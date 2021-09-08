Art Attack: See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

J.R.’s artivist photo-booth truck will pass through Colorado to snap portraits in support of immigrants, Ana María Hernando is raising up women’s work in fiber installations, and other themes and visuals will be popping up in the name of community everywhere.
Here are just some of the great shows to catch now:
Chain Letter
Union Hall, the Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144
September 9 through November 6
Opening Reception: Thursday, September 9, 6 to 8 p.m.
Union Hall continues to spin interesting concept exhibitions with Colorado ties and community touchpoints. In Chain Letter, put together by Denver-based artist Alexander Richard Wilson and Union Hall chief curator Ari Myers, the spotlight is on the millennial view of life in America on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11. It’s a fresh view, tied together by new ideas on how to save the world without exerting the unconscionable powers of weaponry, out-of-control capitalism, cyberbullying and energy dinosaurs. The seven participating artists hail from across the country, but more than half of them currently live here in Denver.
Inside Out Project Photo-Booth Truck
Center for Visual Art MSUD, 965 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, September 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rino ArtPark, 1900 35th Street
Friday, September 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chipper's Lanes, 830 North College Avenue, Fort Collin
Sunday, September 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The street artist J.R. established the national Inside Out Project in 2011; since then, the participatory group has been traveling the world, photographing and wheat-pasting the black-and-white images of faces in public places, all in the name of personal identity and world causes. The project’s photo-booth truck will be swinging through Colorado this week, highlighting the plight of immigrants, DACA students and other resilient marginalized groups in transition. You’re invited to drop by and be part of the worldwide story as a player or supporter.
Street Wise Group Show
Bus Stop Gallery, 4895 Broadway, Boulder
Opening Reception: Thursday, September 9, 6 to 10 p.m.
As the Street Wise Mural Festival continues in Boulder, here’s a chance to see and buy smaller works and limited editions by participating mural artists — right off the wall. Vibrarian will provide the tunes at this opening reception in Boulder’s NoBo Art District. Support your local muralist!
Community Forms Pool Party
Taxi Pool, 3457 Ringsby Court
Thursday, September 9, 4 to 7 p.m.
Here’s another chance to check out Matt Barton’s concrete outdoor installation Community Forms, a work that does double duty as a stormwater mitigation project and a playscape for bikes and skateboarders. Although it debuted in May, the project-supporting Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum saw an opportunity to add swimming to the installation’s recreational side by hosting a swim party at the adjacent Taxi pool, with the artist present. DJ tunes, snacks and beverages will fill out the afternoon. It’s BYO towel, skateboard or bike, natch.
Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues
Deborah Roberts: I’m
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
September 10 through January 30
Fall Exhibitions Opening: Friday, September 10, 7:30 to 10 p.m. ($25 to $195)
MCA Denver makes way for two new fall shows — Jason Moran’s Bathing the Room With Blues, a collection of works marrying music and visual art by the renowned jazz pianist, MacArthur Fellow and Kennedy Center jazz director; and I’m, by Deborah Roberts, who mixes media in handsomely collaged and painted portraits of Black children and women — with a gala opening event at the museum. Additional events planned during the double-show run include artist talks with both artists and a limited-space monthly concert series featuring Moran performing in the gallery with Denver jazz and blues musicians Ron Miles and Otis Taylor. Find tickets and learn more online.
inVISIBLE | hyperVISIBLE
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
September 10 through October 10
Opening Reception: Friday, September 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
Artists’ talk with Scott Tsuchitani, Sammy Lee, Yong Soon Min, Maryrose Mendoza and Yikui (Coy) Gu: Saturday, September 11, 11 a.m.
Tuan Andrew Nguyễn, The Island, film screening, Saturday, September 11, noon
More than simply an art show, though it is that, inVISIBLE | hyperVISIBLE is multi-forum smorgasbord empowering Asian communities fighting invisibility, stereotyping and racism. Curated by the Colorado-based team of Boram Jeong, Boyung Lee, Sammy Lee and Chad Shomura, the show, partly designed to showcase the diversity of the Asian diaspora, is backed by a series of public talks, a film screening, performances, and workshops scheduled throughout its one-month run. See the complete schedule on RedLine’s website.
More Than Street Art: De La Gente
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
September 10 through October 31
Opening Reception: Friday, September 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
In tandem with the Street Wise Mural Festival in Boulder, which runs through this weekend, the Dairy premieres More Than Street Art: De La Gente, a museum-style exhibition showing off artwork by street artists around the metro area, whose themes pick up on Street Wise’s “artivist” directive. Artists include Anthony Garcia, Sr., Juan Fuentes, Markham Maes, Anthony Maes, Diego Flores Arroyo, Victor Escobedo, UC Sepia and Karma Leigh.
