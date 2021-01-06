Art Attack: Eight Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Prepare yourself for a new year full of new art in Denver, some by unexpected artists and, on another plane, some unexpected art by familiar artists. Just follow this plan — you can’t go wrong, whichever direction you choose.

EXPAND Zanele Muholi, “Julile 1, Parktown,” Johannesburg, 2016. © Zanele Muholi, courtesy of Stevenson, Cape Town/Johannesburg, and Yancey Richardson, New York

Zanele Muholi: Somnyama Ngonyama, Hail the Dark Lioness

Center for Visual Art MSU, 965 Santa Fe Drive

January 8 through March 20

CVA starts the year with the knockout exhibition Somnyama Ngonyama: Hail the Dark Lioness, a series of more than eighty startling self-portraits addressing Black body politics by the South African visual activist and photographer Zanele Muholi. Captured in stark black and white and festooned in costumes created from everyday and found materials, Zuholi’s large-format photo images stare directly at the viewer; needless to say, the effect is beyond powerful. Stay tuned to CVA’s website for related events TBA.

EXPAND Walker Fine Art

Artist to Artist Talks: Begin Again

Friday, January 8, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Free, see Facebook event page for Zoom link and password

Get a last look from your armchair at home and hear from the artists of year-ending show Begin Again, which closes January 9 at Walker Fine Art. Via Zoom, you’ll have a front-row seat to a virtual conversation among a panel of exhibition artists, who reflect on where we’ve been and where we are going through art — to make up for a missed opening reception because of tightened COVID restrictions back in November.

Colorado Draws

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

January 8 through February 28

The new year begins at Spark with a group drawing show juried by RedLine director Louise Martorano, who cast her sharp eye for art to choose work by 34 Colorado artists. Wear a mask, and be aware that only five people will be allowed in the gallery at one time for proper distancing; visit the gallery from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

EXPAND Close Distance showcases work by ArtSource members. Next Gallery

Close Distance

Cindy Loya, Senderos

Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

January 8 through January 24

Next Gallery makes room for Close Distance, a show by members of the professional development organization ArtSource Colorado, alongside the exhibition Senderos, artist and gallery member Cindy Loya’s immigration story as told through art.

EXPAND "Dragons and Dinosaurs on Zoom," by Access Gallery artist Nicole. Nicole, Access Gallery

ZOOM Be It!

Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive

January 8 through January 30

Niza Knoll lends a hand to her neighbor in the Art District on Santa Fe, Access Gallery — which is currently undergoing renovations — by mounting this show by Access’s young artists with cognitive disabilities. Until Access reopens in February, here’s where to see their work, all made under the tutelage of artist mentors Jordan Bobrick, Kelly Craighead, Jake Fairly, Javier Flores, Knoll and Amy Siegel.

Freak out with Elena Gunderson and Peter Yumi at Alto Gallery. Alto Gallery

Psychedelic Freakout

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

January 8 through January 30https://cpacphoto.org

Opening Reception: Friday, January 8, 6 to 10 p.m.

Artist friends Elena Gunderson and Peter Yumi have created a must-see psychedelic extravaganza of a mixed-media show at Alto Gallery that Yumi characterizes as being “a swirling panoply of faces, colors, patterns, sequins and tigers!” Who would want to miss that? The artists recommend wearing psychedelic attire (along with your mask) and note that 3-D glasses will be available at the opening. Have you ever wondered what hand sanitizer looks like through a pair of those?

EXPAND Pamela Joseph, ”One cannot legislate love, but what one can do is legislate fairness and justice,” mask headdress, 2019, acrylic and mixed media on plexiglass. (Title from a poem by Maya Angelou.) Pamela Joseph, Michael Warren Gallery

Resolutions

Liz Hickok, Daydreams of Infinity

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

January 9 through February 20

Gallery Reception, Friday, January 15, 4 to 8 p.m.; RSVP in advance for timed-entry slot

Michael Warren kicks off 2021 with a big group show by gallery artists in every medium and the contemplative theme of Resolutions and Daydreams of Infinity, a side show of photography-based mixed-media work by Liz Hickok in the Bridge Space. If you aim to start the year with a few moments of visual serenity, here’s where to start.

EXPAND Jess Bidwell, ”Working on Me." Jess Bidwell, courtesy of CPAC

Vantage Point/Personal Projects by Veterans

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street

January 8 through February 13

Timed Entry Reception: Saturday, January 9, 2 to 6 p.m.

Virtual Zoom Reception: Saturday, January 9, 6:30 p.m.

RSVP online in advance for either reception

CPAC dishes up the results of its annual Veterans Workshop Series, a five-month residency that provides free photography courses to artists with a military background that culminate in the completion of themed personal projects. Among this year’s crop: Ronald Cable’s Exotic Pets and Their People, Lee Ann Montoya’s Female Veterans Hidden Stories and Lourdes Sanchez Wise’s Hunger Relief in the Mile High City.

