The Best Day of the Dead Events in Metro Denver

Though Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos is officially celebrated on November 1, All Saints' Day, this city's celebrations begin early.
October 17, 2023
Time to salute the dead.
Though Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos is officially celebrated on November 1, All Saints' Day, Denver's celebrations to honor the deceased begin early every year...and sometimes extend well into the next month.

Here are events — both adult and family-friendly, in chronological order — during which you can pay respect to the spirits.

Recuerdos 2023: Calaveras Day!
Saturday, October 21, 2 to 4 p.m.
Corky Gonzales Library, 1498 Irving Street
The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council is hosting Recuerdos 2023, community programming celebrating Día de los Muertos, through next month. Calaveras Day will be a family-friendly festival, with stories and a chance to decorate sugar skulls, a tradition dating back to the seventeenth century. Find out more here.

 Día de los Muertos
Friday, November 3, 5 to 10 p.m.
Denver's Art District on Santa Fe
While the Denver Botanic Gardens has retired its annual Day of the Dead festivities this year, there are a lot of other opportunities to celebrate, including a festival along Denver's Art District on Santa Fe on November's First Friday, which will include the annual Día de los Muertos procession, costume contests, sugar skull painting and more. Adding to the excitement is the return of CHAC Gallery to the area (834 Santa Fe Drive, specifically), which is hosting an exhibition titled Life, Death and Rebirth/Vida, Muerte y Renacimiento, with art by Shay Guerrero, through November 17.

Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected].
