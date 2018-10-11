Seven Things for Art Lovers to See and Do in Denver This Weekend

There’s a First Friday feel in the air this weekend (though we’re still a few weeks from the next one), with a spread of shows in every type of gallery setting. Take advantage of diverse choices, see something unforgettable, or take home a piece of art.

Gendered Senses

Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa Street (enter through the alley)

Opening Reception: Friday, October 12, 7 to 10 p.m.

Open for Viewing: Saturday, October 13, and Sunday, October 14, noon to 3 p.m. daily.

Georgia Art Space tops off a swell 2018 season of garage exhibitions with Gendered Senses, a multi-disciplinary combination of installations, scented sculptures, sound and poetry, curated by Alison Leedy and created by Denver artists Shayna Cohn, Marsha Mack and Carin Rodenborn. The trio expands beyond the stereotypical social understanding of femininity sensorily, breaking down binary standards — and, yes, you just have to see it to get what that entails. A new film by Serena Chopra will screen at the Friday night opening, followed by two days of open viewing, and then it’s over. We can hardly wait to see what Georgia presents in 2019.

Emma Powell, “Juggling Butterflies.” Emma Powell, CPAC

Walk Away With Art

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street

Friday, October 12, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

$125 to $150

A fundraiser where you leave with a new piece of art is always a bonus, and the Colorado Photographic Arts Center does the experience up right, with a one-night exhibition of fifty works by ten distinguished Colorado photographers. That’s where the fun begins: Attendees draw numbers and are then called up, one by one, to choose a photo to take home. This year’s stylistically diverse group of photographers includes John Bonath, Mike Campbell, Carol Golemboski, Emma Powell, Benjamin Rasmussen, Natascha Seideneck, Michael Snively, Michael Trupiano, Mariana Vieira and Mario Zoots. Party with the artists, and support CPAC’s mission of presenting quality exhibitions and educational workshops throughout the year.

Christopher Russell, "The Explorers #30," 2018, pigment print scratched with razor, metallic paint. Christopher Russell, David B. Smith Gallery

Christopher Russell, The Explorers

Teeth & Consequence

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

October 12 through November 10

Opening Reception: Friday, October 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

Portland artist Christopher Russell’s third show at David B. Smith shows off his elaborate process, which begins with photographic landscapes that are then physically altered, manipulated and collaged over with sheer fabric overlays for dreamy results. For The Explorers, he plays off the simplicity of non-digitized historical imagery by photography pioneer Carleton Watkins. It’s accompanied in the Project Room by a sharp group show, Teeth & Consequence, put together by Russell with artist Bobbi Woods and steeped in queer, trans and non-binary expressions.

EXPAND Fu Wenjun, "June Snow," digital pictorial. Dairy Arts Center

Dave Rowe, Someday, Everything

Fu Wenjun, Is It Photography?

Amber St. Lucia, So Authentic, It Hurts

Indigenize Your Eyes

Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

October 12 through November 25

Opening Reception: Friday, October 12, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Dairy hosts three solo shows with global views expressed in Dave Rowe’s sculptural wall pieces inspired by a changing American landscape, Chinese artist Fu Wenjun’s over-painted photographs mixing traditional and new techniques and Parisian artist Amber St. Lucia’s airy paintings. On your way in, stop and take a look at Indigenize Your Eyes outside the building, part of a citywide Indigenous Peoples Day project showcasing photographic portraits from the local indigenous community by Boulder Native Americans.

Jordan Lyn, “On the Inside.” Jordan Lyn

Jordan Lyn and Blake Chamness, Premonitions

Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

October 12 through 28

Opening Reception: Friday, October 12, 6 to 10 pm.

In the co-op realm, Jordan Lyn and Blake Chamness share walls for Premonitions, featuring Lyn’s paintings and embroideries and Chamness’s sculptures made from upcycled materials.

Edgar Dumas, "Three Amigos." The Humble Monkey’s Studio

Edgar Dumas, Trojan Syndrome

Globeville Riverfront Gallery at GRACe, 888 East 50th Avenue

October 12 through 28

Opening Reception: Friday, October 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

A trip to GRACe is always recommended, simply for a look at what’s bubbling up in the maze of artist studios and member-driven co-working spaces. This month, GRACe resident artist Edgar Dumas of the Humble Monkey’s Studio is showcased in a solo show of paintings.

Artist Dan Zollinger interprets World War I at Helikon Gallery. Dan Zollinger

The Great War: 100 Years After World War I

Yellena James, Anomaly?

Helikon Gallery & Studios, 3675 Wynkoop Street

October 12 through November 11

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 13, 6 to 10 p.m.

Helikon fills its spacious galleries with a pair of shows opening this week — one a commemorative nod to the World War I centenary demonstrating that, indeed, war is hell. In counterpoint, Anomaly, a solo by Yellena James, comprises beautiful decorative drawings and prints composed of organic shapes, delicate patterns and bursts of color.

