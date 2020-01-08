Art Attack: Fourteen Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver This Week

It’s a banner weekend for Denver art in the new year. Galleries are offering up a visual feast all over town and even down in a front yard in Colorado Springs. Embrace 2020 and go forth to enjoy the city's cultural offerings at these fourteen January openings.
Caleb Hahne, One Sun
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
January 9 through February 8
Opening reception: Thursday, January 9, 6 to 9 p.m.
It’s a fresh new year at Rule, where the gallery’s 2020 exhibition schedule opens with a solo by rising Denver artist Caleb Hahne, whose evocative paintings channel subjective memories and dreamy, momentary snapshots of past life.
Locavore
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
January 9 through February 2
Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 6 to 9 p.m.
Firehouse fetes three member artists selected by CU Boulder Art Museum director Sandra Firmin for the juried show Locavore, showcasing local artists. Enjoy Megan Morgan’s works on burlap, Katie Thompson’s whimsical paintings and classical still lifes by Paula Fitzgerald. You never know what you’ll find in your own back yard, as this trio demonstrates.
True West Pop-up Art Gallery
Alley at Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street
January 9 through 25
Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 6 p.m.
Artist Michael Dowling curated this Stock Show season group exhibition of contemporary art with Western themes – both intentional and accidental – by thirty Colorado artists. Take a walk through the Dairy Block’s pedestrian alley, and you’ll see works on loan from an A-list of Denver galleries, including K Contemporary and Leon Gallery.
Heady Bauer Pop-up
The Storeroom, 1700 Vine Street
Open Wednesdays through Sundays, 1 to 7 p.m., through February 29
Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 7 to 9 p.m.
The Storeroom storefront gallery attached to the Vine Street Pub on 17th Avenue does something different to kick off 2020 by inviting viewers inside the installation space for a pop-up market of vintage clothing from Heady Bauer, all fully guaranteed to let your freak flag fly. Get ready for the summer concert season and let your mind be psychedelicized. Keep your eyes open for a Freaky Flurry fashion show next door at Vine Street in February.
Synesthetic Ciphers
Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue
January 10 through February 29
Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 5 to 9 p.m.
Walker’s first group in 2020 focuses on the messages imprinted in artwork, as interpreted by six artists in an alternative visual language utilizing text, symbols and mark-making to create a sensory experience. Deidre Adams, the late Roland Bernier, Bonny Lhotka, Doug Haeussner, Sammy Lee and Blair Vaughn-Gruler express these wordless mysteries in a variety of media and styles, making for a puzzle of an exhibition, where the fun is in finding the meaning.
Locals Only
Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway
January 10 through March 13
Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 7 to 10 p.m.
The Denver location of Mirus, an urban-art gallery based in San Francisco, gives a nod to regional talent annually with Locals Only, a sweet overview of artists working in our state, some nationally known and others just starting out. Look for favorite local muralists like Anna Charney and Jaime Molina, the abstracted musings of Max Kauffman and international stars like Android Jones among the wide mix of artists.
Eric Helland, A Retrospect in Print
Talk Gallery, 4382 South Broadway, Englewood
Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 6 to 9 p.m.
Veteran co-op artist and co-funder of Edge Gallery Eric Helland shows off a gallery-full of detailed, affordable linocuts at the maverick Talk Gallery, which is touted as a gallery as comfortable as your own living room. No print in the show is priced over $100, making this a perfect opportunity for fledgling art collectors to get started.
Second-Chance Fridays at Mile High Art Show: Arturo Garcia
Mile High Club Wellness Center, 1411 Ogden Street
Friday, January 10, 6 to 9 p.m.
A wellness center focused on drug and alcohol recovery programs might not seem like the usual venue for an art show, but D3 Arts and the Westwood Creative District are pitching in to host an awareness-raising monthly Second-Chance Friday exhibition open to people dealing with addiction and the general public. Denver artist Arturo Garcia will be featured in the first recovery-friendly show.
Best of the Decade: 10 Solo Exhibits
R Gallery, 2027 Broadway, Boulder
Through January 26
Opening Reception: Friday, January 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
Boulder’s R Gallery celebrates ten artists at the top of their game with a series of ten-year retrospectives to start out the year, along with a display of works by the Boulder Metalsmithing Association.
The Subjective Lens: Through the Eyes of Veterans
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street
January 10 through February 15
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 11, 5 to 8 p.m.
CPAC’s latest five-month Veterans Workshop Series of free classes for veterans interested in photography culminates with an exhibition of highly personal works, ranging between community snapshots to experimental landscapes, taken by ten artists who completed the course in 2019.
Marsha Mack, Strawberry Coated
The Yard, 1010 North Logan Avenue, Colorado Springs
January 11 through March 11
Opening: Saturday, January 11, 4 to 6 p.m.
Strawberry Coated, a new outdoor installation by versatile Denver artist Marsha Mack, pops up for a month at the Yard, the Colorado Springs front-yard gallery run by Ben Kinsley and Jessica Langley, who are artists themselves. Mack mined her own Vietnamese and Caucasian American background to create a work inspired by the Asian mass-produced confection Pocky, using pink strawberry-flavored encaustic on ropes to mimic the strawberry-dipped treats. The folks at the Yard say this installation will even smell sickly sweet, so take some time to walk around and take in the full experience.
Christopher Clark: Discovery
Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street
January 11 through 25
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Abend welcomes representational painter Christopher Clark to the fold for a solo exhibition of works varying in subject matter from lively portraits and landscapes to a comic-book fantasy style that’s already turned heads at Lucasfilm and Marvel Fine Art, both of which signed him as an officially licensed artist.
Adrienne Stein, Elementals
Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee Street
January 11 through February 1
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
In the same building with Abend, Gallery 1261 showcases work by painter Adrienne Stein interpreting the four elements – earth, fire, water and air – through classically derived and somewhat fantastic figurative portraits.
MTNS
Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
January 11 through February 22
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Colorado’s geologic crown jewel—the magnificent Rocky Mountains—runs this show at the Curtis Center, with mountain landscapes by a crew of twelve regional artists, including Leslie Jorgensen, Beau Carey, George Kozman, Elaine Coombs, Pat Finley, Eden Kiel, Angela Faris Belt, Jeff Aeling, Fawn Atencio, Chuck Parson, David Shingler and Ulrich Gleiter, whose varied works reinterpret the view in contemporary terms. Drink in the scenery and have a good time at the reception, which is sponsored by Orchards Wine and Spirits.
