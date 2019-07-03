Art Attack: Twelve of the Best Things to Do for First Friday in Denver

The Fourth of July will be over, but the fireworks continue to blaze indoors at First Friday shows and receptions all over the metro area. While big draws include the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and the debut of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition at Stanley Marketplace (see details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver), you can peruse the rest of our First Friday picks below.
Fan Mail
Puddle Drop
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Through August 3
Two intriguing group shows that opened last week at RedLine are worth a mention: One, Fan Mail, is from the Denver-based collective Hyperlink, a group that reaches out to artists in other cities and, in this case, artists deserving of higher recognition. It’s a series of exchanges between Hyperlink members and unknown/under-recognized artists of their choice who share walls together in the exhibit. Puddle Drop – organized by Hardly Soft, aka artists Amber Cobb and Mario Zoots – takes off on the metaphor of an expanding puddle to comment on how we grow when faced with less-than-perfect situations.
Blu Duets: New Works by Corianne Wright
ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive
July 5 through 26
Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
Corianne Wright spends a lot of time showcasing other artists as director of the nomadic arts incubator Odessa. But this time, the focus is all on Wright, who muses on past and present selves meeting on a psychological dance floor with a vivid set of new paintings.
Screaming Low-Level Panic
Rhinoceropolis, 3553 Brighton Boulevard
Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
Rhinoceropolis is up and quietly running, once again bringing original music and art to the DIY crowd in renovated digs. Curator Coleman Mummery puts the space to use as an art gallery for Screaming Low-Level Panic, a group show driven by reactions to information overload and what it’s doing to our brains. The choice conglomerate of Alex Behler, Ike Clateman, Jordan Dawson, Dmitri Obergfell, Livy Onalee, Snyder, Trash and Adrian Wright speak up on what’s been driving them crazy.
This Is Not What It Seems
40 West Gallery, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood
July 5 through 27
Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
The open-ended title says it all: 40 West’s group show This Is Not What It Seems shows how the nuts-and-bolts of art-making – process and medium – take a work to a higher level of meaning. That might, but not necessarily, point to abstractions, but is that what they really are? It’s up to you to decide.
Rick Griffith and Peter Miles Bergman
Anthony Camera Photography, 960 Santa Fe Drive
Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Photographer Anthony Camera invites Peter Miles Bergman (with partner Heather Link Bergman) and Rick Griffith, two Denver artists obsessed with type and print design, to show letterpress graphics and zines alongside Camera’s own Portrait Parade photo-booth captures of people in dress-up gear. If that doesn’t grab you—and what’s wrong with you anyway if it doesn’t?—Camera promises takoyaki on the side. Oh, what a little deep-fried octopus treat can do to change your mind.
Tiffany Matheson, [wall] FLOWERS
Noah Sodano, Allegorica
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
July 5 through July 21
Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
Up next at Pirate are member shows from Noah Sodano, who works in both digital and super hands-on assemblage mediums, and Tiffany Matheson, who will be psychedelicizing the walls with internally lit acrylic floral sculptures. Get in on some worthy eye candy while you can.
First Friday Parties at Foolproof: Friday, July 5
Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street
Artist-Hosted Private Beaujolais Tasting: 5 to 7 p.m.
Cake and Desserts Party: 7 to 9 p.m.
After Party and Mural Submissions: 9 to 11 p.m.
Foolproof’s Laura Phelps Rogers will be unveiling "Artificial," a new site-specific twist on an old installation, Home Economics, as the background for three, count ’em, three consecutive parties for First Friday on RiNo. It all starts at 5 p.m. with a private Beaujolais tasting (RSVP to curator@foolproofcontemporaryart to attend), moves on to a public reception with kombucha tasting and loads of sweets (and loads of art from Foolproof’s current show Grown-Up) at 7 p.m. and finally, an after-party to solicit artists for mural project submissions at 9 p.m. (see requirements here).
Cultural First Friday: Life con Frida
Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, July 5, 5 to 9 p.m.
The Museo revisits its annual tribute to Frida Kahlo with Frida-inspired art and most important, a Frida look-alike contest based on your overall costume’s authenticity, creativity, unibrow and hair. There’s a $100 prize for the winner and other perks for the runners-up for your trouble (and the $5 entry fee). Sign up online if you think you’ve got what it takes to channel Frida.
Caleb Hahne, Here I Am With You
Understudy, 890 C 14th Street
Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, July 5 through 30
Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Caleb Hahne’s understated, blue-tinged washes of hands and water channel a whisper of mystical symbolism for a change of pace at Understudy this month—no bells and whistles, performances or multimedia involved. Find Understudy by the Colorado Convention Center/Theatre District light rail stop near 14th and Stout streets: Look for the B-Cycle station next to the light rail tracks or Shantell Martin’s art bench.
Eaks, new works
Abstract, 742 Santa Fe Drive
Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
In July, Abstract keeps its constant flow of urban artists flowing through the store each month going with a showcase for local graffiti writer Eaks, who sometimes mixes cartoonish figures and surreal imagery into his wall tags.
Deladier Almeida
SmithKlein Gallery, 1116 Pearl Street, Boulder
July 5 through 31
Opening Reception: Friday, July 5, 2 to 6 p.m.
Brazilian-born artist Deladier Almeida specializes in aerial landscapes inspired by Wayne Thiebaud’s high-flying above-ground work, but inserts his own compositional flare and colorful palette to set his own work apart. If you’re strolling the Pearl Street Mall, drop in and soar with Almeida.
Devin Urioste, Losing Time
Rochelle Johnson Studio, 1229 West Tenth Avenue
Opening Reception: Saturday, July 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
Denver artist Rochelle Johnson opens her studio this weekend to fete the collage work and paintings of fellow artist Devin Urioste, also known around town as the DJ Speaks. It’s a twin opportunity to see work from a new artist and check out what Johnson’s been up to, as well.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.
