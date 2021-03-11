Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Yes, snow is coming, but that's no reason to plan a weekend based on what's available on Netflix. Before the blizzard hits, there are events both in-person (the return of Comedy Works South! Stonehenge!) and virtual, as well as a combination of both (food!). And then, if you're really stuck on your sofa Saturday and Sunday, you have more online options that are both educational and entertaining.

Keep reading for ten of the best events in and around Denver (and online) this weekend.



Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz: A Settler Colonial State

Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m., online

As part of its Borderlands Speaker Series accompanying the Borderlands of Southern Colorado exhibit, History Colorado will present Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, author of An Indigenous People's History of the United States, discussing how British and United States settler-colonialism in North America sought to eliminate Indigenous communities and polities in order to appropriate their land for European settlement and for slave-based commercial agriculture. It was not a moment in time, but rather a process that began from the first settlement in 1607 and is not yet complete. Tickets to the virtual program are $10; sign up here.



Great Chefs of the West — On the Go

Thursday, March 11, in person and to go

The annual Great Chefs of the West is usually a gala fundraiser for the National Kidney Foundation, but this year it looks different. Rather than a giant sampling event in a giant event space, it features six restaurants: the Bindery, Woodie Fisher, Guard and Grace, Jovanina's Broken Italian, Hop Alley and Four by Brother Luck (in Colorado Springs). Purchase tickets ($125 per person or $225 per couple) on the event's website, and choose from prix fixe menus from the above eateries (all offer on-site dining as well as takeout options), cocktails and wine. You'll also get a cookbook with the restaurants' recipes and access to a silent — really silent — auction and awards ceremony. Find out more here.

Adam Cayton-Holland

Thursday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place South, Greenwood Village (and online)

Comedy Works is back, at least at its South location, with a live performance by hometown hero Adam Cayton-Holland, a former Westword staff writer who's gone on to very big things, including national tours and appearances on Comedy Central Presents, The Late Late Show With James Corden, @midnight, The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail, and more. Along with his cohorts in the Grawlix comedy troupe, he created, wrote and starred in Those Who Can’t, which aired for three seasons on truTV; the Grawlix also host the podcast The Grawlix Saves the World. Cayton-Holland has four albums on iTunes, and his first book, Tragedy Plus Time, is available everywhere. See him in person (both 7:30 p.m. shows are sold out) or virtually; get prices and tickets here.



Stonehenge: Ancient Mysteries and Modern Discoveries

Opening Friday, March 12, daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays)

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

You won’t experience the real Stonehenge, standing in all its mysterious glory on the chalk plateau of Salisbury Plain, at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s new Stonehenge exhibit. After all, how do you ship a massive stone or two from an ancient monument? (The largest are 23 feet high, nine feet wide and weigh over 50,000 pounds.) But you will learn some of Stonehenge’s scientific secrets as you pick your way through a display of 400 artifacts — possibly even solving the mystery of how humans without semi-trucks managed to drag those monsters 150 miles from the Preseli Mountains. Stonehenge opens to the public on March 12; learn more and snag your timed-entry tickets (prices vary, and museum admission is also required) here.

It’s All Bueno

Friday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. (preview). Shows Saturday, March 13, and Saturday, March 20, 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 21, 1 p.m., online

Su Teatro, one of Denver’s longest-operating independent theater groups, is all about passing down traditions. That’s why there’s a youth company, El Teatro VolARTE, operating under Su Teatro’s wing. Get a taste of what these kids — all in the age range of seven to sixteen — can do with a script and a stage to call their own when they share a live production of the family play It’s All Bueno, about a broken family searching for community. Admission is free; RSVP online in advance here.

Lindita’s Kitchen

Saturday, March 13, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., online

Visit Lindita’s Kitchen and learn how to make arroz con pollo. Lindita is an iconic Denver businesswoman and founder of Lindita’s Inc. Salsa and Spices. She grew up as a migrant farmworker, and today is the host of Lindita’s Kitchen Cooking Show, as well as a cookbook author, chef and cooking instructor who brings passion and zest to showcasing traditional Mexican food. This free program is part of the Saturday Series with CHAC, and is hosted by Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, Colorado Folk Arts Council and Metro State University Chicana/o Studies Journey Through Our Heritage. Find out more here.

Tara Performing Arts High School presents: Antigone by Sophokles, translated by Anne Carson

Saturday, March 13, 3 p.m., through Sunday, March 14, 11:59 p.m.

For high school performers, the show must go on, and tenth-grade students at Tara Performing Arts High School in Boulder have moved their spring performance online, where they'll offer a new take on a very old story: Antigone. The taped performance will be available to watch during a 33-hour period; tickets are $10 here.

Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck

Sunday, March 14, through June 20

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Things are about to get glamorous at the Denver Art Museum, where the major fashion exhibition Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck opens Sunday for a spring flight, bringing with it the story of Véronique Peck’s decades-long love affair with the fashion industry. The elegant show, enhanced by film clips and family photos, is a homegrown effort curated by DAM textile and fashion expert Florence Müller into a walk through nine chronological sections — and the clothes won’t disappoint. Paris to Hollywood is included with museum admission, free to $13; RSVP online in advance for timed-entry tickets here.

Living Room Local With Luis Alfaro & Laurie Woolery: One Year Later: Art in the Age of Covid

Sunday, March 14, 6 p.m., online

How has the nation’s theater community weathered the shutdown of major theaters in the last year without losing the creative spark that comes from all aspects of live performance? Hear two multi-tasking theater professionals on the national level — playwrights Luis Alfaro and Laurie Woolery — give a few tips and discuss their own losses and gain during this month’s Living Room Local virtual theater-industry chat hosted by Boulder’s Local Theater on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic-wrought cultural shutdown. Learn more and get tickets, $20, at Eventbrite.



Rowley's Spooky Drive-Thru With Jeff Kinney

Monday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.

Redemption Church parking lot, 4345 West 46th Avenue

Got kids? If so, it’s likely you’ve heard of author Jeff Kinney, best known for his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. Kinney’s coming to town for what will perhaps be the most unique book signing you’ve ever attended. In tandem with BookBar, Kinney will be handing out pre-signed copies of his latest — Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories — to kids safely ensconced in cars. And never mind that he’ll be doing it using a six-foot cemetery shovel. The drive-through includes story characters and other frights — and Kinney will even pose by your car for family selfies. Purchase timed-entry tickets, basically the price of the book, in advance for $16.31, and learn more at Eventbrite.



