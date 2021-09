Art Attack: See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Grace Kennison, “Flags,” at Union Hall Gallery. Grace Kennison

click to enlarge Jason Abrams, “Samson.” Jason Abrams

click to enlarge Matt Barton, Community Forms, 2021, concrete, formed earth, recycled materials, landscaping. Photo by Third Dune Productions. Courtesy of the artist and Black Cube

click to enlarge "Jamal," 2020, mixed-media collage on canvas. © Deborah Roberts. Courtesy the artist; Vielmetter Los Angeles; and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London. Photo: Paul Bardagjy, courtesy The Contemporary Austin

click to enlarge Sammy Lee, "FOB Arrived," ongoing series since 2017, eleven various sized suitcases, hanji (Korean mulberry paper), acrylic varnish. Sammy Lee,

click to enlarge Jane Guthridge, “Dancing Color 12,” acrylic on Dura-lar. Courtesy of Walker Fine Art

click to enlarge Janelle Anderson, detail of a multi-panel work for All Together Now. Janelle Anderson

click to enlarge Charles Livingston, "Burn Out 08." Charles Livingston







click to enlarge Sara-Lou Klein, “A Bird in Your Hand is Worth more than a Flock in the Bushes” ( an ode to my parents), mixed media on wood panel. Sara-Lou Klein

click to enlarge Ana María Hernando, “Ñustapac urpichakuna/Pájaros para la Ñusta/Birds for the Ñusta” (detail), 2020, mixed media. Ana María Hernando, courtesy of Robischon Gallery

click to enlarge Play with Liz Quan's porcelain sculptures at Understudy. Liz Quan

click to enlarge Mary Grace Bernard, “Metamorphosis,” 2020, video still. Mary Grace Bernard

click to enlarge Yard Art is back for a final weekend in the sun. Courtesy of Annie DeCamp

click to enlarge Justin Lovato, "Power Flower.” Justin Lovato, Ryan Joseph Gallery

