Ten Things for Art Lovers to Do on First Friday Weekend in Denver

Michael Dowling's experiments with drawings on books go on display Saturday in the Project Space at K Contemporary.

Get your First Friday on in style in May: The pickings are sweet, with a full roster of exhibits spotlighting sculpture, street art and think pieces. Here are ten suggestions to send you on your way.

EXPAND A length of fencing in Mackenzie Urban's installation “To all of my neighbors” at Georgia Art Space. Mackenzie Urban

Mackenzie Urban, To all of my neighbors

Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa Street

Open on Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m, May 4 through 26

Opening reception, Friday, May 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Mackenzie Urban — a young artist/scientist studying an odd mix of molecular, cellular and developmental biology and sculpture at the University of Colorado Boulder — accessed her scientific views to build a bridge out of a fence for To all of my neighbors. Urban notes how humans are all genetically similar beings, yet they fence themselves off from their neighbors as a society. Another local scientist/artist, Megan Gafford, curated the show in Sommer Browning’s garage gallery, where performance artist Esther Hernandez will pitch in with an exquisite- corpse poem created with help from folks in Georgia Art Space’s neighborhood on opening night.

EXPAND Urban artists Rumtum and Rather Severe team up for Escape to Nowhere at Dateline. Courtesy of Dateline Gallery

Escape to Nowhere: New Works by Rather Severe and Rumtum

Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street

May 3 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, May 3, 6 to 11 p.m.

Urban artists John Hastings, aka Rumtum, and the team of Jon Stommel and Travis Czekalski, who go by the moniker of Rather Severe, are known for their large-scale street murals bursting with color. But Dateline reveals a more minimal side of the work by showing black-and-white ink drawings. Give them a look, and see what crawls out from between the lines.

EXPAND JuiceBox Gallery

Domestic Abstraction

JuiceBox Gallery, 3006A Larimer Street

May 3 through June 8

Opening Reception: Friday, May 3, 6 p.m.

Next door to Dateline, JuiceBox greets spring with a group show by heavy hitters Joseph Coniff, Amber Cobb, Laine Godsey, Marsha Mack, Joshua Ware and Katie Wilker, who all observe the odd entwinement of artists’ everyday lives and exceptional work through the lens of abstract thinking.

Max Kauffman contributes works on paper to Alto Gallery's group show Places Inside of Places. Max Kauffman

Places Inside of Places

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

May 3 through June 1

Opening Reception: Friday, May 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Alto unveils a group show of work by Dylan Griffith, Max Kauffman, Douglas Spencer and Michael Strescino, who take off on different tangents to explore the world with an inner eye. Expect a barrage of sweet eye candy.

Sean O’Meallie, "Decor" (detail). Sean O’Meallie

Piece of Work, a group sculptural show

The Modbo, 17C East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs

May 3 through May 31

Opening Reception: Friday, May 3, 5 p.m. to midnight

It’s always a treat when Sean O’Meallie shows his witty, satirical and brightly painted wood sculptures at the Modbo in Colorado Springs. For Piece of Work, he’ll be joined by fellow sculptors Larry Kledzik, Wendy Mike, Daniel Romano and Phil Vallejo. How about a First Friday road trip south?

EXPAND Meet fiber artist Kim Mirus during her residency and exhibition at ReCreative Denver. Courtesy of Kim Mirus

Kim Mirus, Arctic Threads

ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive

May 3 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, May 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

For Arctic Threads, weaver Kim Mirus created tapestries translating hard data on the environmental effects of climate change after seeing evidence firsthand in the rapidly transforming arctic climes during a residency on Norway’s Svalbard archipelago. Some map the physical records of change, while another directly incorporates plastic refuse from Arctic shores, all with a chilling message. At the reception, gallery-goers can participate in

a hands-on block-print workshop and hear Mirus speak about the work; as an artist-in-residence at ReCreative, she’ll also be in-house for studio visits from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on May 8 and 22.

EXPAND Julie Jablonski muses on a house fire for Ashes, Ashes at Pirate: Contemporary Art. Julie Jablonski

Julie Jablonski, Ashes, Ashes

Leah Fernandez in the Associate Space

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

May 3 to 19

Opening Reception: Friday, May 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Member Julie Jablonski and associate member Leah Fernandez hold forth at Pirate in May, in the midst of 40 West’s district-wide First Friday hoopla.

Art by Ellie Rusinova of Mad Tatters. Ellie Rusinova

Mad Tatters

Abstract, 742 Santa Fe Drive

May 3 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, May 3, 7 to 11 p.m.

Grand Hello/Goodbye Reception: Friday, May 17

Ellie Rusinova and Brandan Styles, better known as Mad Tatters, will display a new body of their surreal, carnivalesque assemblages and other works at Abstract, but because they will be missing their own opening reception, the dark duo invites everyone to come back on May 17 for a second reception and T-shirt release party with special Mad Tatters funnel cakes dished out by crazy-food monger Andrew Novick.

EXPAND Mario Zoots shows new collage works for his solo exhibition Gentle Distortion. Mario Zoots, K Contemporary

Mario Zoots, Gentle Distortion

Michael Dowling in the Project Space

K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street

May 4 through June 1

Opening Reception: Saturday, May 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Mario Zoots embarks on a solo at K Contemporary that breaks down his collage work element by element, asking what’s real about an artwork in an age where the line between originality and appropriation is blurred. “These are the times of alternative facts,” says Zoots in a statement. “We’re adapting to a more flexible view of reality, integrity, sincerity and truthfulness.” While you’re pondering the big questions, you’ll also see a lot of Zoots’s beautifully modern imagery.

EXPAND Evan Cantor, "Libby Lake," oil paint. Evan Cantor

Evan Cantor, New Works

Seeds Library Cafe, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

May 4 through June 26

There’s nothing wrong with showing your work in a cafe, especially when it’s a cafe in a beautiful setting on an indoor bridge sidling up to Boulder Creek, serving farmers’ market fare. The works of Evan Cantor, who paints lovely oil landscapes, will look fine while you munch on locally sourced goodies.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, see our 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.