Seven Things for Art Lovers to See and Do in Denver This Weekend

It’s a strong week for gallery openings, with vibrant new offerings from Gildar and Plus galleries, a wow think piece at PlatteForum, and an evening at the Denver Art Museum curated for optimum fun by Thomas “Detour” Evans. And there’s more: a trek to Greeley, a night at the co-op and an explosion of portraiture, all begging to be seen.

Making Time

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

Reception and Performance: Thursday, October 25, 6 to 8 p.m.

Artist Esther Hernandez is known for her challenging performance work. But for her latest project, Making Time, she took a group of PlatteForum’s ArtLab interns along with her on a foray into the human mind. The twofold exhibition includes sculptures — casted human heads implanted with live mushrooms and expanding crystals —and a performance component aimed at getting viewers to slow down enough to follow nascent ideas.

Mackenzie Browning

Mackenzie Browning: Green Screen

University of Northern Colorado College of Performing & Visual Arts

Mariani Gallery, Guggenheim Hall, Room 100, 1741 Eighth Avenue, University of Northern Colorado, Greeley

Through December 8

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 25, 4 to 7 p.m.

Artist Talk: Thursday, November 1, 5 p.m.

A RedLine resident with a practice blending book arts, printmaking, sculpture and conceptual art, Canadian artist Mackenzie Browning built an installation story about the encroachment of ubiquitous structures in modern life for Green Screen, using screen-printed folded- and cut-paper constructions. Surround yourself in Browning’s greenery in Greeley, and while you’re on campus, check out another opening: Agnes Ma: Please, Stay on the Trail, in the Oak Room Gallery at Crabbe Hall.

I Contain Multitudes

Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood

Through November 21

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 25, 5 to 7 p.m.

This group show at the Lakewood Cultural Center is all about portraiture, seen through the eyes and differing styles of artists both local and national and inspired in part by Walt Whitman’s poem “Song of Myself.”

EXPAND Thomas "Detour" Evens is planning a party at the Denver Art Museum's Final Friday Untitled evening. Denver Art Museum

Untitled: Creative Takeover With Thomas "Detour" Evans

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Friday, October 26, 6 to 10 p.m.

Museum Admission: $8 to $13, free for members and kids ages 18 and under

Interactive works and murals by Thomas “Detour” Evans please the eye and in some cases invite direct participation, so it follows that Detour’s Untitled Final Friday takeover at the Denver Art Museum will force you to get your head in the game. Get touchy-feely with the artist’s sound paintings and be caught up in a trick-or-treat evening of hands-on printing fun with gold ink; participate in building the “World’s Largest Mural” with miniaturist Becky Wareing Steele; and enjoy film, spoken word, tours and more as you explore the museum.

WAC/CO

Night Circus: Michelle Lamb and Claudia Roulier

Rochelle Dammel, Artropism – Growth Through Art

Green Verde Vert in the Annex

Core New Art Space, 900 Santa Fe Drive

October 26 through November 11

Opening Reception: Friday, October 26, 6 to 10 p.m.

The wacky assemblages of Michelle Lamb and Claudia Roulier are right in the spirit of the Halloween season at Core; they’ll be accompanied by Rochelle Dammel’s abstract paintings and, in the annex, a green-themed open-entry exhibition hosted by the Women’s Caucus for the Arts Colorado. Something for everyone and an eyeful of art.

Tommy Coleman, "It's Because I'm Scared." Tommy Coleman

Out of Hand: Tommy Coleman and Sarah Esme Harrison

Gildar Gallery, 82 South Broadway

October 27 through November 30

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

Gildar Gallery pairs artists Tommy Coleman and Sarah Esme Harrison for a show of collaborative and individual works curated by Arielle M. Myers and concerned with the secrets we expose through language and art. Text, scrawled messages, diary flashes, color and collage all have a part in this meeting of the minds.

EXPAND Ramiro Smith Estrada, “Sacred Defense,” oil on canvas. Ramiro Smith Estrada, Plus Gallery

Underworld: Paintings by Ramiro Smith Estrada

Flight at Taxi, 3575 Ringsby Court

Through November 10

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 27, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ivar Zeile’s Plus Gallery makes a pop-up appearance in the Taxi complex, with a display of bold paintings by Argentinian artist Ramiro Smith Estrada, who mines the politics of social media, culture wars and modern narcissism. Estrada is in town for a Taxi studio residency; here’s your chance to see his engaging work and meet the artist, as well.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.