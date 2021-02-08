Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Things are looking brighter in Denver these days...and not just because vaccinations are rolling out and Valentine's Day is ahead. Night Lights Denver has introduced its February lineup of artwork lighting up the Clocktower from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and Side Stories — usually an annual RiNo event — is currently illuminating the History Colorado Center at 1200 Broadway from 6 to 10 p.m. every night.

That's free outdoor fun, but there are plenty of other in-person and online options for ways to brighten your days this week, including a few bonuses that run through the month:



Vintage Valentines Take + Make at Home Kits

Through February 14

Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

The Museum of Boulder joins other cultural institutions across the region in preparing take-home craft kits for visitors who can’t attend in-house workshops due to COVID protocols. But this one is really sweet. The Vintage Valentines Take + Make at Home Kit is a new take on something kids have been doing since the dawn of Valentine’s Day: making their own old-fashioned cards. Pick one up free (with museum admission) at the front desk anytime through February 14; find details here.

How to Be an Anti-Racist Organization

Monday, February 8, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

As part of IMAGINE 2020 and its work on equity, diversity, inclusion and justice, Denver Arts & Venues is hosting a series of monthly discussions on how to be a more enlightened cultural organization; moderator Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of cultural affairs at Denver Arts & Venues, will speak with Nita Mosby-Tyler, chief catalyst with the Equity Project. Sign up here.



Festive and Fun Challahs with Mandylicious

Monday, February 8, 6 p.m.

With the upbeat Jewish holiday of Purim crossing paths with the Sabbath on February 26 this year, celebrating families might want to try something fun and different for the Friday night meal. Challah maven Mandy Silverman of Mandylicious, who boasts 30,000 Instagram followers of her recipes, suggests shaping the evening’s traditional braided egg bread into something completely different, like a unicorn or a piñata. Silverman will show you how to make both during a virtual interactive demonstration, in cooperation with the Boulder JCC. The program is free; register in advance here to receive the Zoom link.

The Life of General Dwight D. Eisenhower

Monday, February 8, 7 p.m.

A week in advance of Presidents' Day, the Centennial Institute will present military historian Mark Grotelueschen discussing the life of General Dwight Eisenhower, the 34th president of the United States. Eisenhower also served as the president of Columbia College, Chief of Staff of the Army, and Supreme Allied Commander Europe...and spent considerable time in Colorado, where his wife, Mamie, was raised. The livestreamed program is free for guests; sign up here.

Denver Zine Library Fundraiser

Tuesday, February 9, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fire on the Mountain, 300 South Logan Street

How laid-back is the Denver Zine Library? When the volunteer crew that keeps the tiny Denver nonprofit afloat throws a fundraiser, they don’t have party games or entertainment or even a waiter pouring champagne. They pick a fun spot where zine fans can dine and drink, talk zines and buy zines — a spot like Fire on the Mountain, at the wing-slinging eatery’s West Wash Park location. Ten percent of all food and drink sales will go to the DZL all day (including to-go, online and delivery orders, as well as T-shirts and gift cards). Learn more here.



The Black Church Special on KUVO/ The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song, on RMPBS

KUVO: Tuesday, February 9, 6 p.m.

PBS documentary: Tuesday, February 16, and Wednesday, February 17, 8 p.m.

As the backbone of the African-American community, the Black church is more than a house of worship; it’s a culture all its own, a place where families find structure but are free to dance in the aisles. The two-part documentary The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song, a new project from Henry Louis Gates Jr., will walk you through the last 400 years of the church, which grew alongside the rise of slavery in America to become a fundamental gathering place. KUVO 89.3 FM and Rocky Mountain PBS joined hands to present a radio introduction with interviews and gospel music and the two-night television broadcast; learn more here and here.

Black History Month: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

Wednesday, February 10, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month with Aurora Fox-Cultural Concerts on Colfax, the metro area's largest and longest-running multi-cultural, multi-collaborative cultural concert series. This event features Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, which just celebrated its fiftieth anniversary, and will present pieces that honor Black History Month. Sign up for the free show here.

Sci-Fi and Citizenship: A Workshop on Speculative Fiction with Adelita Husni-Bey

Wednesday, February 10, 5 p.m.

