Six Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour
Monday, September 20, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
The legendary Rickie Lee Jones will be at the Tattered Cover to read from her memoir, Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour, a no-holds-barred account of the life of the two-time Grammy Award-winner. It's a tale of desperate chances and impossible triumphs, an adventure story of a girl who beat the odds and grew up to become one of the most legendary artists of her time. Read our story about Rickie Lee Jones here; gegister for the free event here.
The Time Is Now: A Community Conversation With Black Voices
Tuesday, September 21, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., online
Over the past year, News Voices: Colorado — a collaboration of Free Press, Colorado Media Project and the Colorado News Collaborative — held a series of conversations with Black Coloradans focused on how local news organizations can better listen to, inform and work with the state's Black communities. At this free session, panelists Ammiee Brown, Diamond Hardiman, Gloria Neal and Tiya Trent, with moderator Tina Griego, will discuss how the Black Voices working group came to five recommendations. Register for the zoom here.
Critical Race Theory
Tuesday, September 21, 6:30 p.m., online
YWCA Boulder County and NAACP Boulder County will host a free, virtual discussion about Critical Race Theory – what it is and isn't — for parents, students, teachers and community members. Participants will receive resources to act and voice support for greater equity and inclusion in K-12 education. Registration is required here.
Devon Dikeou: Mid-Career Smear
Wednesday, September 22, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 312 East Colfax Avenue
Located in the former Jerry’s Record Exchange storefront, Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax is an extension of the Dikeou Collection and offers an expanded look at Devon Dikeou: Mid-Career Smear, curated by Cortney Lane Stell. A special reception will commemorate the fall equinox and welcome back the Dikeou Literary Series, with literary readings from Tess Brown-Lavoie, Phil Cordelli, André O. Hoilette and Ivan Levitt, all organized by Mairead Case. Denver-based DJ Gumshoe will spin tracks from the collection’s vinyl archive. Learn more here.
Ongoing:
Supernova Digital Animation Festival: Re-Generation
Through September 30, online
The Supernova Digital Animation Festival: Re-Generation is back with online programming through September 30. But you can also see digital animation in person, with an amazing new array of Denver Night Lights projections on the Clocktower Building downtown from dusk to midnight Tuesdays through Sundays. And once the fest ends, Denver Digerati will remain on display with a special exhibit inside Meow Wolf for the year. Get all the details here.
Project Hopscotch
Through October 15
Old Town Lafayette, Public Road corridor between Baseline and South Boulder roads, Lafayette
The Old Town Lafayette Association came up with a free and delightful way to introduce the small businesses, attractions and eateries along Public Road: It hired artists to create ten hopscotch courses around the Old Town district, giving visitors and townies alike a month to hunt them down, take a hop and discover what else there is to see and do around each location. Each artful hopscotch course sports a QR code; for every scan, $1 will be donated by the Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority to a scholarship fund for young artists. Find a map here, and info here.
