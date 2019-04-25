Ten Things to Do for $10 or Under (Seven Free) This Weekend

It's the last weekend of April, and you don't have to spend much money to send the month off in style. You'll only need the change from between your couch cushions to pay for some events, and others don't charge admission at all. As a bonus, the RTD G Line, which debuts on Friday, April 26, is free to ride that day and Saturday, April 27, with parties along the way. Keep reading for the ten best events for ten bucks (or under) in Denver.

MediaLive: Subterranean, Opening Performances and Reception

Thursday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Free

MediaLive, an annual display of events and digital installations, returns to the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art for its seventh month-long edition. MediaLive: Subterranean focuses on technology's part in hiding and uncovering major secrets in our government and the world; the exhibit will kick off with a performance by Avatar laTurbo Avedon that was created specifically for this exhibit. A one-time screening of a piece by Anna Ridler will also be part of the opening. MediaLive 2019 serves as the arts track for Boulder Start Up Week and will be open until May 27; for more information about the free events, visit the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art website.

Spring Into the Highlands Shop and Walk

Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28

Highlands Square

Free

Get out and about when Highlands Square hosts its annual shopping extravaganza. Starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, you can pick up Shop and Walk passports at any participating location and use them to enter to win a gift card to every store. Every time you make a purchase, your passport will be marked; two winners will be chosen from the completed cards. But everyone's a winner at this event, because you can enjoy snacks, drinks, trunk shows and special activities through the weekend.



Rhino Man

Friday, April 26, 6:30 p.m.

Exdo Event Center

$10

As part of Rhino Week, the Exdo Event Center will be showing Rhino Man, which depicts the three-year journey of a group of anti-poaching rangers determined to prevent the extinction of rhinos. Director Matt Lindenberg will be on hand to answer questions after the screening. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door; they'll also get you admission to Tracks Denver after the show. To purchase tickets and get more information, go to the Rhino Week website.

G Line Grand Opening Free Ride and Beer

Friday, April 26, 3 to 10 p.m.

Factotum Brewhouse

Free

To celebrate the opening of the G Line, which has a stop only five blocks from Factotum Brewhouse, the brewery is offering a free beer to anyone who's taken a ride on the line and shot a selfie at the 41st and Fox stop. You'll need to show that to the bartender at Factotum on Friday, April 26, the only day this deal is offered...though riding the G Line itself is free both Friday and Saturday. Check the G Line schedule on the RTD website.

EXPAND The newest Mural in RiNo will be a group effort. Alex

Rhino Week Community Mural

Saturday, April 27, noon to 4 p.m.

RiNo Beer Garden

Free

During Rhino Week, the Rino Art District is giving everyone an opportunity to make their mark. Artists and beer drinkers alike will gather at the RiNo Beer Garden for beer and brushes, then work together to create a large-scale version of a painting created by Alexandria Pangburn, which features art done by rhinoceri at the Denver Zoo. Representatives from local conservation organizations will be on hand; LeahTard's Creative Sanctuary will perform an aerial routine. Participation is free, but registration is encouraged at the event's Facebook page.



RTD G Line Opening Celebration BBQ

Saturday, April 27, 4 to 7 p.m.

The Crafty Fox

Free

In addition to getting a free ride on the G Line, you can grab dinner for free, too! The Crafty Fox is hosting a party to celebrate the opening of the nearby G Line with a free barbecue on Saturday, April 27. Grayson Little, a singer-songwriter who was on this season of American Idol, will perform, and just in case you need something harder than free soda to wash down your meal, the brewery will offer a cash bar. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Ascension A Dark Clubnite Prince Tribute

Saturday, April 27, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Green Room at Milk Bar

Free before 10 p.m., $5 after

Milk Bar is paying tribute to funk legend Prince for the third year. The host of God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night will play a set to get the night started, and then DJ E.D Gain will spin Prince's discography and side projects. Admission is free before 10 p.m., and the party is in the Green Room; visit Milk Bar's website to learn more.

Puppy Brunch at Hotel Teatro

Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hotel Teatro

$5 suggested donation

Denver diners already adore brunch, but Hotel Teatro is upping the ante by inviting adorable, furry guests to its third annual Puppy Brunch. Meeting these puppies, many of whom will be available for adoption, is free, though donations are requested for Underdogs Animal Rescue, which looks for homes for animals that are usually chosen last — the true underdogs. If you give $5 or more, you'll get a complimentary mimosa when you move into the Nickel, the hotel's restaurant, for brunch (which is not free). For information about the shelter, visit the Underdogs website.

Night in at the Bookstore: Self-Care Sunday

Sunday, April 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Second Star to the Right Books

$5

Self-care has become a talked-about trend in recent years, and Second Star to the Right Books is hosting an evening promoting this concept with the help of several companies that nurture health and wellness. Local loose-leaf retailer Hickeys Tea, Craft Roots N' Apothecary and DoTerra essential oils will be sampling and selling products, as well as providing workshops and sharing health tips. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event's Facebook page.

Game of Thrones on the Big Screen

Sunday April 28, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6)

The Oriental Theater

Free

The third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones is rumored to have the most epic battle scene yet, also rumored to be the longest in TV history. The Oriental Theater is inviting fans to watch all eighty minutes on the big screen with a professional sound system, so that they can enjoy the brawl in all its glory. Admission is free, and the bar will be pouring (drinks are not free, however).



