Art Attack: Fifteen Best Things for Denver Gallery Lovers to Do This Week

Faculty and resident-artist showcases, singular solos, a music-inspired pop-up and an affordable nod to the Year of the Rat are all indicative of another great gallery lineup for the weekend. You really can't go wrong!

EXPAND Veteran Chicano mural artist Emanuel Martinez shines at the O'Sullivan Gallery. Emanuel Martinez

Emanuel Martinez

O’Sullivan Art Gallery, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard

Through February 14

Artist Reception: Thursday, January 23, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Artist Talk: Thursday, February 6, 7 p.m.

Denver has become a city of visually stunning street murals, but it’s old hat to Emanuel Martinez, who’s been painting politically powerful works on walls for decades, carrying on the tradition of Mexican muralists as an internationally known leader of the local Chicano cultural community. Martinez will be in the spotlight for a month at Regis University’s O’Sullivan Art Gallery, perhaps as a warmup for his inclusion in ¡Printing the Revolution!, coming up in September at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Jaimie Henthorn, "Cadet Chapel | Chapel Cadet," 2019, Filmed at Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel. Photos by Damien Moreau, courtesy of the artist and Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum

Jaimie Henthorn, Cadet Chapel | Chapel Cadet

Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue

Reception and Screening: Thursday, January 23, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Free, RSVP required online in advance

Black Cube fellow Jaimie Henthorn unleashed her formula of live performance interacting with architecture on the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel, a modernist jewel in lockstep with military order and conventions, to make Cadet Chapel | Chapel Cadet. The video document masquerading as a dance music video, with an electronic score by producer Kate Simko, dissects the drills of a hand-picked cadet honor guard, in the shadow of the chapel’s upward-reaching spires. The evening screening includes a reception, panel discussion and Q&A with the artist.

EXPAND Paul Gillis, "I Forgive You My Sins" (detail), 2011, oil on canvas. Paul Gillis, Rule Gallery

Paul Gillis: When Kingship Ascends to Heaven

Andrew J. Macky Gallery, Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, CU Boulder, 595 Pleasant Street, Boulder

January 14 through May 1

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

BMoCA sponsors an exhibition of weird and wonderful works by painter Paul Gillis at Macky Auditorium through the spring. What is Gillis thinking as his surreal, cartoon landscapes come alive with robotic citizens on the canvas? Curator Simon Zalkind, BMoCA’s David Dadone and Gillis will all be there to provide answers at the opening reception.

EXPAND Michael Brohman, “Borders,” 2017-2020. Michael Brohman

I Cannot Heave My Heart in My Mouth

Emmanuel Gallery, Tenth and Lawrence streets, Auraria campus

January 23 through February 19

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 23, 5 to 8 p.m.

The University of Colorado Denver hides a lot of talent under its academic umbrella, including in the art department, where metal sculptors Rian Kerrane and Michael Brohman, digital experimenter Bryan Leister, photographer Carol Golemboski, and painters Melissa Furness, Quintin Gonzalez and Conor King are just a few of the fine faculty members sharing their skills. This show is their chance to shine, and shine they will.

Annalee Schorr, “40,000 Crossed Out Lives: An X for Each U.S. Gunshot Death in One Year.” Annalee Schorr

Keith Howard, Fuse

Annalee Schorr, State of the Union: Democracy/Emergency

Judi Lightfield, Some days the landscape of love looks like this, in the North Gallery

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

January 23 through February 16

Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 5 to 9 p.m.

Contrasting styles, textures and themes take over Spark for a month, juxtaposing abstracts by Keith Howard, political pattern studies by Annalee Schorr and Judi Lightfield’s soft landscapes.

EXPAND Thomas Carr, “On the Move,” 40 West Gallery. Thomas Carr

Thomas Carr, Traces of Home

University of Denver Museum of Anthropology, Sturm Hall, University of Denver, 2000 East Asbury Avenue

January 23 through March 27

Opening Reception: Thursday, January 23, 5 to 7 p.m.

Photographer Thomas Carr reflects on homelessness in his ongoing series Traces of Home, an up-close and personal view of life on the run shot on the front lines of Colorado’s abandoned homeless encampments. This exhibition is rightfully at home at DU’s Museum of Anthropology, where it tells a continuing ethnographic story.

Regan Rosburg, ”Upsidedown Svalbard," photograph, 2019. Regan Rosburg

Near in the Distance: Resident Artist Exhibition

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

January 24 through March 8

Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 9 p.m.

RedLine resident artists show what they’ve been up to in their on-site studios for this annual group exhibition, which kicks off "Futurism: Afro & Beyond,” a year of themed shows about looking to the future from every angle, through the lens of pop culture, speculative fiction, science and social justice. Space is the place!

Terry Maker, “Cowgirl Hat Ball,” 2019; wood structure, straw hats. Chris Rogers

Terry Maker: Because the World is Round

Longmont Museum and Cultural Center, 400 Quail Road, Longmont

January 25 through May 17

Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 8 p.m., $5 to $8 in advance

Process-intensive installation artist Terry Maker gets a solo show inspired by circular shapes that revolve around the centerpiece of her massive work “Cowgirl Hat Ball,” a monumental sphere constructed from a shell of wood and cowboy hats. The ticketed opening celebration includes light hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and, according to organizers, “DJ Marlowe spinning vinyl (because it's also round).” Cocktail attire recommended.

EXPAND Elyse Rainbolt follows her musical muse at Lane Meyer Projects. Elyse Rainbolt

Lura Lyre, Muse Music Amusement

Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

January 24 through 27

Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 7 p.m.

Lane Meyer hosts a pop-up from Elyse Rainbolt, who pairs artwork inspired by musicians with music inspired by the artwork. On opening night, pop music aficionado Vinyl Ben will spinning tunes from his 8,000-disc old-school collection.

Aurora Pubic Schools art educators show their stuff at DAVA. Deborah Abbott

Aurora Public Schools Art Educators' Exhibition

DAVA (Downtown Aurora Visual Arts), 1405 Florence Street, Aurora

January 24 through February 18

Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 4 to 7 p.m.

Aurora public schools art faculty are feted in this annual show at DAVA, where they get a chance to show their own grown-up work.

EXPAND Photography Nancy Bratton observes beauty in architecture at Anecdote. Nancy Bratton

Nancy Bratton, Spaces

Anecdote Cafe, 820 Sherman Street

Gallery Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

A gallery show in a bar is an open invitation to drink and chat while viewing the art. It won’t hurt that Anecdote will have architecture-inspired cocktails and mocktails – and sculptural-cookie-building kits – available for purchase during the reception, which shows off Nancy Bratton’s stunning architectural photographs.

Beyond Botanical

Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

January 24 through February 9

Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 10 p.m.

Edge gives back to the local-artist community by mounting this anything-goes open-entry show with a flowery theme.

EXPAND Celebrate thirty years of the Women’s Caucus for Art in Colorado at Core New Art Space. Linda Gleitz

Women’s Caucus for Art (WCACO) Thirty-Year Celebration

Core New Art Space, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

January 24 through February 9

Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 10 p.m.

Artist Talks: February 9, 3 to 5 p.m.

Colorado’s Chapter of the national Women’s Caucus for Art celebrates three decades with a group show demonstrating an incredible breadth of work consistently cheered on by a faithful sisterhood of female – and sympathetic male – artists in our state.

Raymundo Muñoz

Rat Tails: Chinese New Year Invitational

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

January 22 through February 23

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 25, 5 to 10 p.m.

Valkarie salutes the Lunar New Year with this annual show inspired by the twelve-year Chinese zodiac, which is back at square one, the Year of the Rat, a year representing new beginnings and a period of prosperity. Dozens of local artists contributed eight-by-eight-inch panels painted with rat imagery (some even alluding to the “metal” aspect of the Year of the Rat in 2020) to the affordable-art extravaganza; visit Valkarie’s website to peruse works for sale in advance.

Lumonics Fundraiser with Sean Kelly

Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue #11

Saturday, January 25, 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets $30 in advance, $40 at the door

Post-concert meet and greet with Sean, $20

The Lumonics School of Light Art, the educational wing of light-art genius Dorothy Tanner’s Lumonics Studio, has been going strong all year, giving novice light artists a chance to glow. The school needs a financial boost in order to grow and stay the course. To that end, musician Sean Kelly of the Samples is donating his time and voice to Lumonics to help in the fundraising campaign, backed up by a light show to be remembered, courtesy of video art by Tanner and Marc Billard.



Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.