Art Attack: Eleven Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Art springs forth in a big way this weekend, whether or not the weather complies: In Loveland, Asian-American artists celebrate Asian contributions made in that neck of the woods; Peter Yumi unveils more invented history at Pirate; tattoo art goes on display at Dateline along with a world-class mural; assemblage artist Bill Nelson gets atmospheric at Urban Mud; and, biggest of all, LandMark, an ambitious outdoor exhibition, spreads out through various public parks in Arvada and Lakewood for the summer and beyond. And there’s more! Read all about it below.

Mami Yamamoto, “I Miss Spring Fling,” monoprint. Mami Yamamoto

Colorado Asians

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland

Through June 29

The Loveland studio complex and gallery Artworks opened Colorado Asians last week in anticipation of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021 in May. The group exhibition doesn’t just showcase Colorado artists of Asian descent, but also puts historical Asian-American contributions made in northeastern Colorado into a positive context. The show was curated by Jane Burke, the Denver Art Museum senior curatorial assistant for the department of textile art and fashion, and an expert on Asian art history.

Charlie Walter, “She’s Gotta Habit,” acrylic and mixed media on wooden board. Charlie Walter

Phyllis Rider and Charlie Walter, Cross Currents

Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive

Through May 15

Abstract painters Phyllis Rider and Charlie Walter share the walls at Sync for the duo show Cross Currents, both converging and diverging in their personal use of paint and mixed media, if not style. Rider’s works display more forceful mark-making, while Walter’s is dreamy and diffuse. Sync is still not hosting evening receptions because of the pandemic; the doors are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays — or by appointment.

Peter Yumi’s portrait of L.A. skater Libby Williams. Peter Yumi

Charles Livingston, Next to Art

Peter Yumi, Rollertopia

Sheridan Furrer in the Treasure Chest

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

April 16 through May 2

Good stuff tends to happen when Charles Livingston and Peter Yumi pair up at Pirate. This time around, Livingston unleashes a fourteen-year photo project exploring the question “What is Art?,” while Yumi’s Rollertopia unfolds another of his alternative histories, this one centered around a roller-skating civilization discovered by astro-anthropologist Dr. Peter S. Yumi. Says the artist: “Dr. Yumi has curated an art collection never before seen in our solar system!” You don’t want to miss that. Pirate is open Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Dateline's got tattoo art and a new RiNo mural going up in the alley. Dateline

The Art of Ink: An Art Show Celebrating RiNo’s Finest Tattoo Artists

April 1 through April 30

Opening Reception: Friday, April 16, 6 to 11 p.m.

Dateline is the perfect venue for The Art of Ink: An Art Show Celebrating RiNo’s Finest Tattoo Artists, a collaboration with the RiNo Mural Program that anticipates a mural to be painted in the alley behind the gallery by master tattooer and mural artist Dave Tevenal over the weekend. RiNo: an art district where the buildings wear ink, too.

Urban Mud hosts a show of Bill Nelson's strange assemblage art. Bill Nelson

Bill Nelson, Mori

Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive

April 19 through June 6

Opening Reception: Friday, April 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bill Nelson arranges strange antique finds into even stranger vignettes and assemblages that contemplate mortality and the stories left behind. They are heavy with memories and dark anachronisms. You’ll want to spend some time with these, as well as additional ceramic works by Urban Mud members.

EXPAND Fred Becker, “Facing in All Directions.” Fred Becker

A Thousand Words

Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue,

Lakewood

April 16 through May 2

Opening Reception: Friday, April 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

Core gives up its walls to A Thousand Words, an open-call show of works that tell literary tales, juried by artist Richard Chamberlain.

EXPAND A detail from Kay Galvan's installation "Maya." Kay Galvan

Liminal Space: Kay Galvan, Maya, and Janine Thornton, Totems

Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

Lakewood

April 16 through May 2

Edge members Kay Galvan and Janine Thornton share duties in a show following the subtle undercurrents that flow through everyday life. Galvan does so with a mixed-media installation of indigo-dyed cloth draped over a painted panel, while Thornton contributes her own take on fiber-enhanced sculptural forms. Art for thought.

Visit Edge on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

MSU Denver Spring 2021 Student Exhibition

Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive

April 16 through May 7

Artist Panel: Thursday, April 29, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The CVA takes a break from big, blockbuster curated shows to make room for a year-end display of work by Metropolitan State University of Denver art students. See how ambitious young artists are building skills for the future in a broad palette of media and styles. A handful of those students will talk about where they’re going during a virtual panel discussion on April 29.

W. Max Thomason, “Life Under Giants.” W. Max Thomason

W. Max Thomason, Geist

Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive

April 16 through May 12

Opening Reception: Friday, April 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

W. Max Thomason, who’s been running the gallery at Bitfactory since 2015, celebrates six years in the gallery with Geist, a solo show of his own. Thomason will unveil a new series of cityscapes splashed by a rainy blur, while looking forward to many more years helming Bitfactory’s exhibition space.

Dan Drossman, "I Have Given a Name." Dan Drossman

Caught in Reverie

The Waiting Room Gallery, 3258 Larimer Street

April 17 through June 20

Opening Receptions: Saturday, April 17, 6 to 10 p.m., and Sunday, April 18, noon to 5 p.m.

W. Max Thomason also figures into the foursome showing in Caught in Reverie, along with artist and Waiting Room curator Dan Drossman, New York artist Adam Krueger and New Mexico artist Mick Burson. The Waiting Room itself is spread out on the upper floors of the Oxpecker Building in RiNo; after the opening, see the show through June 20 by appointment only (contact Dan Drossman at dandrossmanart@gmail.com or 917-703-2563).

Yoshitomo Saito with his bamboo sculpture for the outdoor exhibition LandMark. Yoshitomo Saito

LandMark

Public Parks in Arvada and Lakewood

April 18 through October 18 in Lakewood; through April 22, 2024, in Arvada

COVID restrictions have at least one silver lining: an abundance of outdoor exhibitions, which offer a fresh take on the pastime of viewing art, as well as the nature of the art on display. LandMark, a temporary display curated by artists Anna Kaye and Kalliopi Monoyios, spreads out with sculptures and installations through a series of public parks in Arvada and Lakewood.

The Lakewood spread debuts on April 18, while Arvada’s launches on Earth Day, April 22; follow maps and audio tours posted on the LandMark website to find your way around, learning all the way. You’ll also find a listing of related events, including a Zoom artist talk on June 3, a Rock Painting Community Event on World Environment Day, June 5; and summer unveilings of additional works on June 15 and 20.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.