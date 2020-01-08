Art Attack: Fourteen Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver This Week

It’s a banner weekend for Denver art in the new year. Galleries are offering up a visual feast all over town and even down in a front yard in Colorado Springs. Embrace 2020 and go forth to enjoy the city's cultural offerings at these fourteen January openings.

EXPAND Caleb Hahne, “Fountain,” 2019, acrylic on canvas. Caleb Hahne, Rule Gallery

Caleb Hahne, One Sun

Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive

January 9 through February 8

Opening reception: Thursday, January 9, 6 to 9 p.m.

It’s a fresh new year at Rule, where the gallery’s 2020 exhibition schedule opens with a solo by rising Denver artist Caleb Hahne, whose evocative paintings channel subjective memories and dreamy, momentary snapshots of past life.

Megan Morgan, “Ibashi-I.” Megan Morgan

Locavore

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

January 9 through February 2

Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

Firehouse fetes three member artists selected by CU Boulder Art Museum director Sandra Firmin for the juried show Locavore, showcasing local artists. Enjoy Megan Morgan’s works on burlap, Katie Thompson’s whimsical paintings and classical still lifes by Paula Fitzgerald. You never know what you’ll find in your own back yard, as this trio demonstrates.

Heady Bauer pops up in the Storeroom with freaky fashions for all. Heady Bauer

True West Pop-up Art Gallery

Alley at Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

January 9 through 25

Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 6 p.m.

Artist Michael Dowling curated this Stock Show season group exhibition of contemporary art with Western themes – both intentional and accidental – by thirty Colorado artists. Take a walk through the Dairy Block’s pedestrian alley, and you’ll see works on loan from an A-list of Denver galleries, including K Contemporary and Leon Gallery.

EXPAND Doug Hauessner, “Fake News,” collage on canvas. Doug Hauessner, Walker Fine Art

Heady Bauer Pop-up

The Storeroom, 1700 Vine Street

Open Wednesdays through Sundays, 1 to 7 p.m., through February 29

Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Storeroom storefront gallery attached to the Vine Street Pub on 17th Avenue does something different to kick off 2020 by inviting viewers inside the installation space for a pop-up market of vintage clothing from Heady Bauer, all fully guaranteed to let your freak flag fly. Get ready for the summer concert season and let your mind be psychedelicized. Keep your eyes open for a Freaky Flurry fashion show next door at Vine Street in February.

EXPAND Alex Rudd, “Monolith,” acrylic and aerosol on canvas. Alex Rudd, Mirus Gallery Denver

Synesthetic Ciphers

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue

January 10 through February 29

Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 5 to 9 p.m.

Walker’s first group in 2020 focuses on the messages imprinted in artwork, as interpreted by six artists in an alternative visual language utilizing text, symbols and mark-making to create a sensory experience. Deidre Adams, the late Roland Bernier, Bonny Lhotka, Doug Haeussner, Sammy Lee and Blair Vaughn-Gruler express these wordless mysteries in a variety of media and styles, making for a puzzle of an exhibition, where the fun is in finding the meaning.

EXPAND Eric Helland

Locals Only

Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway

January 10 through March 13

Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 7 to 10 p.m.

The Denver location of Mirus, an urban-art gallery based in San Francisco, gives a nod to regional talent annually with Locals Only, a sweet overview of artists working in our state, some nationally known and others just starting out. Look for favorite local muralists like Anna Charney and Jaime Molina, the abstracted musings of Max Kauffman and international stars like Android Jones among the wide mix of artists.

Raymond McCoy, “Eve of Transformation.” Raymond McCoy

Eric Helland, A Retrospect in Print

Talk Gallery, 4382 South Broadway, Englewood

Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

Veteran co-op artist and co-funder of Edge Gallery Eric Helland shows off a gallery-full of detailed, affordable linocuts at the maverick Talk Gallery, which is touted as a gallery as comfortable as your own living room. No print in the show is priced over $100, making this a perfect opportunity for fledgling art collectors to get started.

Raymond McCoy, “Eve of Transformation.” Raymond McCoy

Second-Chance Fridays at Mile High Art Show: Arturo Garcia

Mile High Club Wellness Center, 1411 Ogden Street

Friday, January 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

A wellness center focused on drug and alcohol recovery programs might not seem like the usual venue for an art show, but D3 Arts and the Westwood Creative District are pitching in to host an awareness-raising monthly Second-Chance Friday exhibition open to people dealing with addiction and the general public. Denver artist Arturo Garcia will be featured in the first recovery-friendly show.

Best of the Decade: 10 Solo Exhibits

R Gallery, 2027 Broadway, Boulder

Through January 26

Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 6 to 8 p.m.

Boulder’s R Gallery celebrates ten artists at the top of their game with a series of ten-year retrospectives to start out the year, along with a display of works by the Boulder Metalsmithing Association.

Marsha Mack, detail of "Strawberry Coated" at the Yard in Colorado Springs. Marsha Mack

The Subjective Lens: Through the Eyes of Veterans

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street

January 10 through February 15

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 11, 5 to 8 p.m.

CPAC’s latest five-month Veterans Workshop Series of free classes for veterans interested in photography culminates with an exhibition of highly personal works, ranging between community snapshots to experimental landscapes, taken by ten artists who completed the course in 2019.

EXPAND Christopher Clark, “Dreaming of the City,” oil on wood panel. Christopher Clark, Abend Gallery

Marsha Mack, Strawberry Coated

The Yard, 1010 North Logan Avenue, Colorado Springs

January 11 through March 11

Opening: Saturday, January 11, 4 to 6 p.m.

Strawberry Coated, a new outdoor installation by versatile Denver artist Marsha Mack, pops up for a month at the Yard, the Colorado Springs front-yard gallery run by Ben Kinsley and Jessica Langley, who are artists themselves. Mack mined her own Vietnamese and Caucasian American background to create a work inspired by the Asian mass-produced confection Pocky, using pink strawberry-flavored encaustic on ropes to mimic the strawberry-dipped treats. The folks at the Yard say this installation will even smell sickly sweet, so take some time to walk around and take in the full experience.

EXPAND Adrienne Stein, “Bacchante II,” 2017, oil on linen. Adrienne Stein, Gallery 1261

Christopher Clark: Discovery

Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street

January 11 through 25

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

Abend welcomes representational painter Christopher Clark to the fold for a solo exhibition of works varying in subject matter from lively portraits and landscapes to a comic-book fantasy style that’s already turned heads at Lucasfilm and Marvel Fine Art, both of which signed him as an officially licensed artist.

Leslie Jorgensen, “Massif,” acrylic on canvas. Leslie Jorgensen

Adrienne Stein, Elementals

Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street

January 11 through February 1

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

In the same building with Abend, Gallery 1261 showcases work by painter Adrienne Stein interpreting the four elements – earth, fire, water and air – through classically derived and somewhat fantastic figurative portraits.

Arturo Garcia helps kick off Second-Chance Fridays at the Mile High Club recovery center. Arturo Garcia Fine Art

MTNS

Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

January 11 through February 22

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

Colorado’s geologic crown jewel—the magnificent Rocky Mountains—runs this show at the Curtis Center, with mountain landscapes by a crew of twelve regional artists, including Leslie Jorgensen, Beau Carey, George Kozman, Elaine Coombs, Pat Finley, Eden Kiel, Angela Faris Belt, Jeff Aeling, Fawn Atencio, Chuck Parson, David Shingler and Ulrich Gleiter, whose varied works reinterpret the view in contemporary terms. Drink in the scenery and have a good time at the reception, which is sponsored by Orchards Wine and Spirits.

