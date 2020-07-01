Art Attack: Ten Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

MCA Denver re-opens in fabulous form, History Colorado honors Colorado’s Chicano/Mexican-American community through art and Pink Progression throws glitter on the revival of the Arvada Center’s galleries, while smaller venues continue to join the fray. First Friday is gaining speed in July with plenty of new shows worth seeing.

Vance Kirkland, “Painting No. 21,” 1963, oil paint and water on linen. Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

100 More, Because Less Is a Bore!

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

Online, indefinitely

The Kirkland isn’t ready to join other major art museums in opening its doors, but the museum’s staff has been busy creating online content to keep Kirkland fans occupied in the meantime. The latest element is an online trove of 100 artworks and objects from the collection, complete with historical background information, to complement previous virtual content. Stroll the museum from your couch.

EXPAND Nari Ward, “We the People, 2011,” shoelaces. © The Speed Art Museum, Louisville, Ky

Nari Ward: We the People

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

July 1 through September 20

Museum Admission: $7 to $10 (free for members and youth ages eighteen and under)

Virtual Opening Reception: Wednesday, July 1, 7 to 8:30 p.m., free, RSVP at eventbrite.com

Nari Ward in Conversation with Gary Carrion-Murayari: Tuesday, July 7, online from noon to 1 p.m., free, RSVP at eventbrite.com

Nari Ward’s exhibition opening (and MCA’s re-opening to the public) couldn’t have been better timed: The artist repurposes the detritus of consumer culture in large installations that ask hard questions about the roots and and cumulative effects of America’s class divide. We the People, a survey of definitive works from throughout his career, lets us start answering those questions. The show opens with a members-only live viewing and a virtual reception for all on July 1; subsequent visits to MCA are by time-entry reservation only, with social distancing and masks required.

EXPAND Pink wooden feathers: Jennifer Pettus and Rebecca Vaughan, "Why Was She Removed (And Then Put Back?),” detail, bobcat taxidermy blanks, yarn, gouache, faux pearl pins, perler beads, pen, metal windmill base, mdf, cardboard. Jennifer Pettus and Rebecca Vaughan

Pink Progression: Collaborations

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

July 2 through November 8

Reserve free timed-entry tickets in advance

Artist Anna Kaye’s ongoing Pink Progression project showcasing women, trans and non-binary artists continues on its path in 2020 with Pink Progression: Collaborations, for which artist duos and teams worked together on new artworks. Follow the show at arvadacenter.org for dates and details of events still in planning stages.

EXPAND A trio of glass works by Cherry Creek Arts Festival artist David Benyosef. David Benyosef

CherryArts Artist Relief Auction

Online at cherryartsauction.org

July 3 through 10

You know it’s an extraordinary year when the time-honored Cherry Creek Arts Festival sleeps through the July 4 weekend. But in the face of COVID-19 pandemic measures, the fest’s parent organization, CherryArts, switched gears to offer buy-now prices from 2020 selected artists who are suffering losses this summer during an online auction that starts on July 4 eve. Ninety percent of the proceeds will go directly to the makers, for the win!

Artwork by Mario Zoots

Never Forgive Action: New Works by Speaks & Zoots

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

Opening Reception: Friday, July 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Alto hosts the duo of street artist Speaks and collagist Mario Zoots for a show of collage works inspired by the 1983 documentary Style Wars, about the long-ago battle between graffiti writers and Mayor Ed Koch in New York City. The pair’s works explore how the idea of “Never Forgive Action” addresses current events, at a time when graffitists are standing up to police violence and racism through art. Alto will enforce social distancing, masks and other pandemic protocols, but liquid refreshments and DJ Radio Rakeem will raise the bar for fun.

EXPAND Julie Farris Jablonski, “The I of God.” Julie Farris Jablonski

Julie Jablonski, Nu Wurld

Leah Fernandez, Still Suburbs

Justin Brown, Uniformity and Chaos

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

July 3 through 19

Opening Reception: Friday, July 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Julie Farris Jablonski rails against the downfall of democracy under the Trump administration, Leah Fernandez satirizes suburbia and guest artist Justin Brown pitches in with electronics grids for Pirate’s latest member+ shows. Fifty percent of sales from all three will go to Black Lives Matter 5280. Expect COVID-19 protocols.

EXPAND Dog art rules in July at Niza Knoll Gallery. Courtesy of Niza Knoll Gallery

Gone to the Dogs (with friends)

Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive

July 3 through August 1

Niza Knoll Gallery takes the dog days of summer seriously with its annual juried Gone to the Dogs group dog-art show, which this year opens up the subject matter to include other pets. For now, the gallery will be open during limited hours on Fridays and Saturdays, from 1 to 5 p.m., or by appointment; only five people with masks will be allowed in the gallery at one time. Or head to nizaknollgallery.com for the show’s online version.

EXPAND Deladier Almeida, “Spring Salad,” oil on canvas. Deladier Almeida, SmithKlein Gallery

Deladier Almeida

SmithKlein Gallery, 1116 Pearl Street, Boulder

July 3 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, July 3, 1 to 4 p.m.

Brazilian-born artist Deladier Almeida, long based in California, brings his signature quilt-like aerial landscapes to SmithKlein for the month of July.

John Hamilton, "Rocket Fuel Tumbler." John Hamilton

Cheers! Drink Up! 2020

Commonwheel Artists’ Co-op, 102 Cañon Avenue, Manitou Springs

July 3 through August 2

Opening Reception: Friday, July 3, 5 to 8 p.m.

It’s summer — time for a long, cool drink. And maybe a trip to Manitou Springs? Commonwheel has thirst on its mind with Cheers! Drink Up! 2020, the latest incarnation of the international juried handmade drink-ware exhibition, and you’re invited to imbibe on First Friday, provided you arrive with a mask, ready to social-distance like a good neighbor should. Crowds inside the gallery will be limited to 25 people at a time.

Quintin Gonzalez, “Justicia.” Abarca Family Collection

Hecho en Colorado

History Colorado, 1200 Broadway

July 6 through January 10, 2021

Museum Admission: Register at historycolorado.org for timed-entry tickets, $8 to 14 (free for History Colorado members and children under five)

The result of a collaboration between History Colorado and Denver’s Latino Cultural Arts Center, Hecho en Colorado pays homage to Colorado’s large Chicano/Mexican-American arts community, which has roots near the state’s southern border going back 500 years. LCAC director Adrianna Abarca curated the exhibition of about fifty artworks, essays and objects, which greets visitors in the ground-floor Ballantine Gallery. Museum-goers will also have the option of attending a Friday-morning Cafecito — a coffee meetup culminating in a small-group exhibit tour — twice a month; admission is $12 in advance at historycolorado.org. Visit the museum on Tuesdays through Sundays by timed-entry ticket, and expect to follow COVID-19 protocols; Mondays are reserved for members only, through August 31.