New exhibitions keep popping up around town, all showing the human touch. You can see genius at work in two displays at MCA Denver, pan-Asian artists fighting for individuality and respect at RedLine, and a group show by and for the millennial mindset at Union Hall.J.R.’s artivist photo-booth truck will pass through Colorado to snap portraits in support of immigrants, Ana María Hernando is raising up women’s work in fiber installations, and other themes and visuals will be popping up in the name of community everywhere.Here are just some of the great shows to catch now:Union Hall continues to spin interesting concept exhibitions with Colorado ties and community touchpoints. In, put together by Denver-based artist Alexander Richard Wilson and Union Hall chief curator Ari Myers, the spotlight is on the millennial view of life in America on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11. It’s a fresh view, tied together by new ideas on how to save the world without exerting the unconscionable powers of weaponry, out-of-control capitalism, cyberbullying and energy dinosaurs. The seven participating artists hail from across the country, but more than half of them currently live here in Denver.The street artist J.R. established the national Inside Out Project in 2011; since then, the participatory group has been traveling the world, photographing and wheat-pasting the black-and-white images of faces in public places, all in the name of personal identity and world causes. The project’s photo-booth truck will be swinging through Colorado this week, highlighting the plight of immigrants, DACA students and other resilient marginalized groups in transition. You’re invited to drop by and be part of the worldwide story as a player or supporter.As the Street Wise Mural Festival continues in Boulder, here’s a chance to see and buy smaller works and limited editions by participating mural artists — right off the wall. Vibrarian will provide the tunes at this opening reception in Boulder’s NoBo Art District. Support your local muralist!Here’s another chance to check out Matt Barton’s concrete outdoor installation, a work that does double duty as a stormwater mitigation project and a playscape for bikes and skateboarders. Although it debuted in May, the project-supporting Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum saw an opportunity to add swimming to the installation’s recreational side by hosting a swim party at the adjacent Taxi pool, with the artist present. DJ tunes, snacks and beverages will fill out the afternoon. It’s BYO towel, skateboard or bike, natch.MCA Denver makes way for two new fall shows — Jason Moran’s, a collection of works marrying music and visual art by the renowned jazz pianist, MacArthur Fellow and Kennedy Center jazz director; and, by Deborah Roberts, who mixes media in handsomely collaged and painted portraits of Black children and women — with a gala opening event at the museum. Additional events planned during the double-show run include artist talks with both artists and a limited-space monthly concert series featuring Moran performing in the gallery with Denver jazz and blues musicians Ron Miles and Otis Taylor. Find tickets and learn more online More than simply an art show, though it is that,is multi-forum smorgasbord empowering Asian communities fighting invisibility, stereotyping and racism. Curated by the Colorado-based team of Boram Jeong, Boyung Lee, Sammy Lee and Chad Shomura, the show, partly designed to showcase the diversity of the Asian diaspora, is backed by a series of public talks, a film screening, performances, and workshops scheduled throughout its one-month run. See the complete schedule on RedLine’s website In tandem with the Street Wise Mural Festival in Boulder, which runs through this weekend, the Dairy premieres, a museum-style exhibition showing off artwork by street artists around the metro area, whose themes pick up on Street Wise’s “artivist” directive. Artists include Anthony Garcia, Sr., Juan Fuentes, Markham Maes, Anthony Maes, Diego Flores Arroyo, Victor Escobedo, UC Sepia and Karma Leigh.Walker Fine Art unveils another fine sextet of gallery artists working in the realm of touching hearts with bold and pure bursts of harmonious color. Contemplate Farida Hughes’s translucent blobs of colors bumping together like a primordial soup of microscopic organisms; Sabin Aell’s plexiglass cutouts and mark-making floating across walls; or Jane Guthridge’s acrylic paintings bringing to mind a forest floor mottled with light and shadows. Others messing with light and color include color-field painter Lindsy Halleckson, textural painter Chris Richter and abstractionist Sara Pittman.Artist Janelle Anderson shows off the results of her Firehouse artist residency recontextualizing and collaging images collected from local citizens into surreal, multi-panel and stand-alone works connected by brushstrokes across the walls.The BRDG Project debuts an unrelated trio of new shows for September, beginning with sculptor and painter Brenda Stumpf’s, a series of works imbued with transcendent healing powers. Charles Livingston’s, powered by his experiences as an asthma sufferer and the effects of particulates on human lungs, includes a mixture of words, prints, sound and artist books to tell a personal story. Finally, the multidisciplinary group show, curated by artist Eric Anderson, shows artists in flux, experimentation and collaboration.The artist Bug returns for his member slot with a new installation called. And rather than showing their own work, the artist team of partners Amber Cobb and Mario Zoots will unveil a body of works in various media from their private stash, focusing on the experiences of trading, layaway payments, and picking and choosing carefully to build a great collection.Edge’s full house of September shows finds co-op founder Ken Peterson mulling new avenues taken as an artist during the lockdown and unendurable political times, Mala Setaram-Wolfe pondering self-reflection, Christine Rose Curry recycling plastic junk into a tongue-in-cheek religious movement, and Sara-Lou Klein visually journaling whimsical re-enactments of personal experiences in full color.The roots of Ana María Hernando’s beautiful piecework installations lie in her memories of women gathering to create functional fiber handwork together, such as delicate sewing, knitting and embroidering. It’s the obvious heart of, which brings all these elements together in clouds of tulle and embroidered flowers. In addition to her live and online artist talk on September 11, Hernando’s filmwill be shared on both October 2 and November 7 (the second event includes a Q&A session).Each individual piece of Liz Quan’s sculptural work, formed from multiple porcelain chips, bone-like beads and organic shapes, takes on a life of its own on a flat surface or hung on a wall. In multiples, they invite viewers to touch and rearrange them. Meet Quan at the reception, or walk in Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. during the show’s run.Mary Grace Bernard and Genevieve Waller connect the dots at Blue Tile with individual projects concerning similar themes: Bernard’sand Waller’sboth collage elements of installation, photos and video (and in Bernard’s case, music and scent) to comment on secret identifications with disability and queerness. One artist imagines a kind of rebirth, the other a drag alter-ego.The band of artists behind Yard Art — a big outdoor art sale of quality work — are back with a third and final event in the Congress Park neighborhood.The Curtis Center for the Arts brings back Art on the Green, an outdoor fest in the adjacent Curtis Park powered by an all-Colorado roster of eighty artists in a variety of media. The art show happens in tandem with the seventh annual Women of Steele Neighborhood Studio Tour, an open studio event. Catch a shuttle at Art on the Green and visit five studios to see and buy additional artworks by resident and guest artists.Ryan Joseph hosts California artist Justin Lovato, whose intricately patterned drawings and paintings hide secret pictures — or merely blow your mind. Lovato will also spin tunes for guests at the opening.