Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

This last week of February is full of events that will expand your horizons — virtually, at least. While you're checking to see if any vaccine appointments have opened up, you can also explore the historic role of the Iroquois in women's rights, study U2 spy plane photos, or celebrate democracy around the world.

Keep reading for ten great free events in Denver (and all online) this week:

At the Heart of the Matter: Belonging Is an Antidote to Racism

Tuesday, February 23, noon to 1:30 p.m.

John A. Powell, director of the Othering & Belonging Institute, and Karen McNeil-Miller, president and CEO of the Colorado Health Foundation, will discuss belonging and its impacts on racial equity. As defined by the Othering & Belonging Institute, “othering” is a frame that captures the many forms of prejudice and persistent marginality; in contrast, “belonging” embraces differences and learns from them. This free, virtual program will show how to build communities of belonging that support and connect people in a meaningful way. The event also includes a performance by spoken-word artist and hip-hop performer JC Futrell, aka Panama Soweto, director of education at RedLine Contemporary Art Center. Register here.

The Iroquois Confederacy and U.S. Women’s Rights

Wednesday, February 24, 5:30 p.m.

Join Sally Roesch Wagner, the scholar who brought to light the hidden historical narrative of the role of Indigenous women in women's rights as detailed by the short documentary Without a Whisper — Konnon:kwe, and Mohawk Clan Mother Louise Herne in a discussion moderated by Leslie Durgin, chair of the University of Colorado Boulder Conference on World Affairs. Sign up for the free program here. You can catch the PBS documentary for $5 now through March 3 here.

The Colorado Conversation: Inspiring a Commitment to Diversity, Inclusion and Racial Equity Through the Artistic Lens

Wednesday, February 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

As part of Denver's ongoing discussion of its Cultural Plan and Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Justice work, Denver Arts & Venues is hosting this free virtual discussion moderated by Stephanie T. Rance of Run&Shoot Filmworks, along with panelists Tariana Navas-Nieves of Arts & Venues; James Mejía, executive director of Denver Film; Kwame Spearman, CEO of the Tattered Cover; and Gary Steuer, head of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. Sign up for the program here.



Chance in Rural Colorado: Innovation and Resiliency in the COVID Era

Wednesday, February 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

Although cities were hit hardest first by the coronavirus pandemic, now rural areas are suffering the worst impacts. Colorado Humanities is hosting a free program on how to leverage local and regional assets to maximize innovation and resiliency to generate growth in rural economies. Dawn Thilmany, professor of Agriculture Economics at Colorado State University, will lead a discussion that includes Elizabeth Garner, Kat Papenbrock, Greg Thomason, Michael Seman and Stephan Weiler; register here.

Denver Democracy Summit

Thursday, February 25, and Friday, February 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver, in partnership with the Alliance of Democracies, is presenting the first annual Denver Democracy Summit, a virtual event that's a companion to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, which will bring together people from across the political spectrum dedicated to protecting and promoting democratic ideals. Headlining the DDS are former U.S. Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice, as well as former NATO Secretary-General and former Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen. Academics alongside speakers from government, civil society and the media will also appear, including Senator Michael Bennet; Congressman Jason Crow; Governor Jared Polis; Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang; Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House; Sarah Lenti, former executive director of the Lincoln Project; Dan Twining, president of the International Republican Institute; Derek Mitchell, president of the National Democratic Institute; Susan Glasser, staff writer at the New Yorker; and Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of The Bulwark. Find the full Summit agenda and sign up at korbel.du.edu/DDS.

Conscious Leadership With John Mackey

Thursday, February 25, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Join John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market, for a special Compass Coffee Talk. He'll discuss his latest book, Conscious Leadership: Elevating Humanity Through Business, a followup to his bestseller Conscious Capitalism — revealing what it takes to lead a purpose-driven, sustainable business. The virtual program is free; register here.

In Conversation With Adam Milner

Thursday, February 25, 6 p.m.

Former Denver artist Adam Milner has been visiting the Clyfford Still Museum for two years to determine how to share the story of Still’s second wife, Patricia Still, who was instrumental in bringing the museum to Denver. Milner explored Still’s physical interventions within the museum’s walls, including viewing Still’s work in the darkness of night, releasing vintage perfume (assumed to be Mrs. Still’s) in the galleries and, most significantly, wandering the museum and grounds wearing a pink pantsuit resembling one that belonged to Mrs. Still. Milner’s culminating project, a book called Museum of the Invisible Woman, is now the focus of an online interview, including images and video clips. To join in, register for the free Zoom conversation here.

U2 Spy Plane Photos and Archaeology in the Middle East

Thursday, February 25, 7 p.m.

Historic imagery sources, especially the large archives generated by the U.S. during the Cold War, are better than Google Earth for providing archaeologists with a window into the past, before development and intensive agriculture took hold in many rural parts of western Asia. In the mid-late 1990s, the archaeology of arid regions in Eurasia was revolutionized by the declassification of CORONA “spy satellite” photographs showing large swaths of the region in highmresolution, as they appeared from 1967 through 1972; now there is a new source of even older high-resolution historical imagery: photos from U2 spy planes captured between1958 and 1960. In this online lecture, Emily Hammer will present case studies showing how U2 photos can be used to shape archaeological and historical conclusions about early southwest Asia. Sign up here.

Expect any kind words from Colorado's poet laureate.

Holding Space: An Evening With Bobby LeFebre

Friday, February 26, 6 to 7 p.m.

U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo says that “poetry is made to hold that which is too heavy for humans to hold.” During this free online program, Colorado poet laureate Bobby LeFebre will hold space through poetry. Following a performance by LeFebre, there will be a conversation exploring the nuance and complexities of kindness, social justice, love and collective consciousness. The free program is part of Anythink's One Kind Word Project, aimed at spreading compassion throughout the community. Find out more at anythinklibraries.org.

RemoteLab 2.0

Friday, February 26, 7 p.m.

The avant-garde Playground Ensemble is holding fast to its mission of supporting aspiring composers and presenting new music — pandemic or not — by going virtual and turning RemoteLab 2.0 into an interactive event. Join ensemble members as they perform commissioned works by five composers from various locations, and be prepared to contribute to the process by sounding off on the works. RemoteLab 2.0 is free; tune in to Facebook or YouTube.



And plan ahead for this bonus event:



Purim Drag Story Hour

Starting Sunday, February 27

The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center will celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim with a family-friendly Drag Story Hour and Hamentashen baking demo with Denver’s Laura Menorah, who'll also read "Sammy Spider’s First Purim," by Sylvia A. Rouss. The event is free to access after February 26 here. Until February 25, in honor of the holiday, the JCC Denver will be collecting canned goods to support the Bluff Lake Apartments food pantry at 350 South Dahlia Street.



Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send event information to editorial@westword.com.