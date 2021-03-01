Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

March is finally here. A year ago, Colorado had yet to register its first case of the mysterious novel coronavirus. The state's live-music scene was bustling, and the city was just wrapping up another successful Denver Restaurant Week. If looking back over the past twelve months is too depressing, look further back — to 1971, in fact, and the first successful save of a building by Historic Denver. You can celebrate that this month, and also get ready to welcome spring, as the prohibition of many live events seems to be thawing. And yes, another Denver Restaurant Week is coming, though not until late April.

In the meantime, there's plenty to do in and around Denver (and still online).

Historic Denver: 50 Actions for 50 Places

Starting Monday, March 1

Fifty years ago, a group of Denver residents banded together to form Historic Denver Inc. and began saving buildings across the city, starting with the house once occupied by Margaret Brown, today the Molly Brown House Museum. To commemorate this anniversary, Historic Denver is launching its 50 Actions for 50 Places campaign: Starting March 1, you can share the places you can't imagine Denver without through an online form and map at historicdenver.org. In May, Historic Denver will announce the fifty places that made the cut, then work with community members to develop fifty action strategies. In the meantime, watch for a new exhibit at the Molly Brown House Museum opening on March 19; find out more here.

Celebrating the Indigenous Americas

Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5

For five days, Indigenous artists, advocates, community leaders, educators, scholars and professionals will gather virtually at the University of Colorado Boulder to celebrate the presence of Latin American Indigenous languages and cultures in daily life, activities and professions. Panels and roundtables will cover food sovereignty, bilingual education, social movements, land reclamation, migration, environmental justice, university-community partnerships, broadcasting and communication; the schedule also includes hip-hop concerts, poetry readings, cooking lessons, film screenings and much more. Sponsored by the Latin American Studies Center at CU Boulder, all events are free; find out more here.

"Gas Shortage," 2018 (ongoing). Devon Dikeou

Devon Dikeou, Mid-Career Smear

Reopening Monday, March 1

Dikeou Collection, 1615 California Street, Fifth Floor

Devon Dikeou’s downtown space awakens from a deep sleep with the reopening of Mid-Career Smear, a thirty-year survey curated by Cortney Lane Stell, first scheduled to open a year ago. The exhibition includes carefully staged, sophisticated installations, some of which resemble design-magazine spreads. Appointments will be available Wednesdays through Fridays; email info@dikeoucollection.org or call 303-623-3001 to set up a date and time to visit. If you haven't gone to downtown Denver for months, this is a good reason to make the trek.

Denver Night Lights

Tuesday, March 2, through March, 6:30 to 11 p.m.

16th and Arapahoe streets

Another reason to visit downtown. Denver Night Lights debuted before the pandemic hit, but it continues to invite artists to create illuminating works that light up the Clocktower on the 16th Street Mall Tuesdays through Sundays after sunset. The March lineup debuts on March 2; find out more here.

Music Industry Night: A Peer to Peer Evening

Wednesday, March 3, 6 p.m.

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery and Fort Collins Musicians Association are hosting an in-person gathering of the northern Colorado musician community at the museum, in partnership with Music City Hot Chicken, Music Minds Matter and Vindeket Foods. Musicians can check in at the Music Minds Matter mental health station, listen to local electronic musicians in the gallery, watch a laser light show in the OtterBox Digital Dome Theater, and make their own music in a giant socially distanced jam space. It's free, but admission is limited to area musicians; if you qualify, register in advance here.

Girls & Science

Thursday, March 4, through Saturday, March 20

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science and CBS4 are hosting the seventh annual Girls & Science program; this one is virtual and extended from one day to over two weeks. Activities are free and geared to children ages eight to eighteen; get the full schedule here.

Josephine & the Promise of Living

Thursday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.

This Opera Colorado program is a digital double bill. The encore presentation of Tom Cipullo’s Josephine stars Laquita Mitchell as groundbreaking performer Josephine Baker. That's followed by The Promise of Living, a journey through American history narrated by former mayor and first lady Wellington and Wilma Webb, highlighting the words of Senator John Lewis and Langston Hughes, among others, describing the Black experience. Mitchell and Nmon Ford are the creators and stars of the multimedia performance piece,which features Israel Gursky, Denver’s own Davis Contemporary Dance Company, poetry, dance and music by Copland, De Falla, Price and more. The program is free, but you must register here.

Free First Friday: Women’s History Month

Friday, March 5, noon to 9 p.m.

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

Celebrate First Friday and the annual arrival of Women’s History Month at Museo de las Americas, which is inviting folks — and especially las mujeres — to drop by free of charge, just because. This is also a chance to see the exhibition Testigos/Witnesses before it ends on March 20, and up and down the street, the Art District on Santa Fe will be featuring women-owned businesses, including Grace Noel Art, Green Lady Gardens and Niza Knoll Gallery, as part of its virtual First Friday festivities. Space is limited, and entry into the museum will be on a first-come, first-served basis; learn more here.

To the Moon

Friday, March 5, 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 6, 2 p.m.

Creede Repertory Theatre presents a live workshop presentation of Beth Kander's To the Moon, now in development as part of the Headwaters New Play Program. The docudrama is based on over 200 surveys and 20 in-person interviews with survivors of domestic violence, because "statistics are not the most powerful way to change someone’s mind; stories are," Kander says. Denver-based director Betty Hart helms the ensemble piece that includes CRT alumni Diana Dresser, Rachel Fowler and Kathryn Grody, along with faces new to CRT: Laura Chavez, Lynnette Freeman, Delia Kropp, Kat Peña and Kariana Sanchez. Register for the free online performance here.

Kantorei in Recital: How Can I Keep From Singing?

Saturday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Kantorei has not been silenced by the pandemic, and during this free virtual concert, members of the group will perform some of their favorite songs. There will also be a virtual choir performance featuring Kantorei as a whole for the first time since March 2020. The online program is free; sign up here.



Know of a great free event this week? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.