For the final program in MCA Denver's Practicing Citizenship series, artist Adelita Husni-Bey will lead a conversation about how to employ futurism as a radical aesthetic and political strategy. For decades, artists in disparate disciplines have employed futurism to depict alternative realities that we might work toward realizing and inhabiting; Husni-Bey employs futurist methods not just to envision, but to enact possible futures. Sign up for the virtual program here.

Indigenous Film: The Last American Indian on Earth

Wednesday, February 10, 7 p.m.

The Last American Indian on Earth, a performance-art piece by Gregg Deal (Pyramid Lake Paiute), documents what happens when an unsuspecting public is confronted by the flesh-and-blood version of a stereotype — an artist using himself as an instrument of awareness. Artist and filmmaker Deal will discuss the film and his painting “Defiant to Your Gods” currently on display at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Register here.

Civic Center Next 100

Thursday, February 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

At Public Workshop #1, you can learn about the history and current conditions of Denver's Civic Center, the city's first National Historic Landmark, as well as suggest future improvements that could take the area through the next century. Find out more here; join the online meeting here.

Patrisse Cullors Reads Motus Theater UndocuMonologues

Thursday, February 11, 6 p.m.

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Movement, stands in the shoes of Motus UndocuMonologist Armando Peniche to read aloud from his autobiographical story that describes his experience of racial profiling and the danger that inflammatory rhetoric targeting Mexican immigrants can pose. After the reading, Cullors and Peniche will reflect on the stories of those who survive police brutality; award-winning slam poet Dominique Christina will share a poem about Peniche's experience. This will be followed by a conversation with Nana Gyamfi, executive director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, and Sydelle O’Brien, an undocumented Black activist. Through it all, Afro-Latino musical-theater artist Carlos Heredia will offer music. Register for the free program here.

Read It or Don't LGBTQ Book Group

Thursday, February 11, 7 p.m.

The Center on Colfax and the Denver Public Library are launching a new, virtual “Read It or Don’t LGBTQ Book Group,” starting with the selection I Can’t Date Jesus, by Michael Arceneaux. Each meeting will feature a panel discussing the book; the first lineup includes Devin Cochran, a marketing and communications specialist for the DPL and One Colorado boardmember; Reverend Jasper Peters, lead pastor of Belong Church; and Thera Lee Marshall III, STI/HIV/VH prevention interventionist at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Sign up here.

And free bonus events available through February:

EXPAND Dr. Justina Ford delivered 7,000 babies in Denver; her home is preserved in Five Points. Black American West Museum

Side Stories

Daily through February, 6 to 10 p.m.

The History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

In collaboration with the Denver Theatre District, Side Stories has moved from RiNo this year and will be lighting up the History Colorado building through February with its greatest hits, five at a time. Find out more here.



Five Points Historic Cultural District Walking Tour — With a Puzzle!

Through February

Five Points

In celebration of Black History Month, Puzzah! has created a puzzle activity to accompany the Five Points Historic Cultural District walking tour. This self-guided tour uses markers to tell the story of the artists, educators, business owners, activists and spiritual leaders who helped build the culturally rich community. The full tour is just under a mile in length and takes one to one and a half hours to complete — now with puzzles to solve at various stops. Download the maps here; find out more from the Five Points Cultural District here.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Justina Ford

Through February

The Black American West Museum celebrated Dr. Justina Ford's contribution to the state with a two-hour livestreamed tribute on January 22, officially Dr. Justina Ford Day in Colorado, complete with interviews of some of her remaining patients, as well as a re-enactment of Ford's only known interview and the first public display of her handwritten letter to the Colorado Medical Society that documents her delivery of 7,000 babies in her fifty-year career. Sylvia Lambe created this dedication to the first female Black doctor in Denver; if you missed it, you can watch it here.

In Defense of Justice in Denver

Through February

This documentary on the protest leaders charged after they demanded justice for Elijah McClain premiered in January; their next court hearing is in March. Meanwhile, you can now see the film here, along with a post-premiere Q&A panel with the filmmakers and protest leaders.



Know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.