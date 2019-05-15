The Four Best Places to Watch the Game of Thrones Finale

This Sunday, May 19, the world will be watching as the final episode of Game of Thrones reveals the fate of the Seven Kingdoms.

Last week, the penultimate episode of the series, "The Bells," garnered 12.5 million viewers during the live stream, making it the most highly rated episode in television history. That number was boosted to 18.4 million when HBO GO and HBO NOW viewership was added to the equation. This week, roughly twenty million people are projected to tune in and watch.

As Tyrion Lanister once said, "I drink and I know things." If you plan to follow in his footsteps, here are four places in Denver where you can hunker down, drink up and stay in the know as the mayhem unfolds.

Denver Game of Thrones Viewing Party and NerdRiot

Sunday, May 19, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Stoney's Bar and Grill

Free

This friendly uptown bar will host a full Game of Thrones extravaganza. Seating begins at 5 p.m., live music by Daenerys and the Targaryens starts at 6 p.m., and the episode goes live at 7 p.m. Prizes and giveaways will be handed out all evening. Get there early to find a seat, and enter to win a spot for you and a friend on the Iron Couch, which has the best view in the house. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Yoga, Game of Thrones Trivia and GoT Series Finale Screening

Sunday, May 19, 3 to 8 p.m.

NATIV Hotel

$10 to $30

Ease your way into the evening's excitement with a pre-screening workout from Nui Mana Yoga. After you're limbered up for battle, put your knowledge to the test with Game of Thrones trivia and prizes. Following the battle of wits, enjoy food and drink specials along with the show. For more information and ticketing, visit the event's Facebook page.

Game of Thrones Watch Party

Sunday, May 19, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Larimer Beer Hall

Free

Roll out the troops for an evening of Game of Thrones-themed specialties, including a limited dinner menu, a rotating beer tap from Ommegang Brewery, and Johnnie Walker White Walker cocktails. DJ five8 will start spinning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Game of Thrones Watch Party

Sunday, May 19, 7 to 8 p.m.

Pride and Swagger

Free

For the best LGBTQIA watch party in town, join drag queen Betty Swallows and "gather your banner men to cross the narrow sea, breach the gates of the red keep, scale the wall, and secure your seats to watch who will come to power and rule on the iron throne for good." For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