Spectrum of Being
Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue
September 10 through November 6
Opening Reception: Friday, September 10, 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, September 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walker Fine Art unveils another fine sextet of gallery artists working in the realm of touching hearts with bold and pure bursts of harmonious color. Contemplate Farida Hughes’s translucent blobs of colors bumping together like a primordial soup of microscopic organisms; Sabin Aell’s plexiglass cutouts and mark-making floating across walls; or Jane Guthridge’s acrylic paintings bringing to mind a forest floor mottled with light and shadows. Others messing with light and color include color-field painter Lindsy Halleckson, textural painter Chris Richter and abstractionist Sara Pittman.
Janelle Anderson, All Together Now
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
Through October 3
Opening Reception: Friday, September 10, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Artist Janelle Anderson shows off the results of her Firehouse artist residency recontextualizing and collaging images collected from local citizens into surreal, multi-panel and stand-alone works connected by brushstrokes across the walls.
Charles Livingston, PM2.5
Soliloquy, group show
BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street
September 10 through October 2
Opening Reception: Friday, September 10, 6 to 10 p.m.
The BRDG Project debuts an unrelated trio of new shows for September, beginning with sculptor and painter Brenda Stumpf’s Elegy, a series of works imbued with transcendent healing powers. Charles Livingston’s PM2.5, powered by his experiences as an asthma sufferer and the effects of particulates on human lungs, includes a mixture of words, prints, sound and artist books to tell a personal story. Finally, the multidisciplinary group show Soliloquy, curated by artist Eric Anderson, shows artists in flux, experimentation and collaboration.
BUG, Panic Porn
Untitled, curated by Hardly Soft
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
September 10 through September 26
Opening Reception: Friday, September 10, 6 to 10 p.m.
The artist Bug returns for his member slot with a new installation called Panic Porn. And rather than showing their own work, the artist team of partners Amber Cobb and Mario Zoots will unveil a body of works in various media from their private stash, focusing on the experiences of trading, layaway payments, and picking and choosing carefully to build a great collection.
Mala Setaram-Wolfe, Svadhyaya
Christine Rose Curry, The Plastic Gospels
Sara-Lou Klein, A Bird in the Hand
Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax, Lakewood
September 10 through September 26
Opening Reception: Friday, September 10, 6 to 9 p.m.
Edge’s full house of September shows finds co-op founder Ken Peterson mulling new avenues taken as an artist during the lockdown and unendurable political times, Mala Setaram-Wolfe pondering self-reflection, Christine Rose Curry recycling plastic junk into a tongue-in-cheek religious movement, and Sara-Lou Klein visually journaling whimsical re-enactments of personal experiences in full color.
Freyer–Newman Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
September 11 through January 2
Artist Talk: Saturday, September 18, 1 to 2 p.m., $7 to $15 in person, $7 to $10 online
The roots of Ana María Hernando’s beautiful piecework installations lie in her memories of women gathering to create functional fiber handwork together, such as delicate sewing, knitting and embroidering. It’s the obvious heart of Fervor, which brings all these elements together in clouds of tulle and embroidered flowers. In addition to her live and online artist talk on September 11, Hernando’s film Ana María Hernando; Undomesticated will be shared on both October 2 and November 7 (the second event includes a Q&A session).
Liz Quan, Shape | Space | Play
Understudy, 890 C 14th Street
Through September 26
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Each individual piece of Liz Quan’s sculptural work, formed from multiple porcelain chips, bone-like beads and organic shapes, takes on a life of its own on a flat surface or hung on a wall. In multiples, they invite viewers to touch and rearrange them. Meet Quan at the reception, or walk in Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. during the show’s run.
Mary Grace Bernard and Genevieve Waller, Soft and Shifting
Blue Tile Gallery, 3944 South Broadway, Englewood
September 11 through October 16
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 11, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; RSVP online in advance.
Mary Grace Bernard and Genevieve Waller connect the dots at Blue Tile with individual projects concerning similar themes: Bernard’s Metamorphosis and Waller’s The Dark Manner both collage elements of installation, photos and video (and in Bernard’s case, music and scent) to comment on secret identifications with disability and queerness. One artist imagines a kind of rebirth, the other a drag alter-ego.
Yard Art Vol 3.0!
1002 Detroit Street
Saturday, September 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, September 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The band of artists behind Yard Art — a big outdoor art sale of quality work — are back with a third and final event in the Congress Park neighborhood.
Art on the Green and Women of Steele Neighborhood Studio Tour
Curtis Park, 2200 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
The Curtis Center for the Arts brings back Art on the Green, an outdoor fest in the adjacent Curtis Park powered by an all-Colorado roster of eighty artists in a variety of media. The art show happens in tandem with the seventh annual Women of Steele Neighborhood Studio Tour, an open studio event. Catch a shuttle at Art on the Green and visit five studios to see and buy additional artworks by resident and guest artists.
Justin Lovato, Under the Sun
Ryan Joseph Gallery, 2647 West 38th Avenue
September 11 through October 13
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 11, 5 to 11 p.m.
Ryan Joseph hosts California artist Justin Lovato, whose intricately patterned drawings and paintings hide secret pictures — or merely blow your mind. Lovato will also spin tunes for guests at the opening.
