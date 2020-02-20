Art Attack: Ten Best Things for Denver Art Lovers to Do This Weekend

Get cultured this weekend with a scope of new art ranging from murals to experimental film, with big names and undiscovered ones, too. Here’s a list to get you started on your gallery-hopping way—and don’t miss Next Gallery’s annual Casa Bonita tribute, which also opens this weekend.

EXPAND Gas Shortage, 2018 (ongoing), Google image of 1973 gas shortage etched in the wall using the sgrafitto technique, three windshield fluid relics containing the scrapings of the sgrafitto, working Milton driveway bell, hose and anchor. Courtesy of Devon Dikeou

Devon Dikeou, Mid-Career Smear

Dikeou Collection, 1615 California Street, Suite 515

February 20, 2020, through February 18, 2021

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

In addition to collecting and curating art for the last twenty years or so at the Dikeou Collection, her public/private gallery in a downtown Denver skyscraper, and simultaneously publishing the art journal zingmagazine, the jet-setting Colorado native Devon Dikeou is also an artist herself and a complicated, conceptual one at that. Mid-Career Smear, curated by Black Cube’s Cortney Lane Stell, chronicles Dikeou’s thirty-year career to date, with an exhibition of carefully staged, sophisticated installations, some of which resemble design-magazine spreads, comprising over sixty works in three locations. It all starts with a formal reception at the Dikeou Collection, with related events and displays unfolding over time at the more informal Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax space and at a Tiny Town project in Morrison. Keep your eye online and via social media for yet-to-be-scheduled tie-ins.

Olive Moya, "Then the Story Goes." Arts Brookfield

Olive Moya, Then the Story Goes

Republic Plaza, 370 17th Street

February 20, 2020 through December 31, 2021

Jessi West Lundeen, Breathe

1801 California Street

February 20 through June 19

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 20, 3 to 6 p.m.

Arts Brookfield unveils two projects in downtown Denver on the same day, beginning with Olive Moya’s sleek mural on the concourse level of Republic Plaza, Denver’s tallest building. It's a sleek representation of a fast-moving city environment in flux throughout the day. The mural is viewable from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during business hours. Brookfield’s other downtown property, 1801 California Street, will host a formal opening reception for artist Jessi West Lundeen, whose large, free-form abstract paintings “I’m a Real Big Dill” and “Cosmic Debris,” which also express a downtown vibe, will hang in 1801’s lobby through June.

Courtesy of I Am Detour, Facebook

Thomas "Detour" Evans, Be The Artist: The Interactive Guide to a Lasting Art Career

Tattered Cover LoDo, 1628 16th Street

Thursday, February 20, 7 p.m.

Denver’s own Thomas "Detour" Evans, who’s gained national cred for his color-drenched portrait murals and interactive hip-hop-inspired works, pays back his base with Be The Artist, a new book that packages the practical and creative wisdom he shares regularly on social media as Art Tips Tuesdays. Evans will introduce and sign copies of the book at the Tattered Cover on February 20 and at pops up on the next day from 6 to 9 p.m. at RedLine, at a lively panel discussion and second-chance book-signing.

Unseen Ann Arbor, Public Dress Rehearsal

Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue

Friday, February 21, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Free

The Unseen Festival, a local experimental film showcase co-produced by Counterpath and curator Jacob Barreras, will travel to the Ann Arbor Film Festival in March, bringing along a typical mix of avant-garde film, readings and dance. Be the first to see the traveling show at a free trial run at Counterpath, the place where it all began.

EXPAND Justyna Badach, "Ahmed al Rifai Shrine Tal Afar,” 2016, casein dichromate and gunpowder on watercolor paper. Justyna Badach

Justyna Badach, Asymmetric Warfare

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street

February 21 through April 18

Panel Discussion: Friday, February 21, 6 p.m.

Opening Reception: Friday, February 21, 7 to 9 p.m.

Refugee artist Justyna Badach “weaponizes” photographed images from ISIS recruitment films with a volatile finish of gunpowder pigment for Asymmetric Warfare. This show takes a stark view of military propaganda, war imagery popularized in the media, and systemic internet voyeurism. For an inside look, don’t miss the panel discussion with the artist and University of Denver Middle East and journalism experts Nader Hashemi and Kareem El Damanhoury.

Beau Carey, "Losvik Alkekongen," 2019. Beau Carey, Visions West

Beau Carey, Basin and Range

Visions West Contemporary Denver, 2605 Walnut Street

February 21 through March 28

Opening Reception: Friday, February 21, 6 to 8 p.m.

New Mexico-based painter Beau Carey brings a new batch of handsome, contemporary mountain landscapes to Visions West. Some works represent moon phases, shadows or sunset colors layered between geological peaks.

Vinni Alfonso, Picture Show

Scottie Burgess, Filters

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

February 21 through March 8

Opening Reception: Friday February 21, 6 to 10 p.m.

Have fun at Pirate, where Scottie Burgess and Vinni Alfonso show abstract works sculpted in colored twine and a wall-sized grid of 2,000 mini gestural paintings. Guest artist Erik Pendergraft pitches in.

Joe Higgins, “Foothills Autumn,” monotype. Joe Higgins

Rhythm in Balance

Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive

February 21 through March 29

Opening Reception: Friday, February 21, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Closing Reception: Sunday, March 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Niza Knoll hosts a quintet of solid local printmakers in Rhythm in Balance, a display curated by (and including) Colorado printmaking maven Patricia Branstead, a master of materials. The diverse group, which also includes Judith Bennett, Austin Buckingham, Joe Higgins and Charles Wooldridge, mix up print media, shapes and colors for a good-looking show.

"Fertile Rhythm," wood, fiber, fabric, acrylic paint, metal, flowers, 2020, presented by Pink Progression. Tiffany Matheson, Scottie Burgess and Robin Hextrum

Dearly Disillusioned Artist Talk

McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue

Saturday, February 22, 1 to 3 p.m.

In conjunction with the four-part exhibition Dearly Disillusioned, a show interweaving work by a quartet of local collectives, the womens’ rights-focused group Pink Progression hosts a reception and talk with several artists who created collaborative works for the show.

EXPAND Robert Rauschenberg, “Visual Autobiography,” 1968, photolithograph on paper, three parts. Courtesy of Museum of Outdoor Arts

Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations

Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood

February 24 through June 13

Timed Tickets, $10

Denver-area art lovers have waited a long time to see Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations at the Museum of Outdoor Arts, which had to postpone the show for more than a year. But it's finally here, and the exhibit officially opens to the public with more than fifty pieces by neo-Dadaist Robert Rauschenberg, a trail-blazing, in-the-moment artist who blended media freely in two-dimensional and sculptural works. In addition to being a good old blockbuster for Denver, the show also doubles as a Mo’Print 2020 offering, with a focus on the artist’s manipulation of print processes.



Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.