Art Attack: Eleven Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Art springs forth in a big way this weekend, whether or not the weather complies: In Loveland, Asian-American artists celebrate Asian contributions made in that neck of the woods; Peter Yumi unveils more invented history at Pirate; tattoo art goes on display at Dateline along with a world-class mural; assemblage artist Bill Nelson gets atmospheric at Urban Mud; and, biggest of all, LandMark, an ambitious outdoor exhibition, spreads out through various public parks in Arvada and Lakewood for the summer and beyond. And there’s more! Read all about it below.
Colorado Asians
Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland
Through June 29
The Loveland studio complex and gallery Artworks opened Colorado Asians last week in anticipation of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021 in May. The group exhibition doesn’t just showcase Colorado artists of Asian descent, but also puts historical Asian-American contributions made in northeastern Colorado into a positive context. The show was curated by Jane Burke, the Denver Art Museum senior curatorial assistant for the department of textile art and fashion, and an expert on Asian art history.
Phyllis Rider and Charlie Walter, Cross Currents
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Through May 15
Abstract painters Phyllis Rider and Charlie Walter share the walls at Sync for the duo show Cross Currents, both converging and diverging in their personal use of paint and mixed media, if not style. Rider’s works display more forceful mark-making, while Walter’s is dreamy and diffuse. Sync is still not hosting evening receptions because of the pandemic; the doors are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays — or by appointment.
Charles Livingston, Next to Art
Peter Yumi, Rollertopia
Sheridan Furrer in the Treasure Chest
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
April 16 through May 2
Good stuff tends to happen when Charles Livingston and Peter Yumi pair up at Pirate. This time around, Livingston unleashes a fourteen-year photo project exploring the question “What is Art?,” while Yumi’s Rollertopia unfolds another of his alternative histories, this one centered around a roller-skating civilization discovered by astro-anthropologist Dr. Peter S. Yumi. Says the artist: “Dr. Yumi has curated an art collection never before seen in our solar system!” You don’t want to miss that. Pirate is open Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
The Art of Ink: An Art Show Celebrating RiNo’s Finest Tattoo Artists
April 1 through April 30
Opening Reception: Friday, April 16, 6 to 11 p.m.
Dateline is the perfect venue for The Art of Ink: An Art Show Celebrating RiNo’s Finest Tattoo Artists, a collaboration with the RiNo Mural Program that anticipates a mural to be painted in the alley behind the gallery by master tattooer and mural artist Dave Tevenal over the weekend. RiNo: an art district where the buildings wear ink, too.
Bill Nelson, Mori
Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive
April 19 through June 6
Opening Reception: Friday, April 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
Bill Nelson arranges strange antique finds into even stranger vignettes and assemblages that contemplate mortality and the stories left behind. They are heavy with memories and dark anachronisms. You’ll want to spend some time with these, as well as additional ceramic works by Urban Mud members.
A Thousand Words
Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue,
Lakewood
April 16 through May 2
Opening Reception: Friday, April 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
Core gives up its walls to A Thousand Words, an open-call show of works that tell literary tales, juried by artist Richard Chamberlain.
Liminal Space: Kay Galvan, Maya, and Janine Thornton, Totems
Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue
Lakewood
April 16 through May 2
Edge members Kay Galvan and Janine Thornton share duties in a show following the subtle undercurrents that flow through everyday life. Galvan does so with a mixed-media installation of indigo-dyed cloth draped over a painted panel, while Thornton contributes her own take on fiber-enhanced sculptural forms. Art for thought.
Visit Edge on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.
MSU Denver Spring 2021 Student Exhibition
Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive
April 16 through May 7
Artist Panel: Thursday, April 29, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The CVA takes a break from big, blockbuster curated shows to make room for a year-end display of work by Metropolitan State University of Denver art students. See how ambitious young artists are building skills for the future in a broad palette of media and styles. A handful of those students will talk about where they’re going during a virtual panel discussion on April 29.
W. Max Thomason, Geist
Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive
April 16 through May 12
Opening Reception: Friday, April 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
W. Max Thomason, who’s been running the gallery at Bitfactory since 2015, celebrates six years in the gallery with Geist, a solo show of his own. Thomason will unveil a new series of cityscapes splashed by a rainy blur, while looking forward to many more years helming Bitfactory’s exhibition space.
Caught in Reverie
The Waiting Room Gallery, 3258 Larimer Street
April 17 through June 20
Opening Receptions: Saturday, April 17, 6 to 10 p.m., and Sunday, April 18, noon to 5 p.m.
W. Max Thomason also figures into the foursome showing in Caught in Reverie, along with artist and Waiting Room curator Dan Drossman, New York artist Adam Krueger and New Mexico artist Mick Burson. The Waiting Room itself is spread out on the upper floors of the Oxpecker Building in RiNo; after the opening, see the show through June 20 by appointment only (contact Dan Drossman at dandrossmanart@gmail.com or 917-703-2563).
LandMark
Public Parks in Arvada and Lakewood
April 18 through October 18 in Lakewood; through April 22, 2024, in Arvada
COVID restrictions have at least one silver lining: an abundance of outdoor exhibitions, which offer a fresh take on the pastime of viewing art, as well as the nature of the art on display. LandMark, a temporary display curated by artists Anna Kaye and Kalliopi Monoyios, spreads out with sculptures and installations through a series of public parks in Arvada and Lakewood.
The Lakewood spread debuts on April 18, while Arvada’s launches on Earth Day, April 22; follow maps and audio tours posted on the LandMark website to find your way around, learning all the way. You’ll also find a listing of related events, including a Zoom artist talk on June 3, a Rock Painting Community Event on World Environment Day, June 5; and summer unveilings of additional works on June 15 and 20.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.