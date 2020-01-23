Art Attack: Fifteen Best Things for Denver Gallery Lovers to Do This Week

Faculty and resident-artist showcases, singular solos, a music-inspired pop-up and an affordable nod to the Year of the Rat are all indicative of another great gallery lineup for the weekend. You really can't go wrong!
Emanuel Martinez
O’Sullivan Art Gallery, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard
Through February 14
Artist Reception: Thursday, January 23, 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Artist Talk: Thursday, February 6, 7 p.m.
Denver has become a city of visually stunning street murals, but it’s old hat to Emanuel Martinez, who’s been painting politically powerful works on walls for decades, carrying on the tradition of Mexican muralists as an internationally known leader of the local Chicano cultural community. Martinez will be in the spotlight for a month at Regis University’s O’Sullivan Art Gallery, perhaps as a warmup for his inclusion in ¡Printing the Revolution!, coming up in September at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
Jaimie Henthorn, Cadet Chapel | Chapel Cadet
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Reception and Screening: Thursday, January 23, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Free, RSVP required online in advance
Black Cube fellow Jaimie Henthorn unleashed her formula of live performance interacting with architecture on the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel, a modernist jewel in lockstep with military order and conventions, to make Cadet Chapel | Chapel Cadet. The video document masquerading as a dance music video, with an electronic score by producer Kate Simko, dissects the drills of a hand-picked cadet honor guard, in the shadow of the chapel’s upward-reaching spires. The evening screening includes a reception, panel discussion and Q&A with the artist.
Paul Gillis: When Kingship Ascends to Heaven
Andrew J. Macky Gallery, Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, CU Boulder, 595 Pleasant Street, Boulder
January 14 through May 1
Opening Reception: Thursday, January 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
BMoCA sponsors an exhibition of weird and wonderful works by painter Paul Gillis at Macky Auditorium through the spring. What is Gillis thinking as his surreal, cartoon landscapes come alive with robotic citizens on the canvas? Curator Simon Zalkind, BMoCA’s David Dadone and Gillis will all be there to provide answers at the opening reception.
I Cannot Heave My Heart in My Mouth
Emmanuel Gallery, Tenth and Lawrence streets, Auraria campus
January 23 through February 19
Opening Reception: Thursday, January 23, 5 to 8 p.m.
The University of Colorado Denver hides a lot of talent under its academic umbrella, including in the art department, where metal sculptors Rian Kerrane and Michael Brohman, digital experimenter Bryan Leister, photographer Carol Golemboski, and painters Melissa Furness, Quintin Gonzalez and Conor King are just a few of the fine faculty members sharing their skills. This show is their chance to shine, and shine they will.
Keith Howard, Fuse
Annalee Schorr, State of the Union: Democracy/Emergency
Judi Lightfield, Some days the landscape of love looks like this, in the North Gallery
Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
January 23 through February 16
Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 5 to 9 p.m.
Contrasting styles, textures and themes take over Spark for a month, juxtaposing abstracts by Keith Howard, political pattern studies by Annalee Schorr and Judi Lightfield’s soft landscapes.
Thomas Carr, Traces of Home
University of Denver Museum of Anthropology, Sturm Hall, University of Denver, 2000 East Asbury Avenue
January 23 through March 27
Opening Reception: Thursday, January 23, 5 to 7 p.m.
Photographer Thomas Carr reflects on homelessness in his ongoing series Traces of Home, an up-close and personal view of life on the run shot on the front lines of Colorado’s abandoned homeless encampments. This exhibition is rightfully at home at DU’s Museum of Anthropology, where it tells a continuing ethnographic story.
Near in the Distance: Resident Artist Exhibition
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
January 24 through March 8
Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 9 p.m.
RedLine resident artists show what they’ve been up to in their on-site studios for this annual group exhibition, which kicks off "Futurism: Afro & Beyond,” a year of themed shows about looking to the future from every angle, through the lens of pop culture, speculative fiction, science and social justice. Space is the place!
Terry Maker: Because the World is Round
Longmont Museum and Cultural Center, 400 Quail Road, Longmont
January 25 through May 17
Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 8 p.m., $5 to $8 in advance
Process-intensive installation artist Terry Maker gets a solo show inspired by circular shapes that revolve around the centerpiece of her massive work “Cowgirl Hat Ball,” a monumental sphere constructed from a shell of wood and cowboy hats. The ticketed opening celebration includes light hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and, according to organizers, “DJ Marlowe spinning vinyl (because it's also round).” Cocktail attire recommended.
Lura Lyre, Muse Music Amusement
Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street
January 24 through 27
Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 7 p.m.
Lane Meyer hosts a pop-up from Elyse Rainbolt, who pairs artwork inspired by musicians with music inspired by the artwork. On opening night, pop music aficionado Vinyl Ben will spinning tunes from his 8,000-disc old-school collection.
Aurora Public Schools Art Educators' Exhibition
DAVA (Downtown Aurora Visual Arts), 1405 Florence Street, Aurora
January 24 through February 18
Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 4 to 7 p.m.
Aurora public schools art faculty are feted in this annual show at DAVA, where they get a chance to show their own grown-up work.
Nancy Bratton, Spaces
Anecdote Cafe, 820 Sherman Street
Gallery Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 8 p.m.
A gallery show in a bar is an open invitation to drink and chat while viewing the art. It won’t hurt that Anecdote will have architecture-inspired cocktails and mocktails – and sculptural-cookie-building kits – available for purchase during the reception, which shows off Nancy Bratton’s stunning architectural photographs.
Beyond Botanical
Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue
January 24 through February 9
Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 10 p.m.
Edge gives back to the local-artist community by mounting this anything-goes open-entry show with a flowery theme.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Women’s Caucus for Art (WCACO) Thirty-Year Celebration
Core New Art Space, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue
January 24 through February 9
Opening Reception: Friday, January 24, 6 to 10 p.m.
Artist Talks: February 9, 3 to 5 p.m.
Colorado’s Chapter of the national Women’s Caucus for Art celebrates three decades with a group show demonstrating an incredible breadth of work consistently cheered on by a faithful sisterhood of female – and sympathetic male – artists in our state.
Rat Tails: Chinese New Year Invitational
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
January 22 through February 23
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 25, 5 to 10 p.m.
Valkarie salutes the Lunar New Year with this annual show inspired by the twelve-year Chinese zodiac, which is back at square one, the Year of the Rat, a year representing new beginnings and a period of prosperity. Dozens of local artists contributed eight-by-eight-inch panels painted with rat imagery (some even alluding to the “metal” aspect of the Year of the Rat in 2020) to the affordable-art extravaganza; visit Valkarie’s website to peruse works for sale in advance.
Lumonics Fundraiser with Sean Kelly
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue #11
Saturday, January 25, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets $30 in advance, $40 at the door
Post-concert meet and greet with Sean, $20
The Lumonics School of Light Art, the educational wing of light-art genius Dorothy Tanner’s Lumonics Studio, has been going strong all year, giving novice light artists a chance to glow. The school needs a financial boost in order to grow and stay the course. To that end, musician Sean Kelly of the Samples is donating his time and voice to Lumonics to help in the fundraising campaign, backed up by a light show to be remembered, courtesy of video art by Tanner and Marc Billard.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!