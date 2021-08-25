Art Attack: Eleven Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Printmaker Mami Yamamoto shows off her booth at the 28th annual Summer Art Market. Courtesy of Art Students League of Denver

click to enlarge A digital portrait from Lui Ferrayra’s Rainbow Series. Lui Ferreyra

click to enlarge Images by Shadows Gather, scanned from Fuji Instax film format and printed on archival paper. Shadows Gather

click to enlarge Well-matched works by Spark members Jean Smith and Lydia Riegle. Jean Smith and Lydia Riegle

click to enlarge Sue Simon, “Pandemic,” 2021. Sue Simon,

click to enlarge Aesthetic Side Chair, early-mid 1880s, design attributed to Christopher Dresser (1834–1904). Wood and upholstery. Collection Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Denver

click to enlarge Artist Blake Chamness celebrates the release of his comic book Sentience #1 with a show of original comic art and more. Blake Chamness

click to enlarge Aurora Fragoso, “Kill Two Birds With One Stone,” 2019, film still. Aurora Fragoso

click to enlarge Chelsea Kaiah, beaded bag with multi colored quills, contemporary and vintage beads, hide, horse hair, metal findings, Blue Bird Flour bag lining. Chelsea Kaiah

click to enlarge Plein air painting at the Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market. Courtesy of Art Students League of Denver

click to enlarge Karen Watkins, “Powerful Roots,” acrylic on wood panel. Karen Watkins

Julie Lee, “Pride and Joy,” 2021. ©Julie Lee, courtesy of CPAC Julie Lee

Two big returns to the real world mark this week's art round-up: The Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art and the Art Students League of Denver's celebrated Summer Art Market. But don't stop rejoicing there! With a bevy of new co-op shows, a party or two with Shadows Gather at No Vacancy, an artist talk and a comic book release, what more could you ask for? Perhaps the rest of this handy list...Artist Lui Ferreyra, known for his figurative and landscape paintings rendered in subtly arranged organic and geometric blocks of color (and recently, textural digitally drawn portraits), takes over the Ramble Hotel’s Art Can pop-up for a couple of weeks for regular weekend hours and occasional artist-determined slots.The Denver nightlife photographer and No Vacancy resident Shadow, known for her series Shadows Gather, is throwing shows and parties left and right this weekend, beginning with Thursday’s Point and Shoot Photography Social, comprising a show of her own works alongside images by local photographer friends Tiller Dittio, Risa Friedman, Yvens Alex Saintil and Shane Still. On Saturday, the frisky traveling Macabaret revue brings back Hexxorsis and a bevy of local drag queens.Longtime Denver ceramic artist and co-op veteran Jean Smith pairs up with abstract painter Lydia Riegle, who’s been on the gallery scene for ten years or so, for a well-matched duo, carrying on the co-op tradition at D’art, one of Denver’s newest artist-run galleries. In the East Gallery, D’art matriarch Suzanne Frazier designed her own decades-long retrospective of landscapes and nature-inspired works painted in a trademark contemplative style. Frazier’s work has been a familiar old friend in galleries throughout the metro Denver region since 1990.Spark hosts a threesome of solo shows: Sue Simon waxes on the pandemic with science-based abstracts, Michaele Keyes scoops on wood, shingles and natural materials from the landscape to create mixed-media works, and Angela Larson plays with text and encaustic in the North Gallery.The Kirkland is back after its unfortunate burst-pipe episode during last February’s polar vortex deep-freeze. After extensive repairs and some art restorations, the jewel of an art museum will reopen with a new show,, devoted to a late-nineteenth-century master designer who defined the age of “Art for Art’s Sake.” Included in the exhibition is a five-legged chair — upholstered with a stunning peacock feather design — that’s only recently been attributed to Dresser through research, and other objects created in the name of beauty.Blake Chamness’s show, opening at Next Gallery on Friday, is all about a comic book about a robot — his first — and the creative process that produced it. Along with the official book-release at the opening, see sketches, original art and even a smattering of fan art. You can say you knew him when. Member Stephanie Kranstover’s installation, on the other hand, references personal growth through the phrase “aquí estoy” (“I am here”) as it relates to her own life from childhood to the present. The group showcontinues in the community gallery.The experimental film series Collective Misnomer turns the screen over to filmmaker Travis Wilkerson, who will be showing work created by students in a series of workshops he conducted at UNAM in Mexico City over two years. And the films are not for the squeamish: They are personal pieces inspired by the theme of femicide and violence against women. Collective Misnomer will now screen free in the parking lot at Buntport Theater, so bring your own chair or blanket and the usual open mind.Friend of a Friend gives exposure to artists off the beaten gallery path, and that more than applies to, which includes installations by Chelsea Kaiah, a beadworker and artist born on the Uncompahgre Ute reservation of mixed Ute, Apache and Irish heritage, and Ry La, a Denver-based multidisciplianry artist and tattoo artist. Themes of growing beyond one’s roots and culture while never being quite one or the other will flow through the double exhibition.The Art Students League of Denver’s Summer Art Market is celebrating its 28th anniversary and its re-emergence onto the street at 2nd Avenue and Grant Street after going virtual in 2020 — and so should you. Nearly a hundred artist vendors will set up shop outdoors to hawk art in nine categories this weekend, while shoppers shop and enjoy cool beverages, faculty demos and kids’ art activities. The only big change this year is the crowd-controlling admission charge — $5 for a weekend pass (kids twelve and under are still admitted for free).Valkarie members Karen Watkins and Zachary Reece share the gallery’s walls with spooky wildlife imagery (Watkins) and black-and-white digital drawings that begin with pointillistic dots and are then overlayed with geometric designs (Reece). Nature, meet science. Both styles have a certain charm.What are the rules about using anonymous source materials in art photography? The Colorado Photographic Art Center sheds light on that theme for the current show,, with a panel talk by curators Jon Feinstien & Roula Seikaly of the Humble Arts Foundation and some of the contributing artists.