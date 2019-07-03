Art Attack: Twelve of the Best Things to Do for First Friday in Denver

The Fourth of July will be over, but the fireworks continue to blaze indoors at First Friday shows and receptions all over the metro area. While big draws include the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and the debut of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition at Stanley Marketplace (see details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver), you can peruse the rest of our First Friday picks below.

Hyperlink artist Ian Fisher compares notes with Rachel Niffenegger at RedLine. Ian Fisher and Rachel Niffenegger

Fan Mail

Puddle Drop

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

Through August 3

Two intriguing group shows that opened last week at RedLine are worth a mention: One, Fan Mail, is from the Denver-based collective Hyperlink, a group that reaches out to artists in other cities and, in this case, artists deserving of higher recognition. It’s a series of exchanges between Hyperlink members and unknown/under-recognized artists of their choice who share walls together in the exhibit. Puddle Drop – organized by Hardly Soft, aka artists Amber Cobb and Mario Zoots – takes off on the metaphor of an expanding puddle to comment on how we grow when faced with less-than-perfect situations.

Corianne Wright revisits her life in Blu Duets. Corianne Wright

Blu Duets: New Works by Corianne Wright

ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive

July 5 through 26

Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 10 p.m.

Corianne Wright spends a lot of time showcasing other artists as director of the nomadic arts incubator Odessa. But this time, the focus is all on Wright, who muses on past and present selves meeting on a psychological dance floor with a vivid set of new paintings.

Trash, "demon bugs bunny." Trash

Screaming Low-Level Panic

Rhinoceropolis, 3553 Brighton Boulevard

Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 10 p.m.

Rhinoceropolis is up and quietly running, once again bringing original music and art to the DIY crowd in renovated digs. Curator Coleman Mummery puts the space to use as an art gallery for Screaming Low-Level Panic, a group show driven by reactions to information overload and what it’s doing to our brains. The choice conglomerate of Alex Behler, Ike Clateman, Jordan Dawson, Dmitri Obergfell, Livy Onalee, Snyder, Trash and Adrian Wright speak up on what’s been driving them crazy.

James Overstreet, "Descent into Madness." James Overstreet

This Is Not What It Seems

40 West Gallery, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood

July 5 through 27

Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

The open-ended title says it all: 40 West’s group show This Is Not What It Seems shows how the nuts-and-bolts of art-making – process and medium – take a work to a higher level of meaning. That might, but not necessarily, point to abstractions, but is that what they really are? It’s up to you to decide.

Catch Anthony Camera's Portrait Parade, art by Rick Griffith and Peter Miles Bergman and takoyaki on first Friday. Anthony Camera Photography

Rick Griffith and Peter Miles Bergman

Anthony Camera Photography, 960 Santa Fe Drive

Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Photographer Anthony Camera invites Peter Miles Bergman (with partner Heather Link Bergman) and Rick Griffith, two Denver artists obsessed with type and print design, to show letterpress graphics and zines alongside Camera’s own Portrait Parade photo-booth captures of people in dress-up gear. If that doesn’t grab you—and what’s wrong with you anyway if it doesn’t?—Camera promises takoyaki on the side. Oh, what a little deep-fried octopus treat can do to change your mind.

Tiffany Matheson lights up the walls at Pirate on First Friday. Tiffany Matheson

Tiffany Matheson, [wall] FLOWERS

Noah Sodano, Allegorica

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

July 5 through July 21

Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 10 p.m.

Up next at Pirate are member shows from Noah Sodano, who works in both digital and super hands-on assemblage mediums, and Tiffany Matheson, who will be psychedelicizing the walls with internally lit acrylic floral sculptures. Get in on some worthy eye candy while you can.

Get a second look at Grown-Up and party all night at Foolproof. Courtesy of Foolproof Contemporary Art

First Friday Parties at Foolproof: Friday, July 5

Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street

Artist-Hosted Private Beaujolais Tasting: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cake and Desserts Party: 7 to 9 p.m.

After Party and Mural Submissions: 9 to 11 p.m.

Foolproof’s Laura Phelps Rogers will be unveiling "Artificial," a new site-specific twist on an old installation, Home Economics, as the background for three, count ’em, three consecutive parties for First Friday on RiNo. It all starts at 5 p.m. with a private Beaujolais tasting (RSVP to curator@foolproofcontemporaryart to attend), moves on to a public reception with kombucha tasting and loads of sweets (and loads of art from Foolproof’s current show Grown-Up) at 7 p.m. and finally, an after-party to solicit artists for mural project submissions at 9 p.m. (see requirements here).

Cal Duran's Frida-in-progress for Life con Frida at the Museo de las Americas. Museo de las Americas

Cultural First Friday: Life con Frida

Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

Friday, July 5, 5 to 9 p.m.

The Museo revisits its annual tribute to Frida Kahlo with Frida-inspired art and most important, a Frida look-alike contest based on your overall costume’s authenticity, creativity, unibrow and hair. There’s a $100 prize for the winner and other perks for the runners-up for your trouble (and the $5 entry fee). Sign up online if you think you’ve got what it takes to channel Frida.

Caleb Hahne will show work at Understudy. Caleb Hahne

Caleb Hahne, Here I Am With You

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, July 5 through 30

Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Caleb Hahne’s understated, blue-tinged washes of hands and water channel a whisper of mystical symbolism for a change of pace at Understudy this month—no bells and whistles, performances or multimedia involved. Find Understudy by the Colorado Convention Center/Theatre District light rail stop near 14th and Stout streets: Look for the B-Cycle station next to the light rail tracks or Shantell Martin’s art bench.

Graffiti writer Eaks comes indoors for an art show at Abstract. Eaks

Eaks, new works

Abstract, 742 Santa Fe Drive

Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

In July, Abstract keeps its constant flow of urban artists flowing through the store each month going with a showcase for local graffiti writer Eaks, who sometimes mixes cartoonish figures and surreal imagery into his wall tags.

Deladier Almeida, "Fruitscape," oil on canvas. Deladier Almeida, SmithKlein Gallery

Deladier Almeida

SmithKlein Gallery, 1116 Pearl Street, Boulder

July 5 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 2 to 6 p.m.

Brazilian-born artist Deladier Almeida specializes in aerial landscapes inspired by Wayne Thiebaud’s high-flying above-ground work, but inserts his own compositional flare and colorful palette to set his own work apart. If you’re strolling the Pearl Street Mall, drop in and soar with Almeida.

Rochelle Johnson Studio hosts collage artist Devin Urioste, aka Speaks. Devin Urioste

Devin Urioste, Losing Time

Rochelle Johnson Studio, 1229 West Tenth Avenue

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 6, 5 to 9 p.m.

Denver artist Rochelle Johnson opens her studio this weekend to fete the collage work and paintings of fellow artist Devin Urioste, also known around town as the DJ Speaks. It’s a twin opportunity to see work from a new artist and check out what Johnson’s been up to, as well.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.