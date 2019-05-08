Ten Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

With Mother’s Day in the air, the weekend will be held aloft by pottery, clay, fiber and paper, art by women, hellos and goodbyes, adventurous art and, for the hell of it, robots. Is it summer vacation, yet?

Ceramics by Emilia Broadhurst Ealom, before and after firing. Emilia Broadhurst Ealom,

Denver Potters Association Spring Show & Sale

Sixth Avenue United Church, 3250 East Sixth Avenue

Thursday, May 9, 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mother’s Day weekend means shopping for mom, or better yet, getting in some quality time by shopping with mom. The Denver Potters Association’s spring sale is a good bet, with its large lineup of potters and artisans of every stripe proffering wares suitable for gifting matriarchs and maybe yourself.

Two photos by Renluka Maharaj (left and in alcove), and two by Susan Blake at In the Fold at Rule Gallery. Courtesy of Rule Gallery

Closing Party: In the Fold

Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive

Friday, May 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

Rule Gallery’s MoP 2019 exhibition In the Fold, showcasing three photographers whose staged scenes involve the use of fabric, comes down after one last fling, but the closing isn’t business as usual for the revered venue. Rule itself will be packing up its bags, too, for a move up the street to the space previously occupied by 808 Projects. So this closing party is also a goodbye party and a celebration of things to come. Says gallery director Valerie Santerli, “Moving is one way to evolve: to stay on the forefront and remain challenged.” Keep an eye out for big things happening at the new location in June.

Myths of Light

Artworks Loveland, 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland

May 10 through June 29

Opening Reception: Friday, May 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

Pirate gallery member Craig Robb gathered together a quartet of solid Denver artists, including himself, for Myths of Light, an exhibition dedicated to light-based sculpture. Brighten up and take a drive north to view work by Kendra Fleischman, Mark Friday, Collin Parson and Robb.

EXPAND Paper and clay meet in the gallery at the Firehouse Art Center. Firehouse Art Center

Vibrant Femmes: Suspended Devotions

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

Opening Reception: Friday, May 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

Vibrant Femmes focuses on the natural mediums of paper and clay, as manipulated, shaped and transformed by six women artists: Joy Alice Eisenhauer, Margaret Kenway Haydon, Diane Martonis, Stephanie Lange, Margaret Josey-Parker and Rita Vali. The show was pulled together by independent curator Kecia Benvenuto, whose Vibrant Femmes initiative showcases women and queer artists. Look for another Vibrant Femmes show to pop at Seidel City in Boulder later this month.

EXPAND Daniel Luna has his pavings and flower pots ready for buying at the Westwood Goof Co-op. Courtesy of Re-Vision

Daniel Luna

Westwood Food Co-op, 3800 West Morrison Road

Friday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Folks at the Westwood Food Co-op will celebrate Día de las Madres the old-fashioned way in their new digs—with family fun, arts and crafts and a plant sale for gardeners preparing their plots for traditional Mother’s Day planting. In the thick of the celebration, Denver Chicano artist Daniel Luna will host an exhibit of his vibrant paintings and decorated flower pots, in keeping with the theme. Pots start as low as $8, and art pieces start as low as $40.

Regina Benson and the Mountain Area Potters Gang collaborate at the Center for the Arts Evergreen. Center for the Arts Evergreen

Cloth and Clay: Textural Explorations

Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Road, Evergreen

May 10 through June 21

Opening Reception: May 10, 4 to 7 p.m.

Organic materials again capture the spotlight in Evergreen, where fiber art and ceramics will intertwine in a collaborative installation coordinated by artist Regina Benson with members of the Mountain Area Potters Gang. Hard surfaces will meet diaphanous folds in this textural mashup.

Wonderbound's Ben Youngstone busts a move. Amanda Tipton

Empirical Imperatives performance series

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

Saturdays, May 11 through June 8, 7 p.m. weekly

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural series, Of the Moment, Leon is giving performance art a chance again in 2019 with a fresh cast of game-changers in the fine-art arena. The five-week series kicks off this weekend with a duo of Wonderbound dance ensemble members, Henry Max McCall and Ben Youngstone, who will express themselves through elevated movement on May 11, Charles Livingston, Jared David Paul, Esther Hernandez and the Flinching Eye Collective will offer new takes on in-the-moment happenings in the weeks to come. A $5 donation is encouraged at the door.

Hardly Soft transforms Understudy in May. Courtesy of Understudy

Night Cream

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

May 9 through 25

Opening Reception: Saturday, May 11, 6 to 10 p.m.

Visit the Understudy website for open installation hours

The artist duo of Amber Cobb and Mario Zoots, who work together under the handle of Hardly Soft, take over Understudy for a May installation that might or might not contain a fair share of goo. See for yourself. And it’s a big month for Cobb and Zoots, whose individual works are also currently on display, respectively, at JuiceBox Gallery and K Contemporary.

CyberCraft Robots is featured in Cabal Gallery's Robot Return. CyberCraft Robots

Robot Return

Cabal Gallery, 1875 South Broadway

Saturday, May 11, 6 to 10 p.m.

After taking a year off, Cabal member Corrina Espinosa brings back the robot show, a pet project she’s been carrying on since her days at the defunct Good Thieves Press co-op. The result is a free-medium blowout of robot assemblages, robotic inventions, electronics, paintings and what-have-you on an A.I. theme, making for a show that’s pure joy and a little bit silly.

Professional Caricaturist John Kascht gets a summer exhibition at the McNichols Building. John Kascht

The McNichols Project #8: Of Places and Spaces...and Faces!

McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue

Saturday, May 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Free, RSVP at eventbrite.com

New summer exhibitions at the McNichols Building call for a celebration, and that’s what you’ll get at Of Places and Spaces…and Faces!, a big party drawing attention to three shows: Of Places and Spaces, with contemporary paintings by Homare Ikeda and Sandy Kinnee, on the third floor; Making Faces: the Caricature Art of John Kascht on the second level; and Prophecy, with paintings and collage by Cambodian artist Leang Seckon, on the main floor.

