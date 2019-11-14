Five Things to Do for Free in Denver This Weekend

It will be easy to keep yourself entertained this weekend: Holiday lights will be bright, the weather will be balmy, and free events abound. You can head up I-25 and hit two light shows (counted here as one) on Friday night, or stay in Denver and pretend you're in really balmy Los Angeles. Keep reading for five of the best free events in and around town over the next few days.

The Art and Times of Frosty Myers

Thursday, November 14, 5 p.m.

The Lyric, 1209 North College Avenue, Fort Collins

This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 12 mission, and with it, the Moon Museum, an artwork conceived by Forrest “Frosty” Myers. “My idea was to get six great artists together and make a tiny little museum that would be on the moon,” Myers explains. Along with Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, David Novros, John Chamberlain and Claes Oldenburg, he painted a tiny work that was printed on a small ceramic wafer of the type used at the time for communications circuitry; forty copies were produced, and one secreted aboard the lunar lander and delivered to the surface of the moon. One of the wafers is now on display at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art at Colorado State University, along with related sculptures, paintings, prints and drawings by the contributing artists, in The Moon Museum: Unofficial Art on Apollo 12, on view until December 14. At 5 p.m. November 14, the museum will show the documentary film The Art and Times of Frosty Myers at the Lyric; Myers and his wife, Debra Myers, the film’s producer, will do a Q&A after the screening. (Technically, there's a suggested donation of $5, but no one will be turned away; find out more here). And at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 15, Myers will offer a definitely free talk at the Organ Recital Hall of the University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington Street in Fort Collins; a reception will follow.

Brewery Lights Friday, November 15, 5 p.m.

Anheuser-Busch Biergarten, Fort Collins

Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell, aided by a Budweiser Clydesdale, will flick the switch to turn on the fifth annual Brewery Lights at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and Tour Center. The biergarten will be open through December 29, with a new Kid Zone to keep children busy; admission is free, although there are extra charges for VIP packages. Find out more here.



Winter Wonderlights LIVE!

Friday, November 15, 5 to 9 p.m.

Chapangu Sculpture Park at Centerra, Loveland

Winter Wonderlights, Visit Loveland's annual holiday installation, will return on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, with the inaugural Winter Wonderlights LIVE! weekend, with free activities, live music, Colorado's largest inflatable igloo, performances, vendors, illuminated African stone sculptures, a thirty-minute music-and-light show...and reindeer. The walkable attraction in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra, just off I-25, will continue nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. through January 1, but without the reindeer; additional LIVE! weekends are set for November 29-30 and December 13-14. Find out more here.

Made in Los Angeles Launch Party

Friday, November 15, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street

The next installment of Made in a City has arrived at Zeppelin Station, where it will offer a taste of L.A.'s world-renowned cuisine, art, design and maker community with fifteen vendors, bar takeovers and special dishes, as well as art by Jeff Davenport, a Los Angeles-based photographer who graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and worked as a musician in Denver before moving to L.A. in 2016. (He'll be offering a series of workshops and activations throughout Made in Los Angeles.) The installation kicks off with a launch party on November 15, with shopping, bites and drinks, along with DJ Rice Cube spinning California tracks from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free; find out more here.

Curious Theatre Company

Refuge, by Andrew Rosendorf

Saturday, November 16, 2 p.m.

Curious Theatre, 1180 Acoma Street

Head to Curious Theatre for an in-development workshop reading of Refuge, a play by Andrew Rosendorf that chronicles the harrowing journey of a young Honduran girl as she crosses the border into the inhospitable, barren land of Texas. This project brings together artists to fuse two languages, puppets and music into a highly theatrical event; collaborators include Minneapolis-based writer Rosendorf; Chip Walton and Dee Covington of Curious; Chicago composer/musician/actress Satya Chavez; Denver playwright/ performer/ mariachi musician Marialuisa Burgo; musician/puppet artist Adolfo Romero; puppet artist Ariel Sainz from Mexico; and dramaturg Lynde Rosario of Denver, all in partnership with the Latino Cultural Arts Center. Reservations for the November 16 reading are encouraged but not required; click here to reserve a seat.

Infinite Monkey Theorem

Infinite Monkey Theorem Garage Sale

Sunday, November 17, 2 to 5 p.m.

Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer Street

Infinite Monkey Theorem, which got its start in the Art District of Santa Fe before moving to its flagship in RiNo, just closed an offshoot at the Stanley Marketplace, and has some "serious revamping to do" in order to fit everything into that single space. So from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, Infinite Monkey Theorem will be hosting a garage sale, where you can sip wine (there will be some serious deals) as you browse through art, knickknacks and furniture, and simply enjoy being out and about. Find out more here.

