symphonic blend of woodwinds, brass and percussion. In addition to a stirring performance of George Gershwin's masterwork, the program includes such contemporary compositions as John Barnes Chance's Blue Lake Overture, Frank Ticheli's Blue Shades and Mason Bates' Sea-Blue Circuitry, accompanied by the Green Mountain High School Band. Tickets start at $6; call 303-394-4552 or go to the Colorado Wind Ensemble events calendar to get yours.

Comedy Night at Drätz

Friday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.

Drätz Brewing Company

Free

Venture north to the land of love and untap a fresh barrel of buffoonery when Comedy Night at Drätz returns to Loveland with a frothy and funny crop of Colorado's finest comic. For the mid-March edition, host and be-blazered weirdo Jacob Erdman will welcome openers Mitch Jones, James Mongold and Timmi Lasley to set the brewery stage for headliner Steve Gillespie. To RSVP and learn more, visit Drätz Brewing Company's Facebook events page.

David Lynn Photography

David Lynn Photography: Bella Italia

Saturday, March 16, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Julie Havel Fine Art Gallery

Free

Bask in the scenic splendor of Tuscan landscapes at Bella Italia, an eye-popping exhibition of travel photographer David Lynn's most striking shots. Taken during a seven-week journey through the Bel Paese, this photo series evokes the richness of Italian culture and the beauty of its countryside in equal measure. Treat your eyes to a taste of la dolce vita when Lynn shares his latest photos at a reception at Julie Havel Fine Art Gallery. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required; visit Julie Havel Fine Art Gallery's Eventbrite page to RSVP.

Oscar Becerra

Alebrijes: Fantastic Zoology of a Dream

Saturday, March 16, 7 to 8 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

$8 to $10

Discover the colorful fauna of Mexican folklore at El Alebrije: Una historia en común, a collaboration between Mexico City's Museo de Arte Popular and the Mexican Cultural Center of Denver that's now on display at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Marvel at the fanciful alebrijes sculptures while artist and anthropologist Oscar Becerra offers expert insight into the figures' cultural and historical significance. To purchase tickets, $8 to $10, and learn more, go to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science box-office page.

Boulder Symphony Presents: STORY

Saturday, March 16, 6:15 to 9 p.m.

Boulder First Presbyterian Church

Free to $20

Let the feels unreel when the Boulder Symphony presents STORY, an ode to the transformative power of movie music. Conductor Devin Patrick Hughes will lead the musicians through a concert program that swells with some of the most memorable sounds of cinematic history, including selections from family-friendly classics like The Incredibles, E.T. and Jurassic Park; don't missthe 6:15 p.m. pre-performance chat with Hughes. Admission is free for students, $15 for seniors and $20 for adults; find out more on the Boulder Symphony's Eventbrite page.

Geoff Decker: Hidden Vision Photography

Respect Women's Wrestling: Vol. 2

Saturday, March 16, 7 to 10 p.m.

Herman's Hideaway

$10 to $15

Pummel the patriarchy at the second edition of Respect Women's Wrestling, a glass ceiling-shattering display of choreographed bloodsport. In addition to a series of pulse-pounding undercard matches before the title bout between Heather Monroe and Rachelle Riveter, the evening includes live music performances by Lobo Hombre, La Cachimba, La Mugre Social Club and Mono Verde Collective. Admission is $15 at the door; visit the Herman's Hideaway events calendar to get presale tickets for $10.

And Meow This: The Tail End

Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. to midnight

Spectra Art Space

Free

Don your gallery goggles and grab your pocketbooks, artsy cat lovers, for the feline frenzy of Spectra Art Space's And Meow This exhibit has come to an end. A collection of cat-inspired works from over thirty creators, the installation transcends mediums. Even repeat customers won't want to miss this farewell party; in addition to a smattering of new pieces, the festivities include live music by Funk Hunk, Retrofette, DLZMKSBTS and Dealz Makes Beats. Register and find out more on Spectra Art Space's Eventbrite page.

The Ruckus Comedy Party Presents: Chris Charpentier and Sam Tallent

Sunday, March 17, 7 p.m.

Marquis Theatre

$10 to $12

Get ready to exclaim a hearty "hell, yeah, dude" at the second edition of the Ruckus Comedy Party at Marquis Theatre. Co-hosted and produced by Cory Helie, Patrick Richardson and Matt Cobos — a trio of local chortle-mongers with connections to local bands — the Ruckus returns buoyed by sponsorships from Twist & Shout Records, Ratio Beerworks and KTCL 97.3. The show is a roundup of old-school Denver standup favorites, including feature act Christie Buchele along with co-headliners and erstwhile Fine Gentlemen Sam Tallent and Chris Charpentier, and therefore a can't-miss proposition for Queen City comedy nerds. Admission is $10 pre-sale and $12 at the door; buy tickets and learn more on Marquis Theatre's Ticketfly page.



