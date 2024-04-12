 Aziz Ansari Surprises Denver With Two Comedy Works Shows | Westword
Aziz Ansari Surprises Denver With Two Comedy Shows April 14 and 15

The comedian just announced two nights at Comedy Works.
April 12, 2024
Aziz Ansari will be at Comedy Works on April 14 and 15.
Aziz Ansari will be at Comedy Works on April 14 and 15.
Aziz Ansari just announced that he'll be at the Comedy Works Downtown on Sunday, April 14, and Monday, April 15, with two shows each night, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Tickets, $45-$55, are on sale now.

In its announcement, Comedy Works stressed that this is a no-cell phones show.

This is a rare opportunity to see the comedian, whose last standup special was released on Netflix in 2022.

Find more things to do on our calendar.
 